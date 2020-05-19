Expanded Testing for COVID-19 at San Francisco Nursing Homes Reveals New Laguna Honda Cases

An outbreak of COVID-19 has expanded at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco. The county-run facility now reports 18 confirmed cases among workers and 11 cases among patients.

According to a statement released by San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management, actions taken under a May 7th health order helped identify five new patients sickened with coronavirus.

In part, the order requires testing for coronavirus among all workers and residents, including those without symptoms, at all of the city's 21 skilled nursing facilities. The first universal testing program for nursing homes statewide, the health department's efforts began with some 2500 workers and patients at Laguna Honda.

Universal testing helped identify one of the new patient cases. Health officials credit another part of San Francisco's new oversight program -- contact investigations and expanded surveillance efforts -- with identifying four others.

Officials warn that as testing expands, the number of sick workers and residents at long-term care homes is likely to rise.