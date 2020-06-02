KQED is a proud member of
Is It Safe to Keep Loosening Coronavirus Restrictions? Medical Experts Weigh In

The nine Bay Area counties are in the process of incrementally reopening businesses and activities that were shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, with hospitalizations and deaths for COVID-19 having plateaued throughout the region, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties are loosening restrictions according to the state’s roadmap, while Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties are taking a more deliberate approach. You can see the current reopening status of all the counties here.

But no matter which county you live in, the fact is there are now more people interacting with each other than at any time since the Bay Area basically closed up shop in March, which by definition provides more opportunities for the virus to spread.

To get an epidemiological take on what to expect, KQED asked infectious disease and medical experts from UCSF, Stanford and UC Berkeley what these reopenings could mean for the Bay Area and what health officials should watch for as they grapple with the possibility of having to reinstate closures.

Read the full story by KQED's Peter Arcuni here.

Nearly 26,000 Nursing Home Residents Have Died From COVID-19, Federal Data Show

Newly released data from the U.S. government show that nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 and more than 60,000 have fallen ill. These figures, however, don't account for all nursing homes across the country.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, about 80% of nursing homes nationwide reported data to the CDC as is now required. The remaining 20% could face fines if they don't comply.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma told reporters on a conference call Monday that the data has limitations: Some facilities have reported cumulative figures, and some have reported weekly. She said she expects the discrepancies will even out over time. The figures will be publicly available Thursday on a government website called Nursing Home Compare.

Verma also said CMS had found that the nursing homes with the lowest ratings had some of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19. In March, CMS ordered states to inspect nursing homes for proper infection control. But figures released Monday show that nationwide, a little over half of those inspections have been done.

CMS also announced Monday that it will be stepping up fines for nursing homes that fail to sufficiently control infections.

— Ina Jaffe, NPR

Gilead Says Drug Helped Moderately Ill Coronavirus Patients

A California biotech company said its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Gilead Sciences gave few details on Monday but said full results would soon be published in a medical journal.

Remdesivir is the only treatment that’s been shown in a rigorous experiment to help fight the coronavirus. A large study led by the National Institutes of Health recently found it could shorten average recovery time from 15 days to 11 days in hospitalized patients with severe disease.

The company-led study involved nearly 600 patients who had moderate pneumonia but did not need oxygen support. All were randomly assigned to get five or 10 days of the drug plus standard care, or standard care alone. Patients and their doctors knew who was getting what, a factor that limits the objectivity of the results.

By the 11th day in the study, those on five days of remdesivir were 65% more likely to see improve by at least one on a seven-point scale that included measures such as needing treatment with a breathing machine, Gilead said.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.

Santa Clara County Allowing Outdoor Dining and In-Store Shopping

Santa Clara County has released revisions to the shelter-in-place order which allows more businesses to reopen and activities to resume. This new order starts on June 5.

Restaurants, retail and shopping centers that have been offering pickup and delivery services will now be able to offer outdoor dining and in-store shopping, granted customers are able to maintain space for social distancing. Child care, summer camps, summer schools and other educational or recreational programs for children are also allowed to open again for groups of up to 12 children.

Small outdoor ceremonies and religious services can commence in groups no larger than 25, and recreational activities that don't involve physical contact — including swimming, hiking, tennis and golf — are also allowed under this new order.

Santa Clara County has been slower than other counties in providing guidance on easing shelter-in-place restrictions. In early May, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced the city would enact an "Al Fresco" ordinance, which would allow businesses, gyms and retailers to do business outdoors.

Read more on the update to Santa Clara County's order here.

— Adhiti Bandlamudi (@oddity_adhiti)

June Rent Is Due, But COVID-19 Protections Are Still in Place for Many

California's businesses and activities are slowly starting to open, but many renters in the Bay Area — and across the state — are still having trouble paying rent for June after being financially impacted by the coronavirus and resulting regional shelter-in-place orders. In response, some cities and counties are extending eviction moratoriums.

For renters in Alameda, Solano and Sonoma counties, eviction moratoriums remain in place up to 90 days after California's state of emergency ends. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in early March and hasn't yet announced when it will end.

The story is different in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties, where the moratoriums end on June 30. Newsom issued an executive order last week, which protects renters who missed payments due to sickness or job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, in several cases, renters must provide documented evidence to qualify.

Read the full story from KQED's Molly Solomon and Michelle Wiley here

Blood Bank Now Testing All Donated Blood for COVID-19 Antibodies

Vitalant, formerly known as Blood Centers of the Pacific, announced Monday that it will begin testing all blood donations for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

The nonprofit blood collection organization serves hospital patients throughout the Bay Area and has a critical need for blood donations.

Vitalant will use an FDA-authorized antibody test on each donation with the hope that it can provide local medical officials with more information on the virus.

"While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease," Vitalant chief of marketing Cliff Numark said.

Convalescent plasma, which is plasma extracted from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19, is currently being given to patients hospitalized with severe cases of the disease under the FDA's expanded access authorization. Scientists are currently studying whether treating patients with convalescent plasma can help boost  their ability to fight off the virus.

Donations of all blood types are needed. In particular, blood types O, A-negative and B-negative are critically needed in Bay Area hospitals.

Potential donors can schedule an appointment at one of Vitalant's donor centers by going to vitalant.org or calling (877) 258-4825.

– Bay City News and KQED Science

New Procedures for Dentists and Their Patients as Routine Visits Resume

As dental offices postponed routine and nonurgent care following the statewide stay-at-home order issued March 19, visits to the dentist slowed to a trickle of emergencies: a broken tooth, for example, or facial swelling.

As California entered Stage 2 of reopening in early May, the state allowed routine dental care like cleanings and exams to resume. But things don't look the same for returning patients.

In one San Francisco office, for example, using guidelines issued from the California Department of Public Health, patients will have to undergo a screening over the phone, then a temperature check outside the clinic. Those who make it inside will be issued a new surgical mask. Before getting treatment, patients will have to wash their hands and rinse with a peroxide-based mouthwash.

Meanwhile, new personal protective gear for dentists includes an N95 face mask, a face shield, a hair covering and a fresh disposable gown. Read the full story from KQED's Laura Klivans here.

 

