Bay Area ICU Capacity Falls to 11% Over Holiday Weekend

The Bay Area is now averaging a roughly 11% ICU capacity, as of data released Saturday by the California Department of Public Health.

That's fewer available hospital beds, and staff, than just two weeks ago when on December 14 the Bay Area's ICU capacity was at 17.8%.

ICU capacity is key in determining a state-imposed regional stay-at-home order, which was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in early December. Regions fall under those stay-at-home orders when ICU capacity below 15% in regions defined by the state.

The health department divided the state into various regions to institute the order, including the Bay Area and Greater Sacramento Region, among others.

Some Bay Area counties self-imposed those restrictions, however, before dropping below that threshold.

The state also hit a grim milestone on December 4, surpassing 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 23,983 COVID-19-related fatalities as of Dec. 26.

"The sober reality, on Christmas Eve, as I speak to you, 351 lives have been lost and families have been torn apart," Gov. Newsom said as the state hit 2 million cases. "Some encouraging signs in terms of it seems some stabilization in the rate of growth, but a sobering time with that 2 million figure and 351 lives lost to this deadly, deadly disease."