San Francisco Botanical Garden to Reopen Next Week

Officials today announced plans to reopen the San Francisco Botanical Garden garden on June 1. Located on 55 acres inside Golden Gate Park, the garden closed in mid-March to comply with shelter-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Home to over 9,000 different kinds of plants from all over the world, the Botanical Garden is typically open to the public 365 days a year and is free to San Francisco residents.

When the garden reopens in June, visitors will be required to wear a face covering. The number of people allowed inside will be limited to 25 percent of its typical capacity to ensure social distancing.

To limit interactions with staff, the garden recommends guests buy tickets ahead of time on its website.

"We are fortunate, being an outdoor museum and a living museum, that we will be able to reopen much sooner than a lot of our sister organizations that are indoors," said Stephanie Linder, executive director of the garden. "The community is very eager to see us reopen and we're excited to do it because I think they need spaces like the garden now more than ever."