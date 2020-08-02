San Mateo County: Some Indoor Businesses Must Shut or Move Outdoors

Officials in San Mateo County announced Saturday that certain

indoor businesses and activities must shut down or move to outdoor operations beginning today.

The businesses include gyms and fitness centers, churches, hair

salons, barber shops, nail salons and shopping malls.

Officials say this order will be in effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Businesses offering tattoos, piercings and electrolysis may not be operated outdoors and must close.

The state informed the county Saturday afternoon that, due to

being more than three days on the COVID-19 monitoring list, specific indoor businesses must cease operations unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.