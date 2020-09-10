SF Will Allow Salons, Gyms, Museums to Reopen for Indoor Service

For the first time since March, folks in San Francisco can finally get a haircut, lift heavy in a gym or take in the sight of an abstract painting — all inside.
Nail salons, gyms, massage services, tattoo shops and barber shops in the city will be allowed to reopen for indoor operation starting Monday, with "limited capacity."
For gyms that capacity is capped at ten percent of normal capacity. Barbershops and salons can only have one customer inside at a time. All must wear masks. Museums can open as early as Sept. 21 after submitting health and safety plans.
That's according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who on Thursday jointly announced the next phase of reopenings with the Department of Public Health.
“I’m so glad we can move forward earlier than expected to reopen more businesses that have been closed since March. These businesses have been struggling, and starting Monday, they’ll finally be able to serve customers again, with the necessary safety precautions and modifications in place,” Breed said in a statement.