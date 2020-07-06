California Steps Up Enforcement of COVID-19 Restrictions

California regulators stepped up their enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions with thousands of visits to businesses over the holiday weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press briefing Monday.

Officials with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control made 5,986 visits to bars and restaurants between Thursday and Sunday. The goal was increased compliance with the state's guidelines for in-person dining and drinking, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to increase throughout the state.

"The enforcement is not just about being punitive – it's also about educating people, allowing people to make modifications," said Newsom, who added that there were "plenty of citations" against "the bad actors, the folks that are just simply disregarding these orders."

The enforcement was focused largely on bars and restaurants, for which the state has issued strict guidelines requiring face coverings, physical distancing and signs noting new occupancy limits.

A handful of counties under increased scrutiny from the state have rolled back the reopening of indoor dining and bars.