Many State Parks Reopen Across the Bay Area

In a move that significantly expands public access to some of California's most scenic places, parking lots at 145 state parks have reopened after being closed for more than two months in the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past two months, access to many of California's state parks has only been by foot or by bicycle. But that's changing rapidly. In the last few days, parking lots have opened, or partially reopened, across the 9-county Bay Area — including Big Basin State Park in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Henry Coe State Park in Santa Clara County, Marin's China Camp State Park and Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve just north of Guerneville.

Only 27 state parks remain fully closed.

But take note: camping and visitors' centers remain closed, and State Parks officials say people should first look at web sites before they venture out.

To see the full list of newly-opened parks, check out this story by Paul Rogers, managing editor of KQED Science.

Santa Clara Health Officer Details Plan to Allow Dining, Camping and Other Outdoor Activity

Sara Cody, Santa Clara's top health official, explained to county supervisors today the decision to revise a stay-at-home-order to allow for greatly expanded outdoor activity.

Beginning on June 5, county residents can eat at restaurants, attend religious gatherings, and camp and swim at  pools, subject to restrictions established by county guidelines.

“Our indicators and and all of our data around the prevalence of the virus and where and how it's being transmitted are telling us that we can take this next step and we can do so safely,” Cody said.

The county also expanded some indoor activity and will allow all manufacturing and limited in-store retail shopping to resume.

In the past, Cody has been a leading voice of caution about lifting coronavirus protections too quickly.

Just last week, she criticized the state’s decision to allow religious gatherings and political protests of up to 100 people, saying they could lead to another outbreak.

Cody said testing and outreach show the county’s infection rate is “quite low,” especially in places “where we have had the most transmission and higher rates of hospitalization.”

Santa Clara has contained outbreaks in nursing facilities and other places, she said, and the hospital system has capacity.

A screen capture from Dr. Cody's presentation to county supervisors.

Alameda County to Open New West Oakland COVID-19 Testing Site

Alameda County will open another COVID-19 testing site Wednesday at the West Oakland Health Center located at 700 Adeline St.

The site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site will remain open for four weeks. Color and Carbon Health, two Bay Area companies, are working with county officials to open the testing site and say test results will be available 24 to 72 hours after taking the test.

Testing will be free to anyone with symptoms, and also to any health care, front line or essential worker, even if they have no symptoms. Insurance isn't required, and COVID-19 testers will not ask about immigration status.

After the new site opens, there will be 31 testing locations across the county, and health workers will be able to conduct 200 more tests per day. At least one testing site in Alameda County — at Allen Temple Baptist Church — is closed temporarily Tuesday.

The city of Oakland remains under curfew and requires residents to stay in their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For a list of testing sites in Alameda County, click here.

Is It Safe to Keep Loosening Coronavirus Restrictions? Medical Experts Weigh In

The nine Bay Area counties are in the process of incrementally reopening businesses and activities that were shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, with hospitalizations and deaths for COVID-19 having plateaued throughout the region, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties are loosening restrictions according to the state’s road map, while Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties are taking a more deliberate approach. You can see the current reopening status of all the counties here.

But no matter which county you live in, the fact is there are now more people interacting with each other than at any time since the Bay Area basically closed up shop in March, which by definition provides more opportunities for the virus to spread.

To get an epidemiological take on what to expect, KQED asked infectious disease and medical experts from UCSF, Stanford and UC Berkeley what these reopenings could mean for the Bay Area and what health officials should watch for as they grapple with the possibility of having to reinstate closures.

Read the full story by KQED's Peter Arcuni here.

Nearly 26,000 Nursing Home Residents Have Died From COVID-19, Federal Data Show

Newly released data from the U.S. government show that nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 and more than 60,000 have fallen ill. These figures, however, don't account for all nursing homes across the country.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, about 80% of nursing homes nationwide reported data to the CDC as is now required. The remaining 20% could face fines if they don't comply.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma told reporters on a conference call Monday that the data has limitations: Some facilities have reported cumulative figures, and some have reported weekly. She said she expects the discrepancies will even out over time. The figures will be publicly available Thursday on a government website called Nursing Home Compare.

Verma also said CMS had found that the nursing homes with the lowest ratings had some of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19. In March, CMS ordered states to inspect nursing homes for proper infection control. But figures released Monday show that nationwide, a little over half of those inspections have been done.

CMS also announced Monday that it will be stepping up fines for nursing homes that fail to sufficiently control infections.

Gilead Says Drug Helped Moderately Ill Coronavirus Patients

A California biotech company said its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Gilead Sciences gave few details on Monday but said full results would soon be published in a medical journal.

Remdesivir is the only treatment that’s been shown in a rigorous experiment to help fight the coronavirus. A large study led by the National Institutes of Health recently found it could shorten average recovery time from 15 days to 11 days in hospitalized patients with severe disease.

The company-led study involved nearly 600 patients who had moderate pneumonia but did not need oxygen support. All were randomly assigned to get five or 10 days of the drug plus standard care, or standard care alone. Patients and their doctors knew who was getting what, a factor that limits the objectivity of the results.

By the 11th day in the study, those on five days of remdesivir were 65% more likely to see improve by at least one on a seven-point scale that included measures such as needing treatment with a breathing machine, Gilead said.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.

Santa Clara County Allowing Outdoor Dining and In-Store Shopping

Santa Clara County has released revisions to the shelter-in-place order which allows more businesses to reopen and activities to resume. This new order starts on June 5.

Restaurants, retail and shopping centers that have been offering pickup and delivery services will now be able to offer outdoor dining and in-store shopping, granted customers are able to maintain space for social distancing. Child care, summer camps, summer schools and other educational or recreational programs for children are also allowed to open again for groups of up to 12 children.

Small outdoor ceremonies and religious services can commence in groups no larger than 25, and recreational activities that don't involve physical contact — including swimming, hiking, tennis and golf — are also allowed under this new order.

Santa Clara County has been slower than other counties in providing guidance on easing shelter-in-place restrictions. In early May, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced the city would enact an "Al Fresco" ordinance, which would allow businesses, gyms and retailers to do business outdoors.

Read more on the update to Santa Clara County's order here.

