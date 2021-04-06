KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Biden moving federal vaccine eligibility deadline for all adults to April 19Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site won't close as originally planned, officials sayResearchers confirm case of 'double mutant' variant in the Bay AreaWest Contra Costa School District approves partial in-person learning plan, most classes to remain onlineSonoma County Jail inmates stage 4-day hunger strike to restore visitation rightsCalifornia to allow indoor gatherings as virus cases plummetNewsom urges vigilance before holiday weekend as California ramps up vaccinations
More timeline

Biden Moving Up Vaccine Eligibility for All Adults to April 19

President Biden will announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to expand coronavirus eligibility to all adults.

With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, a White House official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement. Biden was scheduled to make the announcement during his visit to COVID-19 vaccination site in Virginia.

April 19 is about two weeks earlier than Biden’s original May 1 deadline.

California has already announced it will open eligibility to anyone over the age of 16 on April 15 all Californians above 50 qualify for a vaccination since April 1. Some counties in the Bay Area, like Contra Costa, are ahead of both state and federal deadlines and already permit all adults to be vaccinated.

Sponsored

Biden is also expected to announce that 150 million doses have been put into people’s arms since his inauguration on Jan. 20. That puts the president well on track to meet his new goal of 200 million shots administered by April 30 — his 100th day in office.

Biden’s original goal had been 100 million shots in arms by the end of his first 100 days.

The announcement about vaccine eligibility is somewhat symbolic and comes as states already were moving up their deadlines from the original May 1 goal. It also comes as a flood of vaccine supply is being sent to states this week.

The president had announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved COVID-19 vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home.

Read the full story here.

Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Oakland Coliseum Mass Vaccination Site Expected to Stay Open, Officials Say

Federal officials are confident that the East Bay's mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum will stay open, but details of just how that will happen are still up in the air.

Vice President Kamala Harris told the San Francisco Chronicle that FEMA will keep the site open.

At a separate press conference at the Oakland Coliseum, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla said officials on the federal state and local level would “continue to work together to extend the life of this facility.”

The news comes as California is set to expand vaccine eligibility to any resident over 16 years old, starting April 15, which officials have publicly said may spur high demand.

“We don’t have a final plan or commitment, but, I think, the willingness of all parties to figure out how to go forward,” Padilla said. “We still have several days before Sunday arrives to figure it out”

Sponsored

The mass vaccination site is one of two set up in California by the federal government intended to help hard-hit communities. The eight-week program was set to end this Sunday.

Last week, state and local officials requested an extension of the program. After some back and forth, FEMA said it will provide resources to keep the site open. However, just where the vaccines will come from and who will oversee their distribution are still being negotiated.

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan says while the site is necessary, the county is not ready to take responsibility for the project.

“Basically we’d like to keep it pretty much the way it’s been — at least for the next couple months while we’re ramping up the numbers,” she said.

Currently, the federal government provides the 42,000 shots the Coliseum site distributes each week. Alameda County itself only administers 30,000 vaccines each week.

Kate Wolffe

Top of timeline ↑

Stanford Researchers Confirm Case of 'Double Mutant' Variant in Santa Clara County

The Bay Area now has at least one case of the emerging “double mutant” coronavirus variant, which was first observed in India, according to Stanford’s Clinical Virology Laboratory.

Dr. Benjamin Pinsky, the lab's medical director, says the variant has two mutations in the spike protein, the part of the virus used to infect healthy cells. The sample with this mutation comes from Santa Clara County.

"This is a variant that is important to monitor," he said, "but at this point, not to get too concerned about."

For its part, Santa Clara County health officials indicated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not list this variant as one of great interest or concern.

Last month, Indian health authorities published a report that tracked an increased number of cases of this variant in the state of Maharashtra. As soon as the report was released, Pinsky's lab started to test for the mutation and reported the case to health authorities last week.

Although Pinsky said these mutations can affect the ability of antibodies to neutralize the virus, he was quick to point out that vaccines "are extraordinarily effective at preventing hospitalization and death no matter what the variant."

While some other variants have been associated with a more rapid spread, researchers in India have not confirmed a similar impact for this variant.

On Thursday, Santa Clara County health officials confirmed that the variants first detected in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Brazil have all been detected in the county. Additionally, over 1,000 cases have been confirmed of the so-called "California variant."

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said through a statement that "while particular mutations are concerning, we don't have evidence that this virus variant (the “double mutant”) has demonstrated increased transmission or decreased susceptibility to vaccines."

The Stanford lab has only confirmed one case of the variant and are still waiting for results on seven other potential cases. Pinsky signaled that further research is needed to understand the full impact this mutation has on how antibodies respond to the virus.

Peter Arcuni

Top of timeline ↑

Some West Contra Costa Students Will Get In-Person Support, While Most Classes Remain Online

In a 4-1 vote, the West Contra Costa Unified School District Board of Education last Friday approved a plan to offer some in-person learning for all students starting April 19.

The district includes more than 27,000 students across the cities of El Cerrito, Richmond, San Pablo, Pinole and Hercules, among others.

The memorandum of understanding approved by teachers, and hammered out with its five employee unions, says that "distance learning shall remain the primary mode of instruction" for the remainder of the school year, even for those students participating in the in-person program. However, teachers can volunteer to teach in-person to the students who participate.

The plan does not come close to offering full-time in-person instruction. Instead, it will offer what the district is calling two-hour "interventions" daily for high-need students, as well as longer in-person "hubs" on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for students from all grades.

The district has targeted 1,400 students — about 5% of its enrollment — as having the highest need and will invite them first for the two-hour "interventions."

Sponsored

Teachers voted overwhelmingly to ratify the plan, with 78% voting in favor, according to the United Teachers of Richmond. The other unions have yet to announce the results of their members' vote.

"I do believe that this is the best plan that we can pass, today, for this spring, and I believe that I have an obligation to do what I can to help the most children in the moment," West Contra Costa's school board President Mister Phillips said at a school board meeting last week.

Ali Tadayon, EdSource, via Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Sonoma County Jail Inmates Stage 4-Day Hunger Strike in Push to Restore Visitation Rights

Nearly 100 incarcerated people at Sonoma County Jail are in the middle of a four-day hunger strike to pressure officials to restart in-person visits. Inmates have been barred from seeing relatives and friends for over a year because of the pandemic.

The 92 participants in the all-male housing module began their hunger strike on Wednesday.

“It is extremely important for people in the jail to have contact with the outside world and connection with their loved ones,” said Karlene Navarro, director of the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach. “I think that we have to acknowledge that and do whatever we can to give them that connection, but at the same time balance it with safety to make sure there isn’t an outbreak in the jail.”

Jail officials, she said, have yet to set a concrete date for when visits can resume.

The county jail is also taking precautions to ensure the strikers’ safety, with medical staff checking their vital signs every day, Navarro said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is working with the county health department to determine what COVID-19 safety protocols need to be implemented to safely resume visitations, Navarro added. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are two of the main requirements under discussion.

“They will probably go with one visitor at a time and stagger visitation to reduce the number of people in the jail at once, but nothing concrete has been decided on,” she said.

The jail experienced a major outbreak of the virus in December, but the number of new cases have since dropped markedly.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is set to resume allowing in-person visiting — with significant restrictions — at some of its state-run facilities on April 10.

Gabriella Frenes

Top of timeline ↑

California to Allow Indoor Gatherings as Virus Cases Plummet

California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April 15 as the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the state nears a record low.

The decision is a sharp turnaround from the slow pace California has taken on lifting restrictions, and comes as the governor urges people to continue being vigilant about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. To attend gatherings, people will have to either be tested or show proof of full vaccination.

California has administered nearly 19 million doses and nearly 6.9 million people are fully vaccinated in a state with almost 40 million residents. But only people 50 and older are eligible statewide to get the vaccine now. People 16 and older won’t be eligible until April 15.

Under the new rules, how many people can attend events will depend on the level of restrictions in place in each county. The state divides counties into four tiers based on how widespread the virus is there.

Indoor concerts and theater performances aren’t allowed for counties still in the purple, most-restrictive fourth tier. They will, however, be allowed in the red third tier, but only at 10% capacity for venues of up to 1,500 people and 20% capacity for venues with capacity greater than that. Capacity limits increase in the lower tiers.

If venues separate people into sections, people in the “fully vaccinated” section can sit shoulder to shoulder, but they still must wear masks, according to California Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón.

“This is really going to be a pathway to allowing venues to meet the capacity limits,” Aragón said.

Private events, including receptions or conferences, are only allowed outdoors and limited to 25 people in counties in the purple tier. They’re allowed indoors in the red tier, but limited to 50 people. However, that capacity increases to 200 people if all guests are tested or show full proof of vaccination.

“Today’s update to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy is a result of the progress we are making both in vaccinations and in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

— Adam Beam and Janie Har, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Urges Vigilance Before Holiday Weekend as California Ramps Up Vaccinations

Gov. Gavin Newsom is cautioning California residents to remain vigilant over the holiday weekend as the state works to provide vaccinations to newly eligible residents.

"This disease is not taking Easter weekend off. This disease is not taking spring break off. This disease is as deadly as it has ever been," he said.

Appearing at a pop-up vaccination site in San Diego, the governor praised the progress that the state has made in supplying vaccines and keeping coronavirus cases low. According to the California Department of Public Health, the state currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 1.8%, which Newsom called "among the lowest in America."

Newsom said the state has provided 18.5 million vaccinations overall, and 2.5 million last week, with an increasing vaccine supply as eligibility expands. On Thursday, California opened up vaccinations to people 50 and older. And on April 15, the eligibility pool will expand again to Californians 16 and older.

The governor said this eligibility expansion is possible due to increased support from the federal government.

"We're not going to get to herd immunity, we're not going to get back that semblance of normalcy unless we get more people vaccinated," he said. "We need everybody that is eligible, that's willing, to participate."

Newsom said the state expects to get nearly 3 million vaccine doses — 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and 572,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson — next week.

Michelle Wiley

Top of timeline ↑