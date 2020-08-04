Judge Upholds SF Eviction Moratorium

A Superior Court judge has issued a ruling to uphold San Francisco’s eviction moratorium, which was put in place to protect tenants who have fallen behind on rent during the pandemic.

Several real estate and landlord groups filed a lawsuit against the city in June, arguing that the moratorium was unconstitutional and a violation of state law.

Superior Court Judge Charles F. Haines ruled Monday that the moratorium was a permissible use of the city’s powers, and that it doesn’t violate the state’s emergency orders.

“This is a resounding victory for vulnerable tenants in San Francisco,” Supervisor Dean Preston said in a statement. “I have said from the start, we will not stand by and watch thousands of San Franciscans become homeless because of a pandemic they cannot control."

Yet the groups that filed the suit, including the San Francisco Apartment Association, the San Francisco Association of Realtors, Coalition for Better Housing and Small Property Owners of San Francisco Institute, did not immediately rule out an appeal of the decision.