KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Before SF schools can reopen, disaster workers must inspect sitesContra Costa County launches Thanksgiving COVID testing program'Worry with me': California health secretary echoes Newsom's travel advisoryNewsom urges against out-of-state travel ahead of ThanksgivingAlameda county pauses reopenings as state hits 1 million cases11 California counties fall back to more restrictive tiers, amid uptick in COVID casesSan Francisco shuts down indoor dining as COVID-19 cases rise
More timeline

SF Disaster Workers to Inspect Schools Before January Reopening

This week San Francisco announced it would reopen schools in January,  but there's a lot of work to do before that can happen, city officials said.

Twenty disaster service workers are helping the district assess school buildings to make sure they’re ready to open safely. That includes checking every classroom for proper ventilation and making sure every sink for handwashing is available.

Although the district has a target date of January 25th of next year to open classrooms to the city’s youngest and most vulnerable students, they still need to inspect 65 buildings.

Dawn Kamalanathan, the chief facilities officer for the San Francisco Unified School District, said "that data is critical for helping us understand the magnitude of the problem-solving that might have to occur at certain sites and across the district.”

She says the assessments for the remaining schools should be complete by December.

Other challenges remain, however, like finalizing labor agreements with teachers unions and setting up COVID19 testing sites at each campus.

During a school board meeting last week, Supervisor Sandra Fewer said The Mayor’s Office should have done more, sooner, to coordinate different departments in the city.

"It is the power of the office of the mayor to convene these parties together, lets get everyone in the room together and see how we
can open schools and what is needed from whom,” Fewer said.

The district estimates the costs to re-open could reach sixty-five million dollars.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco)

Top of timeline ↑

Contra Costa County launches 'Testing Before Turkey' COVID-19 Campaign

Contra Costa County is hosting a "Testing Before Turkey" campaign Tuesday, county officials said.

The campaign's goal is to encourage families planning to gather on  Thanksgiving to get tested for COVID-19, and limit the virus' spread.

The plan for the campaign is for caravans of families and friends to drive up to the North Concord Drive testing site to get tested to ensure a safer holiday gathering.

The campaign will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The testing site is located at 2500 Bates Avenue, Concord, in the parking lot in front of Contra Costa Public Health Clinic Services Building.

— Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

'Worry With Me': California Health Secretary Urges Limiting Nonessential Travel

California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly began a press briefing Friday with a refrain he tells patients: “When I’m worried, I’ll tell you so that you can worry with me," he said. "And we're there."

State epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan noted Friday's 6,893 positive cases in the state exceeded the 7-day average, and said COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 36.7% over the last two weeks.

"I was asked if we're in the middle of a surge," Ghaly said. "Absolutely. 'Surge' doesn't have a clear definition, but certainly cases are on the rise in California, and we are concerned."

Ghaly clarified that there is not a statewide stay-at-home order, but urged Californians to avoid high-risk behaviors and reduce nonessential travel, echoing a travel advisory issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier in the day in partnership with the governors of Oregon and Washington.

"We hope the fact that it is an advisory doesn't lessen the importance of how important it is," he said. "We believe Californians will do the right thing in responding to these surging cases."

Ghaly emphasized that under the advisory, if people choose to travel to California from out-of-state or return to the state after leaving, they're asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Please don't travel if it is not essential," Ghaly said. "But if you must, please respect the 14-day quarantine."

Ghaly reminded Californians to take basic precautions including masking, maintaining social distance and frequent hand-washing, and reiterated that high-risk activities include:

  • Activities where it is difficult to mask the entire time
  • Activities where you see people you haven’t seen
  • Activities where it is difficult to keep distance
  • Activities of longer duration
  • Activities that do not allow for fresh air to circulate

— Lakshmi Sarah (@Lakitalki)

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Urges Against Out-of-State Travel, Advises Quarantine for Those Who Do

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he and the governors of Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering their states or returning from travel outside their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement from Newsom's office Friday said the advisories urge against nonessential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local.

On Thursday, California became the second US state to hit the sobering threshold of 1 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

"California just surpassed a sobering threshold – 1 million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down," Newsom wrote. "Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians."

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a social media video Thursday, "If we do not act immediately we will soon reach a breaking point."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee sounded a similar warning.

"We have to rethink spending time with people from outside our households right now, including Thanksgiving and the December holidays," he wrote on social media. "This is temporary. We will get back to normal. But right now, it is just too dangerous to gather."

-The Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Alameda County Pauses Reopenings as California Hits 1 Million COVID-19 Cases

Public health officials in Alameda County on Thursday said they were temporarily pausing further openings to the economy following an increase in the county's COVID-19 case rate and the rise in Bay Area and statewide cases. Also on Thursday, California became the second US state (after Texas) to pass a grim milestone: 1 million cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Alameda County's new daily cases per 100,000 people has jumped from a low of 3.4 to 4.9.

The county is currently in the orange, or moderate-risk tier in the state's reopening hierarchy, but health officials said Thursday they expect the county to move to a more restrictive tier soon.

"We must exercise caution and prepare to move quickly to protect our residents and hospitals from rising cases of COVID-19," Dr. Nicholas Moss, the county's health officer, said in a statement.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation," he said. "If necessary, we will restrict activities that are higher risk for spreading COVID-19, including those in which people gather indoors without masks."

The caution comes as county officials have seen day-over-day increases in the number of new reported COVID-19 cases as well as increases in hospitalizations.

Contra Costa and Santa Cruz counties on Tuesday moved to a more restrictive tier.

Alameda County public health officials said with flu season imminent, flu cases this year will add an even greater burden on the health care system because the coronavirus and flu have similar symptoms.

— KQED News Staff and Wires

Top of timeline ↑

11 Counties Fall Back to More Restrictive Reopening Tiers Amid COVID Uptick

California health officials sounded the alarm Tuesday over rising COVID-19 infection rates throughout the state, announcing that 11 counties had fallen back to more restrictive tiers in the state’s reopening system, based in part on recent upticks in their 7-day average positivity rates.

Among them, Contra Costa and Santa Cruz counties moved back into the second most restrictive tier (red), which could stall or reverse reopenings of some nonessential indoor businesses. Sacramento and Stanislaus counties moved back to the most restrictive tier (purple), which could lead to the closure, once again, of most indoor nonessential businesses.

This is the first week since August, when the system was put in place, that no county has been moved into a less restrictive tier, according to California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

“We anticipate if things stay the way they are, that between this week and next week, over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier,” he said at a Tuesday press conference.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 31.6% over the last 14 days, while ICU hospitalizations rose 29.6%, Ghaly said.

“Pandemic fatigue” might be driving increased positivity rates, he added, suggesting that as the pandemic wears on into the holiday season, a desire for life to get back to normal may be leading more people to ignore public health guidelines.

Other drivers for the virus’ spread differ from county to county, Ghaly said, but noted that contact tracing investigations show that outdoor parties have been a common source of infection.

“We tend to take our guard down. We think it’s safe because we know the people even though we haven’t seen them in sometime. Even when we start outdoors, we move part of it indoors,” Ghaly said.

He urged residents to limit outdoor gatherings to small numbers of people, while being sure to maintain distance and keep masks on.

“Our actions on a day to day can really change our own risk profile of being infected by COVID,” he said.

— Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco)

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Shuts Down Indoor Dining as COVID-19 Cases Rise

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday that the city is reversing course on reopening some businesses because of a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

Starting Saturday, the city will once again mandate restaurants to halt all indoor dining service. Gyms and movie theaters must reduce indoor capacity to either 25% or a maximum of 50 people at a time — down from 100 — whichever is less.

City officials are also hitting pause on plans to further reopen high schools; currently, only some private high schools in the city have resumed in-person classes. However, schools that are already open can remain so, and elementary and middle schools can still proceed with their reopening plans.

“The hard choices that we make now will help make things better for us in the future,” Breed said at a press briefing. “We have to continue to make the hard choices.”

In late October, San Francisco became the first large urban county in California to be included in the state's lowest-risk "yellow tier" category, signifying “minimal” spread of the virus.

Sponsored

But COVID-19 cases have increased by 250% since early October, said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s health director. In the past two weeks alone, he said, the rate of infection has gone from 3.7 cases per 100,000 people to 9 cases per 100,000.

“The spread of the virus is aggressive and threatening,” he said.

Colfax added that it is not yet known if the state will move San Francisco back to a higher-risk tier, but said the city is moving to act quickly on its own to stem the increase in infections.

“We know how to beat back this virus, San Francisco,” he said. “We've done it twice. Let's come together, dig deeper and do it a third time.”

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑