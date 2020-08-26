KQED is a proud member of
Confirmed COVID-19 Case in State Legislature Could Derail End of Session

Updated 12:40 p.m.

The final days of the California Legislature's session and the fate of hundreds of bills could be in jeopardy following the confirmation of a case of COVID-19 in the state Capitol. Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins confirmed the diagnosis Wednesday.

“A member of the Senate family has tested positive for COVID-19,” Atkins said in a statement. “The person has been in the Capitol this week – as a result, we have cancelled floor session for today while we conduct immediate contact tracing and inform anyone who may have been exposed.”

Though it shares the Capitol building with the Senate, the Assembly proceeded with its planned schedule.

The COVID-19 case comes at a critical time for the Legislature, as lawmakers work to pass hundreds of bills before the session ends on Aug. 31. A new COVID-19 outbreak could throw a wrench in those plans.

With time winding down, lawmakers are still working on several major issues, including extending a moratorium on evictions for people unable to pay their rent because of the coronavirus. Also pending are other COVID-19 related bills, legislation on police use of force, housing and contract employees.

Despite the positive case, Atkins said work in the Senate will continue.

“The Senate will use the tools available to us to make sure that we can complete necessary work prior to August 31,” she said.

The pandemic has already shortened the legislative session this year. Lawmakers and staff first took an extended recess in March when the outbreak began to spread. That was followed by an extended summer recess in July that was called after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state Assembly. Despite technological challenges, legislative hearings have been held remotely and staff have been required to work at home while the Capitol has remained closed to the public.

Keeping COVID in Mind While Under Wildfire Evacuation Orders

COVID-19 transmission continues to stabilize in the state, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said at a briefing Tuesday. The California Department of Public Health's latest report shows 4,480 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 105 fatalities on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is 5.7%.

Ghaly noted that 136,000 Californians are currently under evacuation orders, with more than 3,300 placed in hotels or shelters. Because of COVID-19 concerns, he said, shelter staff are placing cots at least 6 feet apart, conducting temperature checks and requiring that most people wear masks.

Ghaly said that for those near the fires, N95 masks may be more appropriate than the cloth face coverings many people are wearing to curb coronavirus transmission, as those won't provide enough protection against the inhalation of wildfire smoke. His advice for people in smoke-affected areas who have not been told to evacuate: “Stay home as much as you can. Keep your doors closed, and your windows shut. If you need the air conditioning, use it prudently.”  

Ghaly reminded those staying with friends or family whom they haven’t seen in a while to not let their guard down and to follow precautions: covering their face, practicing social distancing, and frequently washing their hands with soap and water.

For general information about COVID-19, plus information about how to access services related to evacuations and fires, the public can call 1-833-422-4255.

Newsom Reports ‘Modest’ Dip in COVID-19 Cases As State Grapples With Widespread Wildfires

Even as hundreds of wildfires continue to rage across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday reported a modest downward trend in confirmed statewide COVID-19 cases.

As of Aug. 24, California's seven-day average for coronavirus cases was just under 6,000, with a 6.5% positivity rate.

The governor did note that the testing numbers were slightly down, but said 11 state coronavirus testing sites have been impacted by the wildfires, which is likely affecting those numbers.

Newsom said officials are trying to curb any further evacuation-related outbreaks of the virus by conducting health screenings in shelters, installing air purifiers and requiring shelter occupants to wear masks and practice social distancing.

But, he added, most people won't be staying in those shelters for long.

"The majority of people that have been evacuated are no longer being evacuated into those congregate shelters, they're being evacuated to hotels," Newsom said, noting that nearly 1,500 evacuees have been placed into 31 hotels.

Addressing the kind of masks people should wear to fight both COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state has sent surgical masks to evacuation centers and is also working on acquiring and sending out N95s.

Newsom added that people should consult their doctors about the best type of masks for their specific medical needs.

Check out KQED's guide on what kind of mask to wear here.

Berkeley to Reopen Pools, Hair Salons on Friday – With Restrictions

The city of Berkeley will allow certain outdoor activities to reopen Friday at 8 a.m., including swimming in pools, getting haircuts from barbers, having small outdoor sports practices and holding wine tastings, as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are followed.

This comes just days after Alameda County issued a new public health order that took similar steps to outdoor pools and hair salons.

In order to reopen, each activity must follow certain COVID-19 prevention guidelines:

  • Outdoor swimming pools: Limiting the number of swimmers allowed in shared areas, maintaining social distancing measures, closing water attractions and encouraging sign-ups and staggering use for swimmers
  • Outdoor wine tasting: Tastings by appointment only, pouring by staff members only, closing indoor areas to the public, requiring face coverings to be worn at all times except when eating or drinking
  • Personal care services like barbers and salons: Must be outdoors, by appointment only, with sanitizing measures taken between all customers. Certain close-contact services, such as removal of facial hair, remain prohibited

Outdoor vehicle-based gatherings with live entertainment will also be allowed, as long as the events have no more than 12 people on site, including staff and performers. Performers must also adhere to social distancing regulations of a minimum of eight feet between people while performing.

"This untreatable virus remains a threat," City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez said. "Every person and every household should weigh even these newly permitted activities through the lens of risk — and what they are comfortable with."

Hernandez urges everyone to continue taking precautions in all daily activities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"Everyone in our community holds tools to reduce spread," she said. "Wear a face covering, wash hands frequently, keep distance from others and get tested if concerned."

Alameda County to Open Outdoor Pools, Hair Salons

In a press release issued on Friday, Alameda County health officials are now allowing for the reopening of outdoor pools, wine tastings and personal services — including hair salons.

The new order continues to exclude services that "may require a client to remove their face covering," according to the release, including eyebrow threading, waxing and eyelash treatment. Tattoos, piercings and electrolysis are also not allowed to operate indoors or outdoors, per statewide health orders.

But the order won't go into effect until next week — on Friday, Aug. 28 — due to the unhealthy air quality in the county caused by widespread wildfires.

In a statement, Alameda County's Interim Health officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said that while these outdoor activities are "relatively low risk," they've seen an increase in cases when there are more "opportunities for people to mix."

“Simple actions — wearing a face covering, washing your hands often, and staying six feet away from people outside your home—protect everyone. As we continue to experience poor air quality, there is no better time to stay home as much as possible," Moss said.

Contra Costa County Elementary Schools Can Now Apply to Offer In-Person Classes

Starting Wednesday, public and private elementary schools in Contra Costa County can apply for a public health waiver to allow in-person classes on their campuses, the county announced Tuesday.

State guidelines issued in July by Gov. Gavin Newsom allow such waivers to be granted when requested by a local superintendent, or by a charter or private school equivalent administrator, in consultation with labor, parent and community organizations.

In considering the waiver requests, local health officers must review community epidemiological data and consult with the state Department of Public Health, Contra Costa health officials said.

“We feel like we've reached a point where it makes sense to consider requests from elementary schools to reopen,” Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer, said in a statement. “Our role will be to ensure that schools have a solid plan in place to protect their students and staff, and show us how they will work with the health department when there is a case to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Although county health officials opted to not initially accept waiver applications when Newsom first issued the new guidelines in July, Farnitano said COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations in the county have since considerably stabilized.

Health departments in Santa Clara and Marin counties are also accepting such elementary school waiver requests. However, no middle or high schools in California are currently eligible for similar waivers.

California Resolves COVID-19 Data Backlog, Sees Drop in Childhood Vaccination Rates

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a media briefing Tuesday that the state's backlog of COVID-19 test results is now resolved and that state numbers are now accurate, with about 4,600 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.

A recent technical problem had created the backlog of between 250,000-300,000 test results, and caused inaccurate reporting of COVID-19 positive case numbers while state officials worked to identify and fix the problems.

Ghaly said there were about 14,800 positive COVID-19 cases in the backlog, and that the state is working to install a new coronavirus data tracking system.

Separately, Ghaly noted a broad drop in childhood vaccination rates across the state, including for children getting MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccines. He pegged the decrease to months of stay-at-home orders, which have kept otherwise healthy Californians out of medical facilities.

“When we went to a stay-at-home order, and many of our health care facilities went to more tele- or virtual-visits, fewer in-person visits, we saw what we expected, which was a significant decrease in vaccinations for young people.”

Ghaly pointed to vaccination data comparing 2020 to 2019 and expressed concern over a roughly 30% drop in childhood vaccination rates for all diseases for Californians of all racial and ethnic groups, ages 0-18.

He encouraged families, parents and caregivers to schedule a time to catch up on some childhood vaccinations and said health providers have enacted many safety measures to avoid transmission of the coronavirus.

Ghaly also stressed the importance of getting this year’s flu vaccine as a way to try and avoid burdening the health care system with flu cases on top of COVID-19 cases as we head into the fall and winter.

