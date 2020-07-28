Oakland Zoo Reopens for the First Time Since March

The Oakland Zoo welcomed people back for the first time on Monday, after being closed since March.

To visit, guests now must book tickets online, in advance, for a specific time window. The zoo is also capping attendance to 2,500 people per day. Normally, the Oakland Zoo might see over 7,000 a day during the summer, said Erin Dogan Harrison, a spokeswoman with the zoo.

Alameda County is on California's COVID-19 watch list, but was approved for a variance by the state — which allowed the zoo to reopen, according to Dogan Harrison.

The Oakland institution is implementing other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including requiring anyone over the age of three wear a mask and closing all indoor exhibits, restaurants and gift shops, Dogan Harrison said.

Employees will be roaming the grounds ensuring visitors wear masks, according to Dogan Harrison, and cleanings on high-touch surfaces will be taking place constantly, throughout the day.