California Coronavirus Cases Decline Again

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the state fell to just over 10,000 yesterday, down from an overwhelming 50,000 a month ago.

The 14-day rolling average of new cases is also at its lowest since Dec. 2.

Newsom reported a 25% reduction in the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds over the last two weeks.

"Everything that should be up is up, and everything that should be down is down," Newsom said.

Still, he expressed concern over the continuing shortage of vaccine.

“I just fear whatever we do is not going to be enough until the supply is adequate,” he said.

To date, 4.7 million doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines have been administered in the state.

Speaking from San Diego's Petco Park, Newsom commended the city's mayor, Todd Gloria, for establishing the stadium as California's first "vaccine super station," a collaboration between the state, county and University of California, San Diego.

Newsom also said California has given money to 110 community-based organizations, part of the "three-legged stool" of equity, speed and efficiency that makes up the state's vaccine distribution plan, and an effort to use trusted community messengers to combat misinformation about vaccines. Newsom said the state also plans to apply lessons learned from its outreach effort on the census.

Nathan Fletcher, chair of San Diego County's Board of Supervisors, said the county would be working more closely with promatores, health workers in Latino communities, on vaccine outreach.

“We move fast because the vaccine offers the path out, not only to save lives, but to get our lives back,” Fletcher said.

Notable next steps in the state's vaccine rollout include a possible announcement on prioritizing teachers, as well as an expected Feb. 15 rollout of the state's partnership with Blue Cross, Blue Shield and Kaiser Permanente.

— Lakshmi Sarah