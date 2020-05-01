KQED is a proud member of
Telehealth Is Booming During Coronavirus Crisis

California doctors are diagnosing anything from appendicitis to strep throat with only a phone during the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has changed everything,” said Dr. Mark Henderson, professor of internal medicine and associate dean for admissions and outreach at UC Davis School of Medicine. “Because of COVID-19 we have all of this distance and it has accelerated all of these ideas and it’s totally exploded our thinking around what we can do with telemedicine in primary care.”

It took a change in regulations affecting billing during the pandemic to allow a dramatic pivot to telehealth, as much as 40% to 80% of patient visits in some health systems in recent weeks. All health plans must now reimburse telehealth medical care at the same rate as face-to-face appointments, and California obtained a federal waiver to allow similar Medi-Cal reimbursement. The federal government eased regulations affecting Medicare payments to allow the same flexibility.

Medical providers say telehealth is especially important during the pandemic, allowing doctors to keep tabs on fragile patients, especially those with chronic conditions who are most vulnerable to falling ill from the coronavirus.

.

Newsom to Close Orange County Beaches, Launches Child Care Portal

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the temporary closure of beaches in the Orange County area, citing “disturbing” crowds and lack of social distancing last weekend that he said threatened the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

While the governor acknowledged that most cities and counties were acting appropriately, he chastised those who flocked to Orange County beaches, saying, “They put other people at risk, put our hospital system at risk.”

Newsom also denied that he had been planning to close all beaches in the state, saying he had not seen a memo that was reportedly sent to police chiefs on Wednesday.

“That was their memo,” he said. “That memo never got to me.”

The governor also announced the creation of a new online portal to connect working parents with child care options, along with the creation of 432 “pop-up” day care facilities that would adhere to strict health protocols.

Newsom said the state would fund $50 million in child care vouchers and channel $50 million towards child care facilities to support adequate sanitation and provide protective gear for staff.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

SF Distributes $1.5 Million to Artists, Cultural Organizations

Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced distribution of the first round of relief funds for individual artists and cultural organizations that have lost income due to the novel coronavirus.

527 artists and 65 organizations received a total of $1.5 million in grants from the fund launched March 23. Most individuals received $1,500 and most organizations received $15,000.

Organizational grantees include Women’s Audio Mission, Brava! For Women in the Arts, Precita Eyes Muralists Association and the San Francisco International Arts Festival. The funding, distributed in partnership with the nonprofit Center for Cultural Innovation, prioritizes individuals and organizations from historically underserved communities, according to the announcement.

In response to need exceeding available resources—more than a thousand individuals applied for grants—Breed also announced an additional $250,000 public investment in the fund.

“With this additional investment, we continue to support the creativity, flexibility and innovation that artists bring to our city, which will be pivotal as we move forward and get through this crisis together,” Breed said in a statement.

In addition to the $1.5 million in grants, San Francisco made $1 million available as loans available to nonprofits through a partnership with the Northern California Grantmakers. To date, according to the Thursday announcement, five groups have received nearly $215,000 in loans.

Breed also renewed her call for private donors to contribute to the arts relief program.

—Sam Lefebvre (@Lefebvre_Sam)

California Unemployment Claims at Nearly 3.7 Million

More than 328,000 Californians filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report released Thursday. That brings the total number of statewide unemployment claims since the shelter-in-place orders began in mid-March to nearly 3.7 million.

Nationally, jobless claims filed over the past six weeks now total over 30 million. That's roughly one out of every five people who had a job in February, NPR reported.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Students Sue California Universities Over Fees Lost Amid Coronavirus

Students from the University of California and California State University systems are suing for refunds of fees for use of gyms, health facilities and student centers that were closed for in-person services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fees, which were also paid for instructional-related activities and student association dues, could total millions of dollars.

The lawsuits were filed in Los Angeles and Oakland federal courts on Monday on behalf of more than 700,000 students who paid fees for the spring 2020 academic term but couldn't access those benefits and services because campuses ended in-person instruction in March due to the pandemic.

A spokesman for the CSU system said the campuses have been open and offering services to students even though courses were moved online and that they would “vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

.

Report: Newsom to Order California Beaches Closed

Gov. Gavin Newsom will issue an order Thursday to close all beaches and state parks, according to a memo sent to police chiefs across the state.

The Associated Press reported that Eric Nuñez, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, sent out the memo Wednesday evening to give police chiefs time to prepare.

Newsom had been critical of the number of beachgoers who flocked to beaches in Orange and Ventura counties last weekend. According to reports, the new order will go into effect May 1. On Wednesday afternoon, Newsom tweeted that California is flattening the curve, but "we aren't out of the woods yet."

In recent days, cities throughout California have been loosening some stay-at-home restrictions. But some of these revised orders conflict with statewide rules.

The changes in local orders reflect the growing unrest among some residents and government officials over Newsom’s order and his plan for a slow and methodical reopening of the nation’s most populous state even as other states such as Florida move much more quickly.

.

SF Symphony Cancels Season, Cuts Pay For 200 Workers

The San Francisco Symphony on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all concerts remaining in its 2019-20 season as well as pay cuts affecting nearly 200 workers due to shelter-in-place orders to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The move to call off programming through Aug. 1 brings the symphony’s total number of canceled events to 64 and is a step further than most arts presenters have taken. It comes a day after California Governor Gavin Newsom said at a press conference that concerts won’t resume until the final phase of reopening the economy—still months away.

The symphony faces more than $13 million in lost revenue and $5.4 million in net losses, and is implementing what leadership in a statement call "shared sacrifice" reductions: Stagehands, staff and members of the orchestra and chorus are taking pay cuts averaging 25 percent for the period between April 19 and Sept. 5.

A symphony spokesperson said senior leadership is taking the "highest cuts," and that the organization has received funds through the federal CARES Act.

Because the season marks the end of Michael Tilson Thomas’ quarter century tenure as music director, the symphony is also launching a 25-day “digital celebration” of his career.

.

