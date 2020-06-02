Many State Parks Reopen Across the Bay Area

In a move that significantly expands public access to some of California's most scenic places, parking lots at 145 state parks have reopened after being closed for more than two months in the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past two months, access to many of California's state parks has only been by foot or by bicycle. But that's changing rapidly. In the last few days, parking lots have opened, or partially reopened, across the 9-county Bay Area — including Big Basin State Park in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Henry Coe State Park in Santa Clara County, Marin's China Camp State Park and Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve just north of Guerneville.

Only 27 state parks remain fully closed.

But take note: camping and visitors' centers remain closed, and State Parks officials say people should first look at web sites before they venture out.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)