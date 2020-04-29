Over 40% of Californians dead from COVID-19 lived or worked in elder care facilities

New data from the California Department of Public Health and California Department of Social Services shows more than 40 percent of Californians who’ve died of COVID-19 lived or worked in elder care facilities. As of April 27, more than 700 people in these residences had been killed by the coronavirus.

There are coronavirus outbreaks in congregant care settings across the state, and a growing number in the Bay Area.

State and county officials say they are advising care homes on the outbreaks, and helping them to bring on staff and acquire adequate personal protective equipment. The care settings are regulated by the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says testing is a priority for this population, but he acknowledges not enough is being done yet.

Elder care homes are especially vulnerable to coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, up to half of the people who died of COVID-19 in Europe were residents of long-term care facilities.

-- Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)