California's Halloween Guidance: No Trick or Treating, No Parties

Please don’t go trick or treating, state public health officials urged Californians on Tuesday. And no Halloween parties, either, as both present a high risk of spreading COVID-19.
“The whole act of going door-to-door in groups, ringing doorbells, digging into buckets of delicious candy … create a risk of spreading COVID-19,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.
In addition, should a COVID-19 case turn up, it would be very difficult to conduct adequate contact tracing, Ghaly added.
The safest way to celebrate is at home or virtually, public health officials said. Here’s a list of ideas state officials offered, both for celebrating Halloween and observing Día de los Muertos safely during the pandemic:
- Create a haunted house at home or decorate your home and yard
- Conduct a candy hunt in your home or yard (see the advice on small gatherings below)
- Face painting and pumpkin carving
- Design face masks that match your Halloween costumes
- Hold an online costume or pumpkin carving contest
- Do car-based outings, like a drive-in movie or tour displays in your car
- Visit a Día de los Muertos themed art exhibit at an outdoor museum
- Create an altar outside or in a front window so others can view it at a safe distance or create a virtual altar
- If visiting a cemetery, wear masks and practice physical distancing