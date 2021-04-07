KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Minor League Baseball teams hit hard by pandemic. But now it's 'play ball'About half of adults have been at least partially vaccinated in most Bay Area counties UC Davis Health expands vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 or olderContra Costa, Sonoma and Napa will enter the orange tier WednesdayEast Palo Alto opens new vaccination site for underserved communityNewsom to reopen California's economy by June 15Biden moving federal vaccine eligibility deadline for all adults to April 19
More timeline

About Half of Adult Residents in Most Bay Area Counties Are at Least Partially Vaccinated

Six Bay Area counties are reporting roughly half of their residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Marin County says more than 60% of its eligible residents have gotten at least a first dose. San Francisco, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Alameda and Sonoma counties all report a first-dose rate of about 50%. That same rate is about 40% in Solano and Santa Clara counties.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday touted her city's high vaccination rates, tweeting, "We're vaccinating almost 12,000 San Franciscans per day. The end of this pandemic is getting closer."

Meanwhile, Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis says, supply permitting, his county could reach its goal of vaccinating 85% of adults ahead of schedule.

Sponsored

"We had hoped to be done by the end of June and had set what we thought was a really optimistic goal. It's looking like at the current rate, we could be done by the end of May," Willis said.

Statewide, more than 20 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, and nearly 35% of residents have received at least a first shot. Starting April 15, anyone 16 and older in California will be eligible to receive a vaccine, although some Bay Area counties have already expanded those eligibility requirements.

Willis says case numbers have been steadily dropping throughout Marin County, particularly among its senior population, with 80% of residents 65 and older in the county now fully vaccinated.

"Last week there were two cases total of anyone above age 65, and this week there was one," Willis said. "So I think we're seeing the impact of what we know is one of the most effective vaccines that we've seen in a long time."

Peter Arcuni

Top of timeline ↑

Minor League Baseball Teams Hit Hard by Pandemic. But Now It's 'Play Ball'

Do you know what makes the world feel a little bit more normal in the midst of the pandemic?

The start of the baseball season and the return of teams like the A's and Giants.

But what about the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and Lake Elsinore Storm? How about the Modesto Nuts?

These and other minor league baseball teams in the state are now getting ready for the start of the season. The California Report's Saul Gonzalez spoke recently to Benjamin Hill, who covers the business of Minor League Baseball, about the challenges teams have faced during the pandemic. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

How has Minor League Baseball fared during the pandemic?

Benjamin Hill: It goes without saying it was a very difficult year. That obviously applies to almost all businesses and especially the sports industry. Minor League Baseball, I'd say, was hit particularly hard, because unlike major sports, there's not much broadcast revenue in the industry at all. It's a live entertainment business.

So in the absence of actually being able to have fans in the stands, there was literally nothing happening, not to mention just all the pandemic-related concerns. There was just nothing they could do to get a season off the ground. And a lot of these teams are not raking in the big bucks. So to lose an entire season and have the pandemic hit in March when they'd already spent so much money preparing for the season, it was kind of the worst-case scenario.

Pandemic aside, you also have Major League Baseball looking to restructure the minors and cut the number of teams. Here in California, the Lancaster JetHawks went under after they were evicted from the California League. What's been happening on that front?

At the end of the 2020 season, which really wasn't a season at all, the professional baseball agreement — the relationship and arrangements between Major and Minor League Baseball — expired, and Major League Baseball initiated a much larger change of the landscape. Most significantly, where there were 160 teams over six levels of play, going into 2021, there are 120 affiliated teams over four levels of play.

As minor league teams return to play while also trying to maintain COVID precautions, how challenging do you think that's going to be?

It's going to take awhile until we're at a full capacity ballpark. So it's still going to be a struggle. I think teams are going to save some of their premier promotions and some of those nights where they really want to pack the ballpark until late in the season. I think there's huge optimism and excitement, big picture. But also it's going to be tough in the early going because if you're playing to 25%, 35%, 40% capacity and you're dependent on attendance for your revenue, there's only so much money you can make.

What would be your best reasons for going to a game if that's something you've never done before?

It sounds like a cliche, but there are very few things better than being at a minor league ballpark on a beautiful summer night, being around other people in the community and letting worries go. After the year we all had and having had no Minor League Baseball at all, absence makes the heart grow fonder, so it'll be that much greater at a ballpark in 2021 and beyond.

The California Report

Top of timeline ↑

Ahead of State, UC Davis Health Offers Vaccines to Everyone 16 or Older

UC Davis Health, the only academic health service provider in the greater Sacramento area, announced yesterday that it will offer vaccinations to anyone age 16 and older this Tuesday.

However, within 24 hours of the announcement, all available appointments for this week were reserved.

"There has been a tremendous outpouring of interest," said Steve Telliano, spokesperson for UC Davis Health.

While vaccine eligibility for Sacramento County currently includes everyone ages 50 and older and all those in California's 1A and 1B phases, following the state's guidelines, UC Davis Health says it chose to expand eligibility ahead of the county due to the low number of vaccine appointments being booked there through the state vaccination portal, My Turn.

"We started working with My Turn in order to be more open and accessible — but what we've realized is that we are not just getting that many appointments through the My Turn website," said Telliano.

To make the vaccine registration process easier, UC Davis Health has launched two websites to schedule an appointment: one for patients and another for non-patients. But at the moment, due to that high demand, the website for non-patients currently lists no available appointments.

UC Davis Health now finds itself in the exact opposite situation from last week, when it had plenty of available appointments but few people booking them. However, Telliano encourages those looking for a vaccination with UC Davis Health to be both patient and persistent.

Lack of health insurance or immigration status will not disqualify someone from receiving a vaccine, affirmed Telliano. The only requirement needed for someone to be vaccinated, he added, is to prove that they are 16 or older. Living in the Davis area is also not a requirement.

"We're not letting barriers of insurance, or anything else, get in the way," said Telliano.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

Top of timeline ↑

Contra Costa, Sonoma and Napa Will Move Into the Orange Tier

Three Bay Area counties — Contra Costa, Sonoma and Napa — will enter the orange tier of the state's reopening plan on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Public Health.

In the orange tier, restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship can operate at a 50% indoor capacity. Outdoor sports and live performances are allowed to operate at 33% capacity. And gyms, amusement parks and wineries can allow up to 25% indoor capacity.

Activities like indoor retail and outdoor bars will have no capacity limitations but will still need to follow several guidelines, like social distancing.

This announcement comes the same day that Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state plans to do away with the color tier system by June 15, as long as hospitalization numbers stay down and vaccine supply can cover expanded eligibility for all those 16 and older.

Still, officials saw the progress as a positive.

Sponsored

“This is great news for our community,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors through a statement. “The last few months have been difficult for everyone and it’s nice to see us make more progress in the fight against COVID."

All three counties have registered a drop in the number of new cases per day per 100,000 residents, a requirement to transition tiers. Contra Costa averages 4.9 new cases per 100,000 people, while Sonoma stands at 3.6 new cases and Napa at 6.8.

"This is wonderful," Yesenia Jiménez, manager of Quetzal Taqueria in Richmond, said in Spanish. "This is going to give us so much more work and we could even finally hire one more person at the restaurant."

Functioning only at a 25% indoor capacity has barely seen the restaurant through, especially during winter months when few clients wanted to eat outside during windy and rainy days.

The only county in the nine-county Bay Area that remains in the red tier is Solano County, where roughly 8 new infections are reported each day per 100,000 residents.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

Top of timeline ↑

East Palo Alto Opens New Vaccination Site for Underserved Community

A new COVID-19 vaccination site, open two days a week, is now serving residents in East Palo Alto and the neighboring Belle Haven area of Menlo Park.

The pop-up clinic, which opened last Friday, is hosted at the Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School at 2450 Ralmar Ave. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, a partnership between the Ravenswood City School District, the city of East Palo Alto and San Mateo County.

Information about appointments is available on a week-to-week basis; residents should call the city's COVID-19 hotline for more details at 650-665-0482. There is no appointment website available.

East Palo Alto Councilmember Antonio Lopez said the site is not yet permanent, but is "ongoing," and the city is optimistic they can use the site with "greater frequency and cadence."

"This is the essential worker of Silicon Valley," Lopez said. "These are the communities that are sacrificing themselves every single day to be the backbone of this economy, the salt of the earth. We have to give back to them."

Sponsored

The city and surrounding area have some of the lowest vaccination rates and highest rates of coronavirus infection in San Mateo County. Only 27.5% of East Palo Alto's population is vaccinated compared to 44.9% countywide, according to county data.

Lopez said he believes many residents living in the area's mostly lower-income, multiethnic community either don't know they are eligible for the vaccine, are unsure about its safety or have found it challenging to take time off from work or caretaking responsibilities to go to sites farther away.

The site will reportedly administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which only requires a single dose; it's the first time that vaccine will be administered in the county. The facility will serve up to 500 people each day.

"Without overstatement, this permanent vaccine site will be a life-changer for our residents, many undocumented and without access to health care," Lopez said in a statement. "Not only will we be ensuring the safety of our residents through this site; we will empower them to return to work, to school, and in a word, to some semblance of normal."

Sara Hossaini and Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom to Reopen California's Economy by June 15

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced California will allow all businesses to reopen at a full capacity starting June 15, as long as  two conditions are met.

"On June 15, we will be moving beyond the blueprint and will be getting rid of the color tiers, if we continue the good work," Newsom said during a press conference at the City College of San Francisco Ocean Campus vaccination site.

For that reopening plan to happen, Newsom said, the state has to have a large enough vaccine supply to accommodate all Californians 16 years or older who want one, and statewide hospitalizations must remain low and stable.

The color-tier system as it exists now dictates the capacity of restaurants, businesses and places of worship. All but one Bay Area county — Solano County — has now entered (or is about to enter) the orange, moderate tier, which allows nearly all businesses to reopen, but with certain restrictions.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy. We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement released prior to the press conference.

Sponsored

However, the governor noted that California does not expect to receive a substantial increase in vaccine supply from the federal government leading up to the April 15 date when the state will expand eligibility to all those everyone 16 and older.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, explained that once businesses are allowed to operate at a full capacity, there will still be some  “common-sense risk reduction measures,” including mandated masking and encouraging vaccinations.

The state will also continue to do contact tracing and testing. Most capacity limits will be lifted, although large-scale indoor events, such as conventions, will be allowed only with testing or vaccination verification requirements, Ghaly said.

As for the timeline to reopen schools across California, Newsom said by June 15 there will be "no barriers" to getting all students from kindergarten to 12th grade into schools safely for in-person learning as long as the supply and hospitalization conditions are met.

Newsom, however, said he does not have any intention of getting rid of the mask mandate in the foreseeable future.

Read the full story here.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomeli and The Associated Press.

Top of timeline ↑

Biden Moving Up Vaccine Eligibility for All Adults to April 19

President Biden will announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to expand coronavirus eligibility to all adults.

With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, a White House official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement. Biden was scheduled to make the announcement during his visit to COVID-19 vaccination site in Virginia.

April 19 is about two weeks earlier than Biden’s original May 1 deadline.

California has already announced it will open eligibility to anyone over the age of 16 on April 15 all Californians above 50 qualify for a vaccination since April 1. Some counties in the Bay Area, like Contra Costa, are ahead of both state and federal deadlines and already permit all adults to be vaccinated.

Sponsored

Biden is also expected to announce that 150 million doses have been put into people’s arms since his inauguration on Jan. 20. That puts the president well on track to meet his new goal of 200 million shots administered by April 30 — his 100th day in office.

Biden’s original goal had been 100 million shots in arms by the end of his first 100 days.

The announcement about vaccine eligibility is somewhat symbolic and comes as states already were moving up their deadlines from the original May 1 goal. It also comes as a flood of vaccine supply is being sent to states this week.

The president had announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved COVID-19 vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home.

Read the full story here.

Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑