A Pandemic Winter Break Wears on Two Berkeley Students From Africa

When the UC Berkeley campus shuts down for the winter break, student Abdoul Aziz Sandotin Coulibaly usually returns home to spend the holidays with his family in the western Ivory Coast city of Man.

"We follow the traditional way," Coulibaly said to KQED about his family holiday traditions in Africa. "Just getting some chicken, and then cook and eat together."

But not this year.

The 23-year-old graduate student studying for a Ph.D. in structural engineering is stuck in Berkeley because of the pandemic.

"It has been hell," Coulibaly said. "I never really thought I would have to go through something like that. And especially alone."

With cases of the coronavirus increasing around the globe and a no-travel advisory in full force across the Bay Area, many people are making the difficult choice to spend the holidays without family and friends. But for international students like Coulibaly, who infrequently see their families throughout the school year due to distance and cost of travel, it’s an especially bittersweet time.

Chloe Veltman

CVS, Walgreens Will Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines in Nursing Homes

The state of California has joined a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens to provide coronavirus vaccine doses from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to residents and staff members in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living centers, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

According to Newsom, CVS will provide vaccines to around 500 nursing homes while Walgreens will do so at roughly 350 nursing homes over the next three-to-four weeks.

"By leveraging CVS and Walgreens resources, we can effectively deploy vaccines to residents and staff at our long-term care facilities, which are at higher risk of COVID transmission — and do it at no cost to the state or local government," Newsom said in a statement.

Residents and staff members in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are among the first in the state to receive the vaccine, along with front-line health care workers, in-home health care workers, primary care clinic workers, laboratory workers, dental health clinic employees and pharmacy staff.

According to Newsom, the state's task force overseeing the vaccine distribution schedule is expected to approve the plan as soon as Wednesday.

People over 75, or 65 if they have underlying health conditions, as well as workers in education, child care, emergency services, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and the industrial, residential and commercial sectors are all expected to begin receiving the vaccine in January under the current schedule.

In addition, unhoused residents and people in the state's prison system will be among the next pool of people with access to the vaccine.

—Bay City News

California Supreme Court Sends San Quentin COVID-19 Case Back to Appeals Court

The California Supreme Court has sent a case back to the state Court of Appeal for another hearing into whether San Quentin prison officials could have done more to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among inmates.

The lower court found on Oct. 20 that prison officials acted with “deliberate indifference” to the health and safety of inmates and ordered the prison to reduce its population by 50%.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has since been tapped by President-Elect Joe Biden as his nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, appealed the ruling to the California Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is now asking the appeals court to consider whether to hold an evidentiary hearing, including key witness testimony.

The state is "going to find it very, very difficult to find any sort of witness, scientist, doctor, prison doctor, anybody who’s going to say that what went on wasn’t deliberate indifference," said Hadar Aviram, a law professor at UC Hastings College of the Law. 

The back-and-forth court case stems from a petition for release by Ivan Von Staich, 64, who is incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison. Von Staich, who has respiratory issues, argued successfully that the prison would not be able to protect people like him if the population became infected, because there is no way to physically distance from others.

Von Staich’s attorneys disclosed that prison officials ignored a key recommendation by a group of university doctors and epidemiologists who toured San Quentin State Prison in June. The team of health experts, from UCSF and UC Berkeley, urged prison officials to cut the incarcerated population at the prison by half to allow for social distancing and the quarantine of those infected.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement Monday that the department has  implemented “robust response and mitigation efforts at San Quentin and across the system, including implementing a robust staff testing plan, averaging more than 130,000 COVID-19 staff tests monthly. Additionally, each institution has dedicated isolation and quarantine space to immediately respond to a positive COVID-19 case among staff or the incarcerated population.” 

According to CDCR, San Quentin has slashed its population by a third since March, from 4,008 to 2,664.

Over 2,100 inmates at San Quentin have contracted the coronavirus, with 28 deaths.

Marco Siler-Gonzales and Julie Small 

Next Vaccine Groups Include Elderly, Teachers, First Responders, Grocery Store Workers

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday previewed the next steps for the state's vaccine distribution plan.

The governor said his administration is likely to approve a plan this week for the vaccination of a second cohort of Californians.

The groups include Californians over 75, along with teachers, first responders, grocery store employees and farmworkers. Seniors with an underlying health condition, transportation workers, incarcerated and unhoused Californians fall into a second tier within the group, labeled Phase 1B.

Vaccinations for these groups could take place as soon as January.

"These are high-risk individuals that live in high-impact geographic areas that obviously can impact the spread to the their co-workers and/or the public," Newsom said.

Guy Marzorati

Newsom: SoCal, San Joaquin Valley Likely to Remain Under Stay-at-Home Order for Weeks

Counties in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley will likely remain under stay-at-home orders for weeks to come, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday, as the spread of COVID-19 depletes intensive care bed capacity in those regions.

The formal extension of the stay-at-home orders is expected on Tuesday, when the state releases a four-week projection of future ICU bed capacity for the two regions. Currently, ICU capacity stands at 0%.

Newsom said hospital admissions were plateauing in most of the state, with “one major exception, and that’s Southern California.”

The stay-at-home orders ban in-person dining and shut down businesses such as hair and nail salons.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's secretary of the Health and Human Services Agency, said the outlook for Southern California hospitals remains bleak, as holiday gatherings likely fuel a wider spread of the virus.

“We certainly anticipate that the middle of January is going to be a pretty difficult time in our hospitals," Ghaly said. "The cases from this week and next week really start to stack on top of one another, impacting the emergency rooms, our hospital wards and our ICU spaces."

The Bay Area's stay-at-home order remains in effect until Jan. 8, and the region's ICU capacity is currently 9.5%.

Guy Marzorati

The COVID-19 Quotes We Remembered From 2020

KQED Science has posted quotes that stood out as emblematic of 2020, a particularly awful year due to the COV ID-19 pandemic.

'How does it move? From whom? Under what circumstances? And when, during the course of an illness, is a person infectious? To what degree do they transmit? All of those questions require that we be able to both detect the virus quickly and in many, many people and settings.'
- David Relman, Stanford immunologist, at the beginning of the pandemic

'My wife and I have been married 29 years. We realized this was going to be the ultimate test of our relationship.'
- Carl Goldman, infected with the coronavirus, on enduring a cruise ship quarantine

'It pretty well drives me nuts.'
- Larry Hawkinson, 95, on being unable to see his wife of 72 years because of pandemic rules in his retirement community

'People have called and said, 'I saw it on CNN. It wasn't really real. And then when I heard about your dad, it became real.'''
- Zack Holderman, whose father died of COVID-19

'We're seeing knowledge that is being rushed to the public without being assessed. We're seeing misapplied wisdom and we're seeing no perspective.'
-Dr. Irving Steinberg, USC, on thedissemination of not-ready-for-primetime science related to the coronavirus 

'I could never depend on an order arriving. I didn't believe an order was real until it actually showed up at the loading dock.'
- Tosan Boyo, San Francisco lead for COVID-19 operations, on the difficulty of procuring protective equipment

'We recognize that COVID-19 is a scary pandemic and it is killing people. But we also have to recognize that racism is killing people. We have to attack both.'
- Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California Surgeon General, on whether it's safe for antiracist protesters to demonstrate

'We are stuck in an impossible situation. The pandemic dictates we go outside, the wildfire dictates we go inside.'
- Theresa Pistochini, UC Davis Energy and Efficiency Institute, on the conjunction of wildfire smoke and coronavirus restrictions

'Home school, I just sit on the couch and say blaah.'
Anakin Gupta, eight-year-old student, on the downside of distance learning

'If we don't turn the curve around, the answer is probably yes. ... if we get overwhelmed with patients in our ICUs, we don't have enough doctors, don't have enough nurses, we know that the outcomes are going to get worse, and mortality will spike. And in some communities in California, we're getting perilously close to that.'
-Dr. Bob Wachter, UCSF, on whether California is heading for a New York-style disaster

KQED Science

Hope for CSU East Bay Students During Pandemic

Lilian Mworia is a 22-year-old international student from Kenya who attends California State University, East Bay. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, not only did she lose access to in-person classes, she lost her source of income: her on campus job. She says she had no other choice but to live in her car for three months.

Mworia is in her final year at CSU East Bay. She was living with relatives before the pandemic, but once March arrived she wasn’t able to secure temporary housing or financial assistance. It wasn’t until she missed an exam that one of her professors told her about the school’s Pioneers for H.O.P.E. program, which aims to help the campus’ most-at-risk students facing homelessness, food insecurity and other dire situations to meet their basic needs.

Due to the pandemic, some college students have had to confront a huge set of challenges. Schools are not only a place for education — for many, they’re a place of safety, food and a source of speedy internet access. To make matters worse, many students who had on-campus jobs have now lost them, making it harder to fulfill their basic needs.

California’s worsening problem of student homelessness began long before the pandemic. As noted in a wide-ranging UCLA report released this fall titled “Dismantling Student Homelessness in California,” 11% of all CSU students across the state experienced homelessness in the 2018-2019 school year. A larger number of students who identified as Black or Latinx experience homelessness compared to other racial groups.

The report also found that although food insecurity and homelessness amongst students has been an issue for the past decade, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the problem:  “Families that were already on the brink of financial and housing insecurity may become eligible for homelessness assistance due to COVID-19,” the report states.

Karishma Patadia

 

