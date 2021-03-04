KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Agreement ratified, Berkeley looks to start reopening schools this monthSutter patients wait, scramble for second doses after thousands of appointments canceledContra Costa eyes move into red tierAsian Art Museum, SFMOMA, de Young reopen this weekOne Medical's vaccine practices spark congressional investigationSan Francisco, Santa Clara, Napa counties move up to red tierOfficials cite East Palo Alto to highlight vaccine inequity
More timeline

Sutter Patients Wait, Scramble for Second Doses After Thousands of Appointments Canceled

Sutter Health is canceling second-dose vaccine appointments through March 9 due to a lack of supply.

About 40,000 patients with second-dose appointments between March 3 and March 9 are in the process of being rescheduled in order of the dates they were originally slated to come in. Another 50,000 appointments starting March 10 are in danger of being canceled as well.

“This is an extremely unfortunate situation for our patients, and one that is avoidable if we can get additional vaccine supply,” said Angeline Sheets, director of media relations for the company, which has requested additional allocations from the state.

Sutter plans on calling all affected patients within 7-10 days to reschedule their appointments. Patients can also get a second vaccination from alternative providers. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, second doses can be delayed for up to six weeks; beyond that, only limited data on efficacy is available.

“It’s these kinds of barriers that have not just an impact on efficiency, but also on equity,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California. “The people who are least able to deal with these cancellations and rescheduling and issues are the people that may be the most vulnerable to the disease because of their situation.”

Leslie Silberman’s mother, Linda, is 82 years old and considered high risk due to her compromised medical situation. She received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Sutter Health’s Van Ness campus on Jan. 26. Her second dose was scheduled for Feb. 23 but was postponed because of storms around the country that affected vaccine shipments. Silberman helped her mother reschedule the appointment for March 5.

But on March 1, Sutter Health notified Linda it was postponing her final dose a second time due to insufficient supply.

“Obviously, something went wrong, and they’re trying to rectify the situation,” Leslie Silberman said. “California has some supply issues, but I don’t think that it was fair for the patients to be sort of at their mercy, and then all of a sudden be dropped like that.”

Silberman turned to Stanford Health Care and scheduled her mother’s vaccine appointment for March 5, the same day she would have received her second dose at Sutter.

When asked whether any steps were being taken to get Sutter more doses, the California Department of Public Health would only say that: “Every county, every state, every country wishes they had more vaccines ..., but California continues to work closely with the Biden administration to increase supply for providers statewide.”

Emily Hung

Top of timeline ↑

Agreement Ratified, Berkeley Looks to Start Reopening Schools This Month

Berkeley Unified teachers have signed on to reopen schools for in-person classes.

The plan, agreed to last month, got a final stamp of approval Monday when 88% of union members in the Berkeley Federation of Teachers voted to ratify the deal.

The agreement hinges on vaccinating teachers and bringing back the youngest students at the end of March and older grades in April.

Current plans, which the district expects to finalize in the next two weeks, call for middle and high school students to continue distance learning until noon each day. Then, two days per week, students would come to classrooms around 1 p.m. for instruction, with an option to stay for academic and social activities from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

In a message to families Tuesday, Superintendent Brent Stephens wrote: "Our reopening dates are solid," though the county would have to move into the red tier from its current purple tier designation in order to go ahead with the plan. "But it appears that we could be in the Red tier soon," Stephens said.

He also clarified opening dates for middle and high school. Grades six through eight will open April 12, Stephens said, as will the ninth grade at Berkeley High School, and Berkeley Technology Academy.

Berkeley High School grades 10-12 will return April 19.

All teachers, "except those with district-approved accommodations plans, will return to in-person work," Stephens wrote.

"We are resolute in our commitment to five days of in-person school at all grades in the Fall," he said. "We see that school reopening in April is one step on the road to a full return to in-person school."

Still, some Berkeley parents reacted with frustration after learning that middle and high school students would likely continue to spend the majority of their academic day in distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

"We know it can be done safely, and now teachers are being vaccinated. So I’m ... mystified that this is where we are," said Berkeley parent Sara Woolf, at a protest Monday morning outside Berkeley Unified district offices.

Vanessa Rañcano and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

Contra Costa Looking to Soon Move Up to Red Tier

Public health officials told the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the county has made enough progress against COVID-19 that it will likely emerge from the state's most restrictive purple tier within two or three weeks.

Supervisor John Gioia said the county could move into the less restrictive red tier even earlier if the state relaxes the current threshold required for that category, currently seven new reported coronavirus cases daily per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks. Gioia said state officials told him that is under consideration.

"They would announce that later this week," Gioia said. "They didn't say what [the threshold] would be."

Contra Costa Health Services Officer Chris Farnitano said if the state does change the threshold for reopening, it may do so based on reaching certain vaccination numbers.

"We're still waiting for details," he said.

Aside from the state possibly changing the requirements for moving to less restrictive tiers, the county could also graduate to red by fulfilling the state's health equity metric, even if the overall case rate doesn't qualify it for a move up, Farnitano said.

Meanwhile, Anna Roth, the county's health director, told the board that Contra Costa was "on the other side of the winter wave" and that it was now focused on vaccination.

She said 323,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the county since March 1, though Board Chairwoman Diane Burgis pointed out that vaccine numbers in East Contra Costa still lag compared to other parts of the county, and she called for more vaccination sites in the area. The county will soon open more mass vaccine sites, including one at Diablo Valley College's San Ramon campus by March 15.

Roth said 86% of county residents 75 and over have received at least one vaccine dose, along with 60% of those 65 to 74.

Farnitano said the county so far hasn't had to deal with the more serious new variants of coronavirus but has purchased new gene-sequencing equipment for detection. The county has seen 85 cases of the so-called California variant, which is considered less potentially problematic than those from the United Kingdom, South Africa or Brazil.

Roth said now is not the time to relax mask wearing and social distancing.

"And when it's your turn, please sign up, please get your vaccine," she said.

—Bay City News and KQED News

Top of timeline ↑

Asian Art Museum, SFMOMA, de Young Reopen This Week

The Asian Art Museum, de Young Museum and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will all reopen to the public this week after over three months of closure. The Asian Art Museum will reopen Thursday, March 4, followed by de Young on March 6, and SFMOMA on March 7. The news follows Mayor London Breed’s announcement today that San Francisco has entered the red tier, which allows cultural institutions to operate at 25% capacity.

All three museums will boast new exhibitions, installed during their temporary closure due to the pandemic’s winter surge. At the Asian Art Museum, that includes Zheng Chongbin: State of Oscillation, an “ephemeral chamber” of paintings, videos and translucent material in the light-filled Bogart Court; After Hope: Videos of Resistance, 50 short videos made by artists across Asia and the Asian diaspora; and Memento: Jayashree Chakravarty and Lam Tung Pang, an exhibition of two large-scale works by contemporary artists from Kolkata and Hong Kong, respectively.

The de Young hosts Calder-Picasso, a touring exhibition making its first U.S. stop in San Francisco. SFMOMA reopens with Close to Home: Creativity in Crisis, featuring newly commissioned work by seven Bay Area artists, and fresh additions to the series Bay Area Walls by Liz Hernández, Erina Alejo and Adrian L. Burrell.

Read the full story.

Sarah Hotchkiss

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

One Medical's Vaccine Practices Spark Congressional Investigation

The consequences are deepening for San Francisco-based concierge health care provider One Medical following an NPR investigation that found the company administered COVID-19 vaccinations to those with connections to leadership, as well as ineligible patients.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is launching its own investigation into the company's practices, NPR has learned. The probe has plunged the publicly traded company, whose business model depends on patients paying a $199 annual fee for VIP health care services, into damage control mode.

"Despite being warned that the company's lax oversight of vaccine eligibility rules was allowing ineligible patients to jump the line, One Medical has reportedly failed to properly implement an effective protocol to verify eligibility and instructed staff not to police eligibility," wrote subcommittee Chairman James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, in a letter sent to One Medical late Monday night.

Clyburn cited multiple news reports, including NPR's investigation, to denounce One Medical's "irresponsible practices," adding that "prioritizing the vaccination of Americans who are at higher risk from the coronavirus is critical to saving lives and controlling the pandemic."

The letter demands documents and information on One Medical's COVID-19 vaccination practices within two weeks, with a deadline of March 15. Among other topics, it seeks demographic breakdowns of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date and communications related to vaccination appointments arranged for those close to the company's executives.

Read the full story.

Tim Mak, NPR

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco, Santa Clara, Napa Counties Move to Less Restrictive Reopening Tier

Indoor dining, movie theaters, gyms and museums can reopen — with strict limitations — within 24 hours in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed triumphantly proclaimed on Tuesday, as she announced the county's move into the red, less-restrictive, reopening tier.

Officials in Santa Clara and Napa counties on Tuesday also announced their advancement into the state's second-most restrictive operating tier.

San Francisco, Santa Clara and Napa counties join Marin and San Mateo counties, which last month also advanced into the red reopening tier. In that tier, indoor restaurant dining rooms and movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity, or up to 100 people, whichever is fewer. Gyms and dance and yoga studios can open at 10% capacity. Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoor activities at 25% capacity.

“Go outdoors. Keep your mask on whether you’re indoors or outdoors,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's top health officer, in announcing the loosened restrictions. “Keep your distance from others. And finally, get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

The change follows a dramatic drop in the rate of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide.

El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc and San Luis Obispo counties also moved up one spot on Tuesday.

Read the full story.

Janie Har, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Officials Cite East Palo Alto to Highlight Vaccine Inequity

Elected officials in San Mateo County are calling on the federal government and California to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for the hardest-hit communities. 

Democratic state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents most of San Mateo County, said he is pressing for greater vaccine supply and more resources to inoculate East Palo Alto residents, many of whom are low-wage essential workers.

This community has been on the front lines, and providing human capital to allow those of us who have the privilege of working from home to continue to do so,” said Becker at a press conference near Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto. “They have stood with us during our darkest hours, and they must be treated like the priority that they are.”

East Palo Alto has one of the county’s highest COVID-19 case rates, but also the lowest proportion of eligible residents who have been inoculated. Nearly 12% of people who live in the predominantly Latino city have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 47% of the population in much wealthier Atherton, according to county figures.

East Palo Alto has a slightly lower population than neighboring Menlo Park, but three times as many COVID-19 cases, according to county data

“An aggressive vaccination rollout is what the fight for racial equity and social equity is and looks like in 2021,” said East Palo Alto City Council member Antonio López. "There are still two sides to the Bay Area. One with instant and immediate access to basic resources, and the other living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to figure out how to keep their family safe.”

David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, says he's hopeful the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose instead of two, could be a “game changer,” and that newly available  vaccine supply should be allocated to essential workers like those in East Palo Alto.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

Top of timeline ↑