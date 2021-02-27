San Jose Unified Will Resume In-Person Learning on April 21 for Some Students

The largest of the 19 school districts that serve San Jose residents announced this Friday that its classrooms will reopen for some groups of students starting April 21.

Nancy Albarrán, superintendent of the San Jose Unified School District (SJUSD), declared in a letter released yesterday, "We made a commitment to our community that we would offer in-person learning when the county was in the orange tier or when our teachers had the opportunity to complete the vaccine process."

Beginning Sunday, February 28, Santa Clara County will allow education workers to get vaccinated, including teachers. Albarrán said SJUSD teachers and other employees will begin to receive their vaccines early next week.

SJUSD had already begun phasing in students for in-person support and extracurricular activities on Wednesday. Only students whose parents choose to return to in-person classes will be invited back to the classrooms on April 21.

Last Fall, parents had to choose through the District website whether they would allow their children to return to in-person classes when this was an option.