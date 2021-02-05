KQED is a proud member of
Santa Clara County Residents Over 64 Can Now Get Vaccines Anywhere They're Offered

Santa Clara County residents 65 and older can now get vaccinated for COVID-19 at any health care provider or vaccination site, regardless of their health insurance, county officials announced Thursday.

That means someone insured by Kaiser Permanente can make appointments at the county clinics or an individual with Medi-Cal can go to Sutter Health, for example.

"There is no wrong door," County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said. "Everyone who lives in our county who is 65 years and older ... can come to any of the health systems."

The "no wrong door" system was implemented in an effort to streamline vaccination for residents most vulnerable and to ensure equal and easy access, Cody said.

"Given limited supply of vaccine and the continuing high rates of COVID-19, we must prioritize vaccinating those at greatest risk of death or serious illness," Cody said.

Because people 65 and older make up 81 percent of the COVID-19 death toll, they are considered the most vulnerable, Cody said.

The change in policy comes after news that large multicounty health care providers have had to cancel appointments because of vaccine shortages.

For example, Kaiser Permanente said it was forced to cancel more than 5,000 vaccination appointments scheduled from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5.

That cancellations coupled with the state's "complex vaccine distribution" and allocation system, has resulted in "uneven" vaccine rollout, County Executive Jeff Smith said.

"The state has been focused on distributing vaccine in smaller amounts to various agencies, and it's become obvious that the amounts going to Kaiser and [Palo Alto Medical Foundation, which is Sutter Health] are inadequate to care for their patients."

Those two providers insure half the county's population.

The county's vaccine supply is currently enough to last about two to three weeks, Smith said. So far, 37%  of the county's 75-and-over population and 24%  of its 65-and-over population have been vaccinated.

"So, we still have a long ways to go and we clearly do not have enough vaccine on hand to get there," Smith said. "But we have assurances from the feds and from the state that the vaccine numbers will be increasing by at least 20%."

Smith also noted that the state is working on a new vaccine distribution plan that would provide Santa Clara County with 6,000 vaccine doses delivered daily Monday through Friday and 1,000 on Saturday and Sunday.

With three mass vaccination centers, several county clinics, private health care providers and centers like the Mexican Heritage Community Center in hard-hit communities like East San Jose, Smith is confident the county has the infrastructure to support fast and substantial vaccination.

Eligible residents can make appointments through the county's website at sccfreevax.org or by calling the Valley Connection Call Center at (408) 970-2000.

The Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and assistance is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and other languages.

To track COVID-19 vaccinations in the county, people can visit its COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard for daily updates.

Jana Kadah, Bay City News

UC Berkeley Hits Pause on Plans For In-Person Learning

UC Berkeley hit pause this week on plans for in-person learning, as COVID-19 cases spike on campus.

The school will delay plans to resume occasional outdoor instruction by at least a week. Classes in tents placed on Lower Sproul Plaza had been planned for Feb. 1.

A small number of in-person classes indoors are set to begin on February 16.

“Over the last few days, the campus has had a surge in positive COVID-19 cases both in the residence halls and among students in off-campus housing, including some in the CalGreeks community,” officials wrote in an unsigned statement, which said the university thinks the cases are tied to small off-campus gatherings.

“Many more students have been identified as contacts who were potentially exposed to the virus,” the statement said.

The campus health service reported more than 200 positive cases this week.

On Monday, campus health and residential life officials told students who are living on campus they must self-quarantine.

“You are required to remain in your room as much as possible and wear a face covering while in all common areas, including bathrooms (unless brushing your teeth, washing your face, showering, etc.),” they wrote.

The school recommends that students and staff on campus be tested once per week.

To enforce testing requirements, the university has implemented a color-coded badge system that regulates entrance into campus buildings and dining halls.

MJ Johnson and Kevin Stark

FEMA: Cities Will Be Fully Reimbursed for Housing Homeless People in Hotels During the Pandemic

California’s Project Roomkey program to house elderly and vulnerable homeless people in hotels will now be fully reimbursed by the federal government through the end of September, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA also says it's going to pay local governments for eligible expenses retroactively to the beginning of the pandemic.

That's welcome news for cities and counties, which up until now have been picking up 25% of the tab to house the homeless in shelter-in-place hotels.

San Francisco’s program, which currently includes 25 hotels, costs $15 million to 18 million a month, according to the mayor’s office.

Last year, the city considered closing the program because of fears that FEMA funding would run out. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has often pushed for expanding the number of hotels, while the mayor's office pushed for caution — with the two sides frequently butting heads.

The Board of Supervisors passed legislation in April ordering the mayor to secure more hotel rooms for the Roomkey program. More recently in December, they ordered the mayor to continue moving new homeless people into available hotel rooms.

"FEMA taking this position and paying for these rooms retroactively is a statement that bringing people in was the right thing to do and is the right thing to do moving forward," San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney said.

Mayor London Breed has directed staff to consider acquiring more hotels to expand the program.

Abigail Stewart-Kahn, interim director of the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, said the city is continuing to "fill all the hotels" to 100% capacity and is evaluating whether or not hotels have the capacity to "do more."

According to the city, however, they can't guarantee housing for everyone who has been in a hotel, beyond FEMA's reimbursement timeline, which runs through September.

In a letter to community partners, the department wrote, "We must be very clear about this – the City is interested in expanding the [shelter in place] model if both hotels and providers can be secured but we do not have the housing resources to provide housing after FEMA reimbursement stops and the SIP hotels close."

It's still unclear how FEMA's new funding promise will impact the city’s budget, which is facing a multimillion-dollar deficit. The city controller's office is expecting additional guidance from FEMA in the coming days.

Molly Solomon

The Differences Between the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Explained

In an ideal world, a pandemic vaccine could be delivered in a single shot, so supplies could be stretched to cover a lot of people. It would trigger no side effect more significant than a sore arm. And it would be easy to ship and store.

Soon, it seems, this ideal of a COVID-19 vaccine will be within reach.

Last Friday, Johnson & Johnson announced that a one-dose vaccine being developed by its vaccines division, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, had been shown to be 66% protective against moderate to severe COVID infection in a multicountry study. But, importantly, it was 85% effective in protecting against severe disease. And there were no hospitalizations or deaths among people in the vaccine arm of a large clinical trial.

Overall efficacy varied a bit geographically, especially in South Africa, where a new variant appears to evade to some degree the immunity induced both by infection and by COVID vaccines, which were designed to target earlier strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Johnson & Johnson said it will apply to the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization this week. That means sometime later this month or early in March its vaccine will likely start to be used in the United States, though the company is not expected to be able to supply substantial numbers of doses until April.

Earlier, STAT published a head-to-head comparison of the vaccines developed by Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, and by Moderna, which have been in use in the country since December. We’re updating it here with information about the J&J vaccine, with the caveat that some data from this likely new entry to the U.S. vaccination program haven’t yet been made public.

Please note that in the initial rollout of vaccine, individuals are unlikely to be offered a choice of which vaccine they want. Supplies are too scarce. The vaccine available at the place where you are being vaccinated is the one you’ll get.

Read the full post.

Helen Branswell, STAT

State Considers Flip-Flopping (Again) on Vaccine Priority After Objections From Disability Advocates

After months of advocacy, disability rights groups have succeeded in convincing state officials to reconsider moving people with serious medical conditions further up in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has flip-flopped several times on whether to prioritize vaccinations based on age or on occupation and underlying medical conditions, weighing the virus risk for the different groups.

Last week, the state shifted its plan to a simpler age-based system, deprioritizing those in certain front-line jobs or with underlying medical conditions, who had previously been closer to the front of the line. Under that system, set to begin in mid-February, the state would first prioritize people 65 and older, as well as certain essential workers, including grocery workers, teachers and emergency responders. It would then move to vaccinate the rest of the adult population in age order, from oldest to youngest.

That change, however, sparked an uproar, particularly among younger people with disabilities — many of whom have chronic underlying medical conditions and often have to be in close contact with multiple caregivers — and are particularly vulnerable to contracting and dying from the virus.

The state's latest proposal, discussed Wednesday, would place people with disabilities higher on the list — after seniors 65 and over and those in the riskiest jobs, but before moving to an age-based system for people 64 and younger.

Dr. Oliver Brooks, co-chair of the state's Drafting Guidelines Workgroup, said people with disabilities would have to get their shots at hospitals or clinics, rather than mass vaccination sites like Dodger Stadium.

"It applies where the underlying conditions or disabilities can be verified through access to medical records," Brooks said on Wednesday during a meeting of California's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee.

Brooks said there’s still much to be decided, like defining which specific medical conditions will be prioritized, or perhaps adopting a system that favors people with multiple health problems first.

His working group will meet on Friday to discuss final recommendations before submitting a final proposal to the governor.

April Dembosky

People With Disabilities Continue to Cope With Remote Learning

Around the Bay Area, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their loved ones continue to cope with remote education during the pandemic. Some see it as a total loss while others have noticed small advantages amid a breakdown in learning.

Being shut out of in-person classes didn't go well for Karla Galvez's son, who was enrolled in the first grade at a public school in Contra Costa County. Her son is on the autism spectrum and has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. He can't read because of dyslexia, so "he can't even figure out how to get to the appropriate link to be able to participate in class," she said.

She said her son "literally got to the point where he would just turn his back to the screen and, like, just answer everything with 'no.' "

So, Galvez says, she and her husband took on the second job of educating him as well as their other child.

"That's what we did during the day, put together a lesson plan, try to like figure something out, teach our kids," she said. "And then we work that night. So we just didn't sleep very much for months."

Galvez eventually moved her son to another school, which he attends in-person, and he's doing a lot better.

"I think part of the reason why he's made so much progress is because he has been ... in a mainstream environment with other little kids, and learning from other kids how to behave and how to do things," she said.

Amabelle Frias' 15-year-old son, Tad, attends a public high school in Pacifica.

He’s also on the autism spectrum, and for him, being on Zoom has actually been helpful. Tad has trouble verbalizing, and now he can type some of his answers instead of having to speak. But the loss of in-person socialization practice concerns his mom.

"He doesn’t really pick up on those kind of body language cues or social cues as quickly," she said.

Kristen Pedersen, executive director of The Arc, a wellness and workforce development center for adults with disabilities, says social distancing has meant the loss of some language for certain participants. But, Pedersen says, she sees an advantage to everything now being online — including dance sessions, which to her surprise sometimes draw more people than they did pre-pandemic.

"Maybe we would only have 60 people come to a dance, but now there are 110 on the Zoom call because they don’t have to worry about getting a ride," she said.

So, she says, even during this pandemic, there have been little flickers of opportunity.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

North Bay's Levine Renews Call for Removal of Federal Prison Receiver Over San Quentin Outbreak

State Assembly Member Marc Levine, D-North Bay, is again calling for the removal of the federal receiver in charge of health care in state prisons.

Levine, who first called for court-appointed receiver Clark Kelso's removal in October, is asking again that he be ousted after an inspector general's report found that the state’s decision to transfer dozens of inmates to San Quentin State Prison at the onset of the pandemic led to a massive outbreak.

Levine says Kelso and his team knew, or should have known, that some of the transferred men may have already been infected with the coronavirus.

“They in fact pushed forward with the transfer knowing that the data they had was flawed and probably faulty," Levine said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says 28 incarcerated men and one employee at San Quentin have died from the virus.

A statement from CDCR acknowledges mistakes but says it's made changes to improve safety, including increased testing, more protective equipment and designating areas for isolation and quarantines.

"Since the changes were implemented, there have been no outbreaks attributed to institution transfers," the statement said.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

