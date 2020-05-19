KQED is a proud member of
Expanded Testing for COVID-19 at San Francisco Nursing Homes Reveals New Laguna Honda Cases
Expanded Testing for COVID-19 at San Francisco Nursing Homes Reveals New Laguna Honda Cases

An outbreak of COVID-19 has expanded at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco. The county-run facility now reports 18 confirmed cases among workers and 11 cases among patients.

According to a statement released by San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management, actions taken under a May 7th health order helped identify five new patients sickened with coronavirus.

In part, the order requires testing for coronavirus among all workers and residents, including those without symptoms, at all of the city's 21 skilled nursing facilities. The first universal testing program for nursing homes statewide, the health department's efforts began with some 2500 workers and patients at Laguna Honda.

Universal testing helped identify one of the new patient cases. Health officials credit another part of San Francisco's new oversight program -- contact investigations and expanded surveillance efforts -- with identifying four others.

Officials warn that as testing expands, the number of sick workers and residents at long-term care homes is likely to rise.

--Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious)

Legislature Looks to Reassert Its Power in Budget Negotiations

At a State Senate hearing Monday, lawmakers seemed ready to reassert themselves as budget negotiations get underway with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In mid-March, before recessing due to COVID-19, the Legislature gave Newsom broad authority to spend more than $1 billion responding to the pandemic.

In his recent May budget revision, Newsom is asking for similar leeway on nearly $3 billion for future coronavirus expenses. He would have to give lawmakers 72-hours notice before spending any money, but wouldn't need their approval.

At the hearing, Senate Budget Committee Chair Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, seemed skeptical Newsom needed this additional power when speaking with his budget representative.

“You’re suggesting that the administration feels that, even with the Legislature back in session, that you still need broad authority, with 72-hour notice, in terms of your ability to spend almost three times the amount that we approved March 16?” she asked, somewhat incredulously.

Vivek Viswanathan, chief deputy director for budget at the state's Department of Finance, said it’s important the governor be able to act quickly.

"We do think that it is important in case we see, whether it's an upsurge in COVID 19 cases again, or a need to stand up hospital capacity if there is a second wave," he said, "or some other type of related emergency related to the pandemic."

Newsom's administration has faced scrutiny over several contracts it quickly entered into for personal protective equipment in the early days of the pandemic. Three separate deals were either delayed, not completely fulfilled or, in one case, canceled after the state was alerted it was likely a scam. Newsom's team maintains they had to act fast in a hugely competitive marketplace. They stress no money was actually lost. But it raised questions about the Legislature's responsibility for oversight and whether it needed to be more engaged than it was.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office — which as the name implies works for the Legislature — has cautioned lawmakers about giving up too much control to the governor. In a review of Newsom's May budget revision, the LAO urged "the Legislature to jealously guard its constitutional role and authority."

That may be just what is happening now.

San Francisco May Provide Mass Testing for SRO Residents

While San Francisco flattens the curve, its single room occupancy hotels, home to many of the city’s poorest residents, have seen a “troubling” rise in COVID-19 positive cases, city officials say.

Now the Board of Supervisors is fast-tracking emergency legislation to provide mass testing to those living in SRO hotels. The legislation would also fund assistance from people familiar with SROs, and who can speak the same language as many if its residents, such as Cantonese.

There are roughly 500 SRO hotels in San Francisco containing about 20,000 living units, many of which are home to families sharing a single room.

As of May 11, more than 170 residents in 53 SRO hotels have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data presented by a group of SRO leaders Monday. Many SRO residents share bathrooms and kitchens.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin authored the legislation, which was approved by the Board of Supervisors Land Use and Transportation Committee Monday and will go to a full vote by the board Tuesday. If approved, it will become law in 10 days.

“San Francisco’s SRO’s have seen a phenomenal increase in COVID-19 cases, which are actually quite staggering,” Peskin said Monday.

The legislation mandates city health officials notify SRO leaders when a tenant tests positive, as well as establishing a hotline for SRO residents to call public health officials to answer questions, and when “feasible” for the city to supply face coverings to SRO residents, and to provide anonymous, aggregated data on COVID-19 cases within SRO hotels.

Peskin decried a lackluster response by the city’s Department of Public Health, which was detailed in a series of emails revealed in April. Peskin publicly called out an earlier public health response to COVID-19 in SROs after health workers mistook two Chinese brothers for one another, and SRO residents testing positive were told it was OK to quarantine in a building that only had shared bathrooms and kitchens.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, (@FitzTheReporter)

Santa Clara Reverses Course, Eases Shelter in Place Orders for Retail

During a live-streamed briefing today, officials in Santa Clara announced the county will join other Bay Area counties in relaxing some restrictions on businesses.

Beginning Friday, retail businesses can open for curbside pickup. The supply chain companies and manufacturers that support those businesses will be allowed to reopen, too. Everyone is required to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

The county is also opening outdoor gardens, museums, and historical sites, and allowing car parades.

The decision to crack open the county marks a reversal for Santa Clara. Just last Tuesday, county health officer Sara Cody told the county Board of Supervisors there were no plans to make these changes.

Speaking today, Cody said the conditions on the ground are unchanged — the public remains largely unexposed to the coronavirus and no vaccine is available to protect them.

But she said the number of new cases in the county is stable, the number of patients requiring hospitalizations for COVID-19 is trending down, and testing capacity has increased.

Cody acknowledged the county is still “less than halfway” to its goal of 4,000 tests per day, but the rate of positive tests is around 1.5%, down from a high of 9% in early April. 

“That is a very significant improvement for us,” she said. “With this progress, we can now safely take another step forward in gradually reopening.”

Kevin Stark (@Starkkev)

San Francisco May Expand ‘Safe Sleeping Sites’ for Homeless into Public Parks

San Francisco’s more than 8,000 unhoused people may have a newly sanctioned place to sleep soon: public parks.

In what the San Francisco Board of Supervisors publicly called a “compromise,” the Recreation and Parks Department agreed on Monday to make a list of parks by June 2 where the city could arrange “safe sleeping sites,” sanctioned tent encampments where services would be provided to unhoused people who are allowed to camp there, in a socially distant fashion.

Homeless advocates have for years publicly described Recreation and Parks Department Manager Phil Ginsburg as strongly opposed to allowing homeless people to stay in parks.

In response, Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer, who represents San Francisco’s Richmond District, authored legislation to compel Recreation and Parks to develop a list of safe sleeping sites. But after reaching a compromise with Ginsburg, she agreed to withdraw the legislation during the Board of Supervisors Land Use and Transportation Committee hearing on Monday.

In addition to those park sites, San Francisco’s Real Estate Department will develop a list of “underutilized” city-owned sites where safe sleeping sites could be established.

Last week, San Francisco established a sanctioned tent encampment across the street from City Hall, the first of several such-planned sites that will allow roughly 50 to 90 campers each. However, each of those spaces had to be negotiated individually. City officials hope that they will be able to open up more safe sleeping sites, more quickly, through the parks.

About 8,000 people were homeless in San Francisco as of the city’s last count in early 2019.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, @FitzTheReporter

East Bay Venue Sues Insurance Company Over Pandemic Claim Denial

The Ivy Room, an independent bar and venue in the East Bay town of Albany, is spearheading a class-action lawsuit against its insurer, First Mercury, over the denial of its business interruption insurance claim. Represented by Oakland’s Gibbs Law Group, the owners of Ivy Room, Summer Gerbing and Lani Torres, hope to rally other shuttered California music venues in their legal fight.

Gerbing and Torres tell KQED they believe their business interruption insurance should protect them from loss of income during their forced closure due to California’s shelter-in-place orders. Their court complaint alleges that First Mercury’s reasons for a claim denial “appear to rest on crabbed readings of coverage language and overbroad readings of exclusions. That gets insurance law exactly backwards—and raises the specter of bad-faith denials.”

First Mercury could not be reached for comment, but experts tell KQED that insurance companies began excluding loss of business due to contagions after the 2003 SARS outbreak. Read the full story from Andrew Gilbert here.

— Nastia Voynovskaya (@nananastia)

Shelter in Place Eases in Alameda County to Allow Car Gatherings and Curbside Pickup

Residents of Alameda County can now get together, so long as they stay in their cars. New orders issued Monday by Alameda County's interim health officer, Dr. Erica Pan, outline safety requirements for "vehicle-based gatherings."

Events must be hosted, with a permit if it's required for the location; maximum attendance is 200 cars and entrance should be by invitation only. Congregations of more than 10 cars need to include on-site security.

“These gatherings are considered fairly low-risk, but only if all rules are followed,” Pan said in a statement.

The county also updated health orders Monday to allow customers to preorder goods and pick them up curbside or at the storefront. Manufacturing and warehouse activities are also allowed under certain conditions. The order does not include office workplaces.

A list of business types currently authorized to operate in Alameda County can be found on the Public Health Department’s COVID Recovery page.

Danielle Venton (@DanielleVenton)

