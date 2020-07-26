Baseball Bat Attacker First Accused Asian Muni Driver of Being COVID-19 Positive

A Muni operator was attacked with a half-size baseball bat after asking three young men to wear masks aboard a Muni bus in the South of Market neighborhood, Wednesday.

But while that incident was widely reported, perhaps less known is when the bus driver asked the young men to wear a mask, one of them spat at the driver and accused the Asian bus operator of having coronavirus.

That’s according to Transport Workers Union Local250-A President Roger Marenco, who told KQED that after the assault bus drivers may be more reluctant to enforce mask rules.

It's the latest incident in a spike of verbal and physical assaults against Asian people amid the coronavirus pandemic, which advocacy groups have begun to track since March.

"When he asked them to keep their face coverings on, they said 'they didn't have to' and said the operator 'probably had' (coronavirus) because he was Asian," Marenco said.