San Francisco, Berkeley schools plan to fully reopen in the fall
San Jose reopens 7 public libraries
Nurses at Chinese Hospital plan to strike
SF's Grace Cathedral reopens for in-person services
Oakland Coliseum mass vax site to close
Cost of Covered California health plans plunges to record low
San Francisco further loosens restrictions on businesses and activities
San Francisco, Berkeley Schools Plan to Fully Reopen in the Fall

San Francisco and Berkeley parents can now plan on sending their kids back into classrooms full-time next school year.

San Francisco Unified School District announced Tuesday that it's "preparing for a full return to in-person learning for all students on August 16, 2021."

"Given what we know now, everyone, families, staff and students, should plan for a full return to in-person learning in the fall,” said Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews in a press release.

The district said every school will start at either 7:50 a.m., 8:40 a.m. or 9:30 a.m., with varying end times.  Schools will also have one early release day per week to accommodate teacher professional development and planning.

The change in start times is being implemented to comply with SB 328, a state law requiring later start times for middle and high schools. "Research shows that later start times can improve teens’ physical health, mental health, and academic performance," the district said.

You can view a list of start and end times for each school here.

Berkeley Unified still has to negotiate with its teachers union, not over COVID protocols, but over the regular teachers contract that is up for renewal.

The district also said it will have contingency plans in place in case of a resurgence of the coronavirus.

While the governor has said that he will not extend the law that allowed for distance learning during the pandemic, some students may continue to learn remotely, via independent study.

Berkeley and San Francisco schools say they are exploring that option, pending state directives, at least until all children have the chance to be vaccinated.

Julia McEvoy and Jon Brooks

San Jose Reopens Some Libraries After 14-Month Hiatus

Seven branches of the San Jose Public Library system reopened on Monday for limited indoor services after a 14-month hiatus. Residents will be able to reenter those locations to browse library shelves, check out books and tech devices, access public computers and printers and chat with staff to answer reference questions.

The branches that welcomed back patrons today include Alum Rock, Biblioteca Latinoamericana, Joyce Ellington, Tully Community, Alviso, Evergreen, and West Valley branch libraries.

"This is the first time people will finally have access to our library buildings. They could walk to the buildings. They could go to any bookshelf, browse the collection, and check out materials," said Elizabeth Castañeda, spokesperson for the San Jose Public Library.

Those seven branches will reopen at 50% capacity and will be open 1-6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Patrons are allowed to browse the collections but can only stay in the library for an hour each day.

No lounging is allowed but library computers have been made available to patrons for 45-minute sessions. Other tech services like free Wi-Fi and library printers are available once again. The restrooms in all seven libraries will also reopen.

"That's one of the things people will really be able to enjoy when they walk back into our buildings," Castañeda said. "They might not have access to [these services] in their homes."

She said the first goal is to reopen all branches but hopes that the various in-person social services SJPL offered before the pandemic, like career counseling and adult literacy workshops, will eventually return.

The Oakland Public Library system had previously reopened its doors for select browsing services on April 16 and the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library followed on May 3. More information on the reopening plan of SJPL can be found here.

Bay City News and Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

Nurses at Chinese Hospital Plan to Strike, Denouncing Poor Working Conditions

Nurses at San Francisco's historic Chinese Hospital say they plan to strike Tuesday to protest poor working conditions and to push for a fair contract with hospital management.

Nurses say low staffing and issues with patient safety have hindered recruitment efforts for new registered nurses for the more than 100-year-old hospital, which aims to offer culturally sensitive and affordable healthcare to the local Chinese community.

Sherry Yee, a nurse at Chinese Hospital, says their effort for better working conditions, like providing nurses with meal and break relief, is aimed at helping their patients.

“We love the patients we take care of everyday and that’s why we’re fighting very hard to get this contract that ensures that we’re able to equip ourselves to care for them safely and efficiently," Yee said.

Yee says the nurses voted to unionize under National Nurses United in August of 2019, representing more than 100 nurses at the facility. They haven’t been able to reach an agreement with Chinese Hospital since beginning collective bargaining in February 2020, the union says.

Hospital management did not return a request for comment.

Gabriella Frenes

SF's Grace Cathedral Holds In-Person Services for the First Time Since Pandemic Began

For the first time since March 2020, Grace Cathedral in San Francisco opened its doors to its congregation for in-person service.

Sunday, roughly 200 masked congregants entered the historic cathedral for mass.

John Wolf has been attending services at the cathedral for years.

"Glad to join together with so many loved ones. When we join together we join as one body and it's been so long since we’ve done that and it's just a beautiful day," he said.

The church moved to virtual worship in the spring of 2020, now all 77 churches of the diocese of California are starting to reopen for in-person services.

Although congregants weren’t allowed to sing, the choir performed while wearing masks designed for singing.

Grace Cathedral Director of Music Ben Bachmann said, "doing this live, with real human beings, is an incredible and irreplaceable experience."

While it was the start of worship returning to normal in California, at least one experience didn't quite fully return, yet.

Churchgoers received a bread-only communion outside on the steps of the church, the wine may have to wait for later.

MJ Johnson

Oakland Coliseum Mass Vax Site Set to Shut Down

The mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum is set to close on May 23, with city officials touting it as a huge success.

The site was one of two in California operating in conjunction with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“I’ve seen a report that nearly 415,000 people have been vaccinated. Well, that’s an underestimate,” Henry Gardner, executive director of the Coliseum Authority Board of Commissioners, told reporters Friday. He said it was closer to 500,000.

Gardner said he expects cleanup of the site to take a few days.

Coliseum Authority Board Chair Nate Miley, who is also an Alameda County supervisor, and Vice-Chair Rebecca Kaplan, an Oakland city councilmember, both commended the work done at the Coliseum site, but also noted that the pandemic is not over and more needs to be done to deliver vaccines to underserved communities.

“The work we did to get this site open for vaccinations changed the curve of the progress of the disease in our county and our region,” Kaplan said. She added that the location was able to vaccinate people more quickly than many other locations, and "has made a real difference, and saved lives.”

Keith Mizuguchi

Need Health Care? Covered California Prices at All-Time Low

If you shopped around for health insurance last year and decided you just couldn’t afford it, state officials say it’s time to check again.

Funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan are bringing the monthly cost of health plans to new lows – as long as those plans are purchased through Covered California, the state's Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Former President Donald Trump did all he could to undermine the Affordable Care Act, and Biden is trying to repair that damage. The new infusion of federal cash has lowered the average cost of a health plan purchased through Covered California by close to 50%, from $215 a month to $110.

"Health insurance premiums have truly never been lower," said Peter Lee, executive director of Covered California, noting that more than half of its customers are now getting coverage for about $1 per month.

"Affordable, high-quality coverage – best doctors, hospitals, in the country – for the price of a bus ride, the price of a cup of coffee," he said.

In light of these new savings, enrollment in the state's marketplace plans more than doubled in the past month, with more than 76,000 new signups between mid-April and mid-May 2021, compared to just under 30,000 during the same time period in 2019.

Covered California is open from now until the end of the year for a special enrollment period when anyone can sign up or switch health plans.

April Dembosky

San Francisco Further Loosens Restrictions on Businesses and Activities

Been missing those knife-juggling performances at Benihana in San Francisco? Well, your long wait is over!

As its coronavirus cases continue to fall and vaccination rates rise, the city is further loosening restrictions on an array of business operations and activities, in compliance with the state's recently updated guidelines, city health officials announced Thursday.

The new health order gives the green light, among other things, to a broader range of indoor dining and bar activities, allowing food preparation/performance at bars and tables to recommence (think Benihana), lifting the requirement that patrons sit at tables to consume food and beverages, and loosening physical distancing rules.

The order also relaxes a number of size and distancing restrictions for indoor houses of worship, personal services, real estate open houses, recreational sports programs and youth programs outside of school. The city is additionally lifting some restrictions on small indoor gatherings and removing some operational requirements for outdoor live, seated events.

Additionally, most businesses are no longer required to screen all personnel and patrons before allowing them to participate in on-site activities, and won't need to submit and receive approval for a health and safety plan in order to establish sections for fully vaccinated patrons.

The move is an effort to slowly phase out restrictions on businesses and other activities, giving businesses flexibility to build out their own operational procedures and protocols in a “post-COVID context,” officials said, as the city prepares to fully reopen, in accordance with the state, on June 15.

“San Francisco is looking more and more every day like the vibrant city that it always has been,” Mayor London Breed said in statement Thursday. “As we approach the last phases of reopening, we will keep doing all we can to build back all of the best parts of our city so that all of us can thrive. We are ready to do this with the same urgency, partnership with the community, and commitment to equity that we have had throughout this pandemic.”

The city has already been in the state's least-restrictive yellow tier for two weeks, allowing it to reopen all businesses and activities, to a degree, that had been shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic last March.

San Francisco has been averaging just 18 new COVID-19 cases per day, with only 13 currently confirmed COVID hospitalizations. "As of May 19, 76% of San Francisco's eligible population has been vaccinated, meaning the city leads every other American city and indeed most of the world in its rate of vaccination, officials said.

“Currently, our economy is more open, and we are interacting more with each other than we were when we entered our third surge this past winter,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the city's Department of Public Health, in Thursday's statement. “But instead of surging again and going into another lockdown, our case rates and hospitalizations continue to fall. That is the power of the vaccines at work in our city.”

See San Francisco's announcement for the full list of activities that can resume.

Matthew Green

