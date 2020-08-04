Some California Schools Can Apply to Reopen On-Campus Classes, but Rules are Strict

This post has been updated.

Elementary schools on the state’s coronavirus watchlist can apply to reopen in-person classes.

The new guidelines — released by California's Department of Public Health on Monday — allow public, charter and private schools to petition their local public health departments for permission to reopen, but only for transitional kindergarten through sixth grade.

However, if the rate of COVID-19 cases in the county is more than two-times the threshold to be on the county monitoring list — 200 cases per 100,000 residents over a period of two weeks — the state recommends that schools do not apply for the waiver, as they will likely not qualify.

Schools must also show they have consulted with parents, community and labor organizations.