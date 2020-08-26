Confirmed COVID-19 Case in State Legislature Could Derail End of Session

Updated 12:40 p.m.

The final days of the California Legislature's session and the fate of hundreds of bills could be in jeopardy following the confirmation of a case of COVID-19 in the state Capitol. Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins confirmed the diagnosis Wednesday.

“A member of the Senate family has tested positive for COVID-19,” Atkins said in a statement. “The person has been in the Capitol this week – as a result, we have cancelled floor session for today while we conduct immediate contact tracing and inform anyone who may have been exposed.”

Though it shares the Capitol building with the Senate, the Assembly proceeded with its planned schedule.

The COVID-19 case comes at a critical time for the Legislature, as lawmakers work to pass hundreds of bills before the session ends on Aug. 31. A new COVID-19 outbreak could throw a wrench in those plans.