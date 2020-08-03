Newsom Continues to Focus COVID-19 Response on Central Valley

Gov. Gavin Newsom is continuing to focus California's response to the coronavirus on the state's Central Valley, where case numbers continue to grow. During an update today, Newsom said while some parts of the state are seeing a stabilization — or even declines — in COVID-19 numbers, the Central Valley is seeing an increase in positivity rates, hospitalizations and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

"Disproportionately, this disease is impacting our diverse communities," Newsom said. "Disproportionately impacting the Latino community. Disproportionately impacting the community in the Central Valley."

Though California's COVID-19 positivity rate is 7 percent, several counties in the Central Valley — which has a large Latino population — are seeing much higher numbers, including Tulare at 13.9 percent, Merced at 14.9 percent and Kern at 24.4 percent.

"And that's why our targeted interventions disproportionately are focusing on essential workforce, on farm workers, on critical workforce and hospitality, retail sector and the like, that is being impacted by this disease," Newsom said.

To address the issue, California is using the model it first deployed to help Imperial County following a massive COVID-19 outbreak there. While includes deploying state and federal personnel to help slow the transmission of the disease through investigations and contact tracing, provide support to hospitals and help manage outbreaks. Newsom has announced $52 million to support those efforts in the Central Valley.