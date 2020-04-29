KQED is a proud member of
Government Study Shows Patients Responding to Coronavirus Treatment, Gilead Says

A government-run study of remdesivir, perhaps the most closely watched experimental drug to treat the novel coronavirus, showed that the medicine is effective against COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The drug is made by Gilead, headquartered in Foster City.

Gilead made the announcement in a statement Wednesday, stating: “We understand that the trial has met its primary endpoint.” The company said that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is conducting the study, will provide data at an upcoming briefing.

The finding — although difficult to fully characterize without any data for the study — would represent the first treatment shown to improve outcomes in patients infected with the virus that put the global economy in a standstill and killed at least 218,000 people worldwide.

Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said he expected there was enough evidence for the agency to issue an “emergency use authorization” for remdesivir.

“Remdesivir isn’t a home run but looks active and can be part of a toolbox of drugs and diagnostics that substantially lower our risk heading into the fall,” he said. Read the full story from STAT.

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub to Launch Two Long-Term COVID-19 Studies

Researchers at UCSF, Stanford and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub are planning to launch two long-term studies to track the spread of COVID-19 in the Bay Area and better understand if people can become reinfected.

One study plans to test roughly 4,000 Bay Area residents once a month through the end of the year for COVID-19 and the antibodies that fight it off. Another study, which plans to test 3,500 health care workers, participants who test positive for antibodies will be followed to help understand if they develop immunity.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced Wednesday that it will support the 9-month research collaboration with nearly $14 million dollars in funding.

Dr. Priscilla Chan, co-founder of CZI, says that testing the same population over time can provide a better understanding of how the virus is spreading in the Bay Area and help officials make decisions.

“Everyone in this collaboration came together to help answer the question of how do we get back to some semblance of normal?” Chan said. “It's not going to be about how are we doing at one moment in time, but ... how does the prevalence of COVID-19 change as we make changes in our community and our shelter place orders?”

Enrollment for the studies is slated to begin in early May.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Beginning of California Reopening Businesses Is 'Weeks' Away, Says Newsom

California is weeks away from beginning to emerge from its coronavirus-induced lockdown, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday, as he presented a phased plan for reopening businesses and returning Californians to work and school.

The administration's plan, outlined in four phases, provided the clearest guidance yet on how the state plans to rouse its shuttered economy, schools and child care facilities, while throwing cold water on calls from various regions in the state to open sooner.

"We believe we are weeks, not months away from making meaningful modifications," to the state's stay-at-home order, said Newsom.

The governor's plan prioritizes schools and child care facilities in the next round of openings, potentially expediting the beginning of the next school year.

"We are considering the prospect of an even earlier school year into the fall, as early as late-July, early-August," Newsom added. "As a parent myself ... I think we might want to consider getting that school year moved up a little bit."

The guidelines for businesses and schools reflect just piece of Newsom's blueprint for re-opening the state.

Read the full story from KQED's Guy Marzorati here.

Sonoma County to Reopen Park Access

Residents of Sonoma County will be able to walk or bike at a park in their neighborhood starting Wednesday, according to the county's Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase. Parks in the area have been closed since March 23.

Mase confirmed the "soft opening" during a Tuesday board of supervisors meeting, though guidelines on how it might roll-out have not yet been shared. Park visitors will still be required to maintain social distancing guidelines, and the parking lots will remain closed except to disabled residents.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane said the county should provide bike racks and sanitizing stations, and suggested parks could also provide a drop-off site.

"This is far from perfect because it raises an equity issue. Not anyone can walk to a park," said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

Hopkins and Zane also expressed concern about preventing the coronavirus from spreading via bathrooms at the parks.

For more on Bay Area parks, check out our guide here.

Bay City News

Amid Concert Cancellations, Musicians to Be Exempted From Gig-Work Law

When concerts resume in California, many musicians will have one less thing to worry about.

Industry groups and elected officials this month reached an agreement to amend Assembly Bill 5 (AB 5), the controversial gig worker law, to exempt certain musicians and music professionals.

AB 5 was intended to protect worker’s rights by making it more difficult for so-called “gig economy” companies such as Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as independent contractors.

But the bill signed into law in September has for more than a year drawn criticism from independent musicians who say it increases their costs and limits their opportunities for work.

The amendments had been discussed before the onset of the novel coronavirus, but come at a time when widespread concert cancellations have exposed the lack of a safety net for freelance musicians.

If passed when the legislature resumes, the amendments will take effect January 1, 2021.

Read the full story from KQED’s Sam Lefebvre here.

Gov. Newsom Lays Out Plan for Businesses and Schools to Support Physical Distancing

During Gov. Gavin Newsom's daily briefing on Tuesday, he said he believes the state is weeks — not months — away from making meaningful modifications to the stay-at-home order.

In mid-April, Newsom laid out a roadmap with six indicators to guide the state out of isolation. On Tuesday, he discussed the ability for businesses, schools and child care facilities to support physical distancing.

Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health and state health officer, laid out four stages to reopening workplaces:

  • Safety and Preparedness: Making essential workforce environment as safe as possible.
  • Lower-Risk Workplaces: Gradually reopening some lower-risk workplaces, businesses, schools and child care facilities with adaptions.
  • Higher-Risk Workplaces: Open higher-risk workplaces with adaptations and limits on size of gatherings.
  • End of Stay-at-Home Order: Open highest risk workplaces once therapeutics have been developed and all six indicators have been satisfied.

Officials hope to transition to the second stage in a matter of weeks, but anticipate California is months away from the third and fourth stages. This timeline is subject to change based on data and public health information.

You can watch the briefing below.

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

SF Mayor Defends Decisions on Homeless Care Amid Pandemic

San Francisco Mayor London Breed defended her progress on housing the homeless, saying city and county officials are moving as fast as they can to house residents vulnerable to COVID-19.

Five San Francisco supervisors, as well as homeless advocates, are holding a press conference on Tuesday “denouncing Mayor Breed’s refusal to implement a new law requiring the City to procure 8,250 hotel rooms to protect vulnerable San Franciscans.”

Speaking on KQED's Forum Tuesday morning, Breed clarified that she is not refusing to comply with the law, but that the situation is more complicated.

“I’m not standing against the law that they passed ... it’s not realistic to think that we’re going to be able, within a couple of days, to staff up 8,000 hotel rooms,” Breed said.

She said the city is working to provide trained staff for hotels and has, so far, placed 1,000 homeless residents in hotel rooms.

“The problems that existed with our population around, sadly, substance-use disorder and mental illness, they don’t just go away because there’s a pandemic,” Breed said. “And so we have to make sure that we are not only keeping ... the homeless folks that we are trying to help and support safe, we have to make sure that we’re taking care of the folks that we expect to work with them.”

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

