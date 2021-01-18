KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Santa Clara says vaccine rollout hampered by its limited number of dosesContra Costa prioritizing people 75 and over for vaccineAnother coronavirus strain is gaining ground in California, but not much is known about it yetInmates in Santa Clara County's main jail are hunger striking to protest the jail's largest COVID-19 outbreakCalifornia scrambles on vaccines; Newsom blames shortfall on empty promise by fedsSan Francisco plans to open three mass vaccination sitesOlder people rush to make vaccine appointments, but wait times are brutal
More timeline

Contra Costa Prioritizing People 75 and Over for Vaccine

Contra Costa County health officials say demand for the vaccine has skyrocketed since the state expanded eligibility to people 65 and over on Wednesday, with 1,000 requests coming into the county website each hour.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, deputy health officer and COVID-19 operations chief for the county, said on Friday Contra Costa will prioritize people 75 and older and those living in areas where the coronavirus is more prevalent.

“We expect that some of the people between age 65 and 75, we will take a little longer to get to, but we are receiving their request, keeping them in the queue and sending out vaccination appointment tickets as those appointments open up," he said.

Tzvieli said the county has about 36,000 doses on hand, with 12,000 more coming in each week from the state. He projected that by the end of next week, the county and it partners would be administering 3,600 shots per day on average, ramping up to 5,800 in a month. Those numbers don't include the majority of shots given by private health systems.

Officals expect it will take several weeks to vaccinate the 77,000 residents who are 75 and older.

Report from abc7:

Julie Chang and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara Says Vaccine Rollout Hampered by its Limited Number of Doses

Officials in Santa Clara County, the most populous county in the Bay Area, say they can’t expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine yet because there’s not enough supply.

“The biggest constraints we are facing right now is the availability of vaccines,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. “We really need a stable supply to be able to predict our capacity and expand our capacity in the future.”

The vaccine is currently available to any healthcare provider, frontline worker or otherwise, who lives or works in the county and residents over 75. On Wednesday, Jan. 14th, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that statewide eligibility for the vaccine would be expanded to include anyone over 65, but Santa Clara says it can’t accommodate that with its currently dwindling supply.

County Counsel James Williams said public health officials in Santa Clara were relying on the federal government to provide more vaccines to states, but that plan has since fallen apart.

“We learned a few days ago, for example, that the federal government was going to release stockpiles of vaccines that were being held for second doses,” Williams said. “We learned this morning no such stockpile exists!”

Sponsored

Santa Clara Medical System, the second-largest County-owned health and hospital system in the state, has provided more than 32,300 first doses and more than 6,590 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The medical system currently has five vaccination sites, including two mass vaccination sites in San Jose on Berger Drive and at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Officials plan to open another mass vaccination site in Mountain View next week.

For more information on vaccination availability in Santa Clara County, visit www.sccfreevax.org.

Adhiti Bandlamudi (@oddity_adhiti)

Top of timeline ↑

Another Coronavirus Strain Gaining Ground in California

Another variant of the coronavirus, known as 452R, is being detected more and more in California.

That's according to the California Department of Public Health and the University of California San Francisco, who on Sunday evening announced this new strain of COVID-19 has been detected in Nothern California, in San Francisco, Humboldt,  Lake, Monterey and Santa Clara counties more frequently.

This is not the same, more-infectious strain of COVID-19 first seen in the United Kingdom, which is known as B 1. 1. 7.

Instead, 452R was linked in several large outbreaks in Santa Clara County, and whether or not it is more easily spread than the first COVID-19 strain is not yet clear, officials said.

“The fact that this variant was identified in several large outbreaks in our county is a red flag and must be investigated further,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, in a statement. “This virus continues to mutate and adapt, and we cannot let down our guard. This news underscores the need for everyone to follow all prevention measures and get vaccinated as soon as they are offered the vaccine.”

It has also been detected in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, San Bernadino and San Luis Obispo counties.

The health department and UCSF said they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and PRevention to learn more about the variant and how it spreads.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Jail Inmates Start Hunger Strike In Wake of COVID Outbreaks

Inmates in Santa Clara County's main jail went on a hunger strike this week to protest the jail's largest COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic's start in March.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office reported 109 new COVID-19 cases. That same night, the hunger strike began in the main jail's 7B wing to protest unsanitary living conditions and lack of policy that prisoners believe have led to the outbreaks.

One of the 40 -plus inmates participating in the hunger strike in 7B, Ceaser Torres, said the hunger strike is the only way to get the change inmates so desperately need.

"It seems that the jail and the facility to the sheriff's office doesn't really take us seriously unless we do something extreme," Torres said.

The 7B unit was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak in December, which coincided with an indoor private party of multiple unmasked correctional deputies and supervisors that surfaced on Facebook.

"I think the outbreak is the result of utter negligence of jail administration and staff. That or just institutional ineptitude to do the basic responsibilities," Raj Jayadev, co-founder of grassroots community organization Silicon Valley De-Bug said. "And the thing I'll point to is these photos of correctional officers throwing a party."

Jayadev said all the jail outbreaks likely originate with staff since they are the only ones leaving and entering the jails.

Valle said the latest December outbreak in 7B was the second outbreak in that housing unit since March.  Wednesday's new report showing 109 active positive cases is comprised of all the county's jails.

By Friday, the active case count jumped to 127 new cases in the county since Jan. 5 -- accounting for a quarter of the 501 cumulative jail infections since March.

In response to the significant outbreaks the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office has been working with public defenders to facilitate additional releases that could start as early as next week.

"When COVID first happened in March, we put together a team that actually really quickly ended up with about a one-third reduction in the jail population," Assistant District Attorney David Angel said. "So we've kind of pulled the same team together again now."

Angel said the releases were a success because they were able to significantly reduce the jail capacity without seeing an increase in recidivism rates or spikes in crime.

— Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

California Scrambles to Open Vaccine Sites, as Newsom Blames Empty Promise by Feds for Shortfall

California officials are scrambling to open coronavirus vaccine “super sites” at places like Disneyland and the Moscone Center in San Francisco in an effort to speed up the distribution of shots in a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Speaking to reporters at one of the sites, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the federal government further complicated the effort to accelerate distribution this week by promising the state hundreds of thousands of doses from a stockpile held in reserve for second shots that The Washington Post reported is actually empty.

Newsom said he participated in an “all-governors” call with Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this week in which federal officials said they would be releasing more than 50 million additional doses to the states.

“Then we read as everybody else that they have reneged on that or for whatever reason, are unable to deliver on that,” Newsom said, adding that he’s asked for clarification from the Trump administration and the incoming Biden administration.

For now, Newsom said he is now unsure when the doses will arrive in California.

“Our resolve is to get all of the existing doses that are in this state administered as quickly and efficiently as possible and we still have a lot of work to do in that space,” he said.

The state has received just over 3 million doses so far.

Californians are growing increasingly frustrated with the sluggish vaccine rollout as the state averages more than 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day.

Newsom also pushed back on criticism that the state created confusion this week when it prematurely offered vaccines to people who are 65 or older.

“The purpose was crystal clear, and that is to make sure the guidelines were not barriers and to provide the flexibility with a sense of urgency that's needed in this moment,” he said.

Kevin Stark

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Plans to Open Three Mass Vaccination Sites

When the coronavirus vaccine is more widely available, San Francisco plans to open three locations for mass distribution, along with smaller satellite facilities across the city, Mayor London Breed said Friday.

The vaccine hubs will be located at the Moscone Center in the South of Market neighborhood, the City College of San Francisco Ocean Campus in Ingleside, and the San Francisco Produce Market in Bayview — all neighborhoods with high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

The sites could deliver as many as 10,000 doses per day, provided that many were available. Breed said the city is waiting to receive more doses.

“The locations are not the problem, it’s the supply,” she said during a livestreamed press conference.

"We're ready for more doses. We need more doses. We're asking for more doses," Breed said. "We can ramp up and open these sites the minute we have the vaccines."

The mayor said one of the sites could be open by the end of next week, and the others when the city receives a sufficient supply.

Supervisor Matt Haney welcomed the move. He and others have been critical of the city's distribution plans. The two had a back and forth Friday over Twitter:

The mayor also announced a text message service to notify city residents when it is their turn to get the vaccine. Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, city residents can sign up here to receive a text message notification.

— Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Top of timeline ↑

Older People Rush to Make Vaccine Appointments, But the Wait Times Are Brutal

Now that people 65 and older are eligible for vaccination, large health care providers are receiving a flurry of calls about when and where.

One of those callers was Ron Shalita, 70, who called the Kaiser appointment line around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

He says he waited about 45 minutes to speak to someone, who told him to contact his primary care doctor, who in turn sent him back to the appointment line, which by then had a wait time of four to six hours.

When he called back later, the wait time had narrowed ... to three to five hours.

On the phone with a reporter, he said, "I have a private line, and I’m actually on hold on that line. And I’m going to check in at 4:30, which would mark about three hours, [to] see if I’m still on hold."

Three hours did the trick. Shalita was able to schedule an appointment for Jan. 28.

Pam Hatayama is a Kaiser member in the same age group.

She knows someone who got an appointment at a different location than they usually visit.

Something like that would be fine with her.

"I would gladly go anywhere to go and get the vaccination," she said Thursday.

She waited on hold two hours and 45 minutes before giving up. Friday morning, she tried again at 7 a.m. and it took an hour and 45 minutes before a nurse answered.

And then ...

"Bingo!" Hatayma wrote in a text.

She and her husband both landed slots at their regular Oakland facility. The best part: The appointments are for Saturday.

In a statement, a Kaiser spokesperson acknowledged the long wait times and said not everyone who is eligible will be able to make an appointment right away because of limited vaccine supplies. An online scheduling system should be working sometime next week, he said.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Chronicle is reporting similarly frustrating experiences for patients at Sutter Health and Stanford Health Care. Sutter told the paper it would be staffing an appointment line over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend and that an online portal would be available soon.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑