KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Oakland Zoo reopens for the first time since MarchNewsom announces new focus on Central ValleyHealthcare workers call on governor to slash prison population in halfGoogle to keep most employees home until July 2021Muni driver struck with baseball bat for enforcing mask rulesSanta Clara County wristband system aims to reduce lines at COVID-19 walk-up testing sitesSF mandates stricter mask requirements
More timeline

Oakland Zoo Reopens for the First Time Since March

The Oakland Zoo welcomed people back for the first time on Monday, after being closed since March.

To visit, guests now must book tickets online, in advance, for a specific time window. The zoo is also capping  attendance to 2,500 people per day. Normally, the Oakland Zoo might see over 7,000 a day during the summer, said Erin Dogan Harrison, a spokeswoman with the zoo.

Alameda County is on California's COVID-19 watch list, but was approved for a variance by the state — which allowed the zoo to reopen, according to Dogan Harrison.

The Oakland institution is implementing other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including requiring anyone over the age of three wear a mask and closing all indoor exhibits, restaurants and gift shops, Dogan Harrison said.

Employees will be roaming the grounds ensuring visitors wear masks, according to Dogan Harrison, and cleanings on high-touch surfaces will be taking place constantly, throughout the day.

Sponsored

"It's been a lonely place at the zoo without any people there. And animals like our giraffes and our primates and our otters and our grizzly bears, they like seeing people, it's enriching for them," Dogan Harrison said. "We're just really excited to finally be able to reopen and welcome people back and give people a safe place to enjoy themselves at."

The zoo also hired additional janitorial staff and are increasing employees hours.

Guests will also be asked to observe big cat exhibits at a further distance than usual, since they are particularly susceptible to COVID-19.

— Hannah Hagemann (@hannah_hagemann)

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Announces New Focus on Hard-Hit Central Valley

With COVID-19 cases spiking across California's agriculture-rich Central Valley, Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will direct tens of millions of dollars and other resources to the region to help staunch the virus' spread.

Standing at the Diamond Foods headquarters in Stockton on Monday, Newsom noted that COVID-19 positivity rates in the eight-county Central Valley region are around double the state average of 7.5%, reaching as high as 18% in some communities.

Those rates, he said, are driven by the reality that farm and food processing workers have to keep working, pandemic or not.

Particularly hard-hit, Newsom said, are Latinos — a community that is suffering inordinately from COVID-19 throughout the state but even more so in the Central Valley.

Sponsored

"This disease continues to spread, but not evenly," Newsom said. "It is disproportionately impacting certain parts of state."

Newsom announced that the state will put $52 million of a $499 million Centers for Disease Control grant into supporting public health efforts in eight counties: San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern. He said local public health officials will be assisted by what he deemed "strike teams" — groups to help evaluate needs in those communities and develop plans to address them.

The three Central Valley teams, according to his office, will also examine outbreaks in factories, long-term care facilities, high-density housing developments and agricultural workplaces.

"Today we're announcing a $52 million investment, new dollars that will be put into the Central Valley, into the eight counties, to improve our isolation protocols, our quarantine protocols, our testing protocols and to enhance our health care workers by providing more support as well as more personnel," Newsom said.

— Marisa Lagos (@mlagos)

Top of timeline ↑

Healthcare Workers Call on Governor to Slash California Prison Population in Half

Hundreds of healthcare workers are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to cut the state prison population in half and to stop all transfers of inmates and staff within the state’s 35 lockups to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an open letter published Monday, more than 750 doctors, nurses, and frontline workers wrote, “We realize that you may face political pushback but we urge you to listen to public health experts, look at the data, and act with courage to do what is right.”

The letter comes as four more people incarcerated at San Quentin died over the weekend from what appear to be complications due to the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 47 inmates.

Around 7% of the state’s prison population has tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 1,800 active cases in the system currently.

The state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is expected to release up to 8,000 incarcerated people by the end of August, roughly 7% of the prison population.

Sponsored

UCSF medical student Sheyda Aboii, a member of the student-run group White Coats For Black Lives that authored Monday’s letter, says CDCR needs to expand the eligibility criteria for releases to include people aged 50 and older.

Aboii said research has shown that the stress of incarceration ages people at an “accelerated” rate “to the point where individuals are more medically vulnerable than their equally aged counterparts in the general community.”

UCSF infectious disease physician Peter Chin-Hong called prisons “a petri dish for COVID-19” and warned that prison staff moving in and out of facilities could infect the general population.

“The way we've emptied out stadiums, schools, and houses of worship — that’s what we need to do for prisons to reduce circulating viruses in our community," said Hong in a statement.

— Shannon Lin (@Linshannonlin)

Top of timeline ↑

Google Will Keep Most Employees at Home Until July 2021

Google announced Monday that most of its 200,000 employees and contractors should work from home through next June, a sobering assessment of the coronavirus pandemic's potential staying power.

The remote-work order, issued by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, also affects other companies owned by Google's corporate parent, Alphabet Inc. It marks a six-month extension of the Silicon Valley tech giant's previous plan to keep most of its offices closed through the rest of this year.

“I know this extended timeline may come with mixed emotions and I want to make sure you’re taking care of yourselves," wrote Pichai, who is also Alphabet's CEO, in an email to employees.

Pichai's decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The prolonged lockdown of Google's offices could influence other major employers to take similar precautions; the technology industry has been at the forefront of the shift to remote work triggered by the spread of the virus.

Even before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, Google and many other prominent tech firms had begun telling their employees to work from home.

Sponsored

Aside from protecting its workers from the virus, the new July 2021 office reopening target date should make it easier for workers whose children will be participating in distance learning programs this fall. It will also make it easier for employees to sign one-year leases if they decide to rent homes farther away from their offices.

“I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months," Pichai wrote.

— Michael Liedtke, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Baseball Bat Attacker First Accused Asian Muni Driver of Being COVID-19 Positive

A Muni operator was attacked with a half-size baseball bat after asking three young men to wear masks aboard a Muni bus in the South of Market neighborhood, Wednesday.

But while that incident was widely reported, perhaps less known is when the bus driver asked the young men to wear a mask, one of them spat at the driver and accused the Asian bus operator of having the coronavirus.

That’s according to Transport Workers Union Local 250-A President Roger Marenco, who told KQED that after the assault bus drivers may be more reluctant to enforce mask rules.

It's the latest incident in a spike of verbal and physical assaults against Asian people amid the coronavirus pandemic, which advocacy groups have begun to track since March.

"When he asked them to keep their face coverings on, they said 'they didn't have to' and said the operator 'probably had' (coronavirus) because he was Asian," Marenco said.

Sponsored

The bus operator pulled over at Division and 11th Streets, in South of Market, and opened a side panel on the bus. The bus driver told them to stop and went back on the bus. That's when one of the young men boarded with a baseball bat and struck the driver.

When the driver managed to grab hold of the bat, the man then punched the driver twice in the face.

"They spit at him, they hit him with a bat, they fractured one of his fingers," Marenco said. "What does that do for the operator? It puts them in fear."

Verbal and physical attacks against Asian people have spiked during the pandemic, according to a coalition including the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action, and the Asian American Studies Department of San Francisco State University, which launched a project called Stop AAPI Hate.

In California between  March 19 and June 30, Stop AAPI Hate tracked 81 physical assaults against Asian people, 64 incidents suggesting "potential civil rights violations" including workplace discrimination and 90 incidents of discrimination against "elderly" Asian Americans.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑

Wristband System Aims to Reduce Lines at COVID-19 Walk-up Testing Sites

Santa Clara County is implementing a new check-in system at walk-up COVID-19 testing sites — wristbands will be provided to reduce the amount of time waiting in line.

Anyone seeking a test can check in at any of the county's pop-up sites and receive a wristband for an hour-long time slot later in the day. They can then leave and return at the designated time.

It's best to check in early in the day, officials said. When wristbands run out, people will be directed to other testing options nearby.

The walk-up testing sites in Santa Clara County provide COVID-19 tests free of charge without an appointment, symptoms, insurance, or a doctor's note, and regardless of immigration status. Locations may change each week based on testing needs.

In addition to the county's pop-up sites, an OptumServe test center is moving to Gavilan College, 5055 Teresa Blvd., in Gilroy. OptumServe sites are by appointment only — for appointments call 1-888-634-1123 or sign up here.

Sponsored

Pop-up sites next week in San Jose and Gilroy will be at:

  • Oak Grove High School student center, at 285 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, on Saturday, Aug 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Santa Clara County Office of Education, San Jose Room, at 1290
    Ridder Park Drive, San Jose, Tuesday to Friday, July 28-31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary) at 9300 Wren Avenue, Gilroy, Tuesday to Friday, July 28-31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information is here.

— Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

SF Mandates Stricter Mask Requirements

San Francisco city officials on Friday announced an update to the city's face-covering requirements for residents to cover their nose and mouths in a variety of settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Per the updated health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health, all residents age 10 and up must now keep their face covered when approaching a distance of six feet from others in enclosed, shared workplaces with shared equipment, even when working alone in a cubicle.

Masks are also mandated in building common areas like elevators, break rooms, laundry rooms, lobbies, hallways and bathrooms, as well as when working in food service.

Face coverings for children under two-years-old are not recommended because of the risk of suffocation, however, while kids between two and nine aren't required to wear coverings, they are encouraged to do so whenever possible.

"Wearing a face covering is more important now than ever," said
Dr. Grant Colfax, the city's health director. "Substantial scientific evidence shows that when combined with physical distancing and other health  and safety practices like handwashing and regular disinfection of surfaces,  face coverings significantly reduce the chance of COVID-19 spreading in the community."

Under the updated health order, those who can't wear a face-covering due to a medical condition must carry a written exemption from a medical professional, city officials said.

The new rule, which went into effect at midnight and will remain in place indefinitely, aligns with the latest guidelines from the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in the city and throughout the state.

— Daniel Montes, Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑