Parents and Kids in Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco Rally for Schools to Reopen

Some bay area public school parents are urging teachers' unions and districts to resume in-person learning as soon as possible.

Parents took to the streets across San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley on Saturday to call for their kids to be back in classrooms as part of a national #OpenSchools movement.

At the Oakland rally, Saturday, 8-year-old Cooper Wright stood in a crowd of families holding signs that read "private schools are in session" and "follow the science."

But he's got his own message.

"I really want to go back to school, my eyes get really tired from looking at screens half the day," he said.