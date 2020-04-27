KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area counties submitting samples of sewage water for coronavirus testingCommercial antibody tests giving out false positivesSF's JFK and Shelley Drives closed to carsSan Francisco marathon pushed to NovemberAnalysis: US states need more testing to safely reopenNewsom says crowding at beaches ‘could set us back’Bay Area shelter-in-place orders will extend through May
One Way to Monitor a Community's Coronavirus Infections: Raw Sewage

Ten Bay Area counties, coordinated by the East Bay Municipal Utility District, are giving samples of sewage water to researchers at Stanford for testing. The scientists have received samples once a week for about the past two months, and results are expected soon.

The virus begins to show up in feces soon after infection, and according to some studies, well before the development of symptoms. That's a pretty early warning compared to one given by, say, a diagnostic test.

Eileen White, director of wastewater for East Bay MUD, is spearheading the effort, hoping it will provide information that officials can use.

“We can monitor trends in real time, evaluate community-based presence and infection rates,” said White, “and then prioritize to focus areas and theoretically observe the impacts of shelter-in-place orders.”

It could also provide early warning for health departments to ramp up capacity, she says.

Similar sewage monitoring for COVID-19 is happening in Massachusetts, Israel and the Netherlands. Read the full story here.

— Danielle Venton (@danielleventon)

Commercial Antibody Tests Giving Out False Positives

Widespread testing for COVID-19 antibodies, which our immune systems make to fight off infection, can help scientists track the spread of the disease and may eventually determine who has protective immunity and is safe to go back to work. To that end, dozens of antibody tests from different manufacturers have become available.

But preliminary results from a new study at UCSF and UC Berkeley show that when it comes to accuracy, not all tests are created equal.

The study preprint, which still needs to go through peer review, shows variability in the number of false positives and negatives between the 14 different antibody tests the researchers compared. The performance evaluation used blood from known COVID-19 patients as well as samples from people who did not have the virus.

Four of the tests peformed "quite well," said Dr. Carolyn Bern, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UCSF. “Then we had a few that had real specificity problems. So they were having 10 or 15 percent false positive results in our pre-COVID specimens. And to me, that would be a huge problem if you're doing a population survey.”

The researchers caution that more research needs to be done to determine if the presence of COVID-19 antibodies will give patients lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Two Major Drives in SF's Golden Gate and McLaren Parks Closed to Cars During Shelter-in-Place Order

John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park and John F. Shelley Drive in John McLaren Park will be closed to vehicles 24 hours a day through the duration of the city's stay-at-home order, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Monday.

The closure is part of an effort "to provide more space for more people to move around safely," said Breed, following her announcement that the stay-at-home order will be extended through the end of May.

Golden Gate Park's Kennedy Drive will be closed to cars from Kezar Drive to Transverse Drive, the same stretch of blacktop that's currently closed on Sundays. In McLaren Park, the entire Shelley Drive loop will also be car-free. Both roadways will close to traffic beginning on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:00 a.m.

The closures are part of San Francisco's Slow Streets program, announced last week, that restricts traffic on certain thoroughfares across the city.

Park users must continue to practice social distancing, the city said, advising residents over 60 and those who are sick or have underlying health conditions to stay home.

– Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

San Francisco Marathon Pushed to November

The San Francisco Marathon, which usually takes place in late July, has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 due to coronavirus-related health concerns.

In a press release, officials with the marathon said the decision to move the event was made in consultation with city and county officials.

"The City and County of San Francisco has led the charge and helped flatten the curve, yet there is still more to be done and the health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is always our first priority," the statement reads.

According to the San Francisco Marathon site, refunds will not be offered, but participants who cannot make the rescheduled race can transfer to the virtual option at no cost or defer registration to the 2021 or 2022 marathon for $39.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Analysis: Most US States Will Need a Lot More Testing to Safely Reopen

More than half of U.S. states will have to significantly step up their COVID-19 testing to even consider starting to relax stay-at-home orders after May 1, according to a new analysis by Harvard researchers and STAT.

The analysis shows that as the U.S. tries to move beyond its months-long coronavirus testing debacle — faulty tests, shortages of tests, and guidelines that excluded many people who should have been tested to mitigate the outbreak — it is at risk of fumbling the next challenge: testing enough people to determine which cities and states can safely reopen and stay open. Doing so will require the ability to catch reappearances of the coronavirus before it again spreads uncontrollably.

Last week, California said it aims to conduct 25,000 tests a day by the end of April, up from an average of about 14,000 in recent days. The Harvard team calculated the Golden State needs about 26,000, suggesting that if California hits its goal it could well be on track to safely reopen.

Read the full story from STAT here.

Gov. Newsom Says Crowding at Beaches 'Could Set Us Back'

During his daily briefing on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom had strong words for those who crowded onto beaches in Southern California this weekend, saying “this virus doesn’t take the weekends off.”

While noting that not all beaches experienced overcrowding, Newsom said the state must confront certain locations — like Newport Beach and Ventura — where social distancing guidelines were clearly not being followed.

Officials in Orange County plan to meet tonight to determine if beaches there should be closed again due to public health concerns. Newsom said he will also consider more aggressive enforcement of the statewide stay-at-home order if crowds continue to gather.

"The only thing that will set us back is our behavior," Newsom said.

Over the past 24 hours, there were 1,300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, and 45 deaths.

Additionally, Newsom announced that Colorado and Nevada have joined California, Washington and Oregon in a Western states coronavirus compact, allowing for greater cooperation and data-sharing between the states.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Bay Area Shelter-in-Place Orders Will Be Extended Through May

This week, seven Bay Area county public health officers — representing Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, as well as the city of Berkeley, will issue revised shelter-in-place orders that largely keep the current coronavirus-related restrictions in place through May, according to a joint statement issued Monday.

The announcement will extend the current shelter-in-place orders in effect across the seven jurisdictions that are set to expire on May 3, 2020.

"[We] have made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, ensuring our local hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives," the statement reads. "At this stage of the pandemic, however, it is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved together."

The new orders will include a limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities, according to the statement, although no specific details were provided.

– Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

