When Can You Stop Wearing a Mask in California? State Says June 15

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings.

"This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly to underserved communities and those that were hard hit throughout this pandemic,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, touting the "amazing progress" the state has made in its fight against COVID-19.

The announcement comes as more than a dozen other states have already begun lifting their mask mandates after getting the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week issued new guidance that it was safe for fully vaccinated people to forgo face coverings and social distancing in most indoor settings.

Amid plummeting COVID-19 infections in California, and rising inoculation rates, Gov. Gavin Newsom — who is facing a recall election — has been under pressure to ease mask restrictions, and just last week offered conflicting previews on when the state might lift them.

"Until June 15, when California plans to fully reopen our economy, California will keep our existing guidance around masks in place," Ghaly said. "In indoor settings, when you're outside of one's home, including on transportation and in our schools, face coverings continue to be required, regardless of vaccination status."

Only at that point, he said, when the state plans to drop most of its current pandemic-related restrictions — assuming case and hospitalization rates stay low and vaccine supplies remain ample — will the state implement the CDC’s new masking guidelines that "allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings."