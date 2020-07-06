KQED is a proud member of
Marin County halts indoor dining for at least 3 weeksCalifornia steps up enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions at bars, restaurantsCompany founded by Newsom received PPP loanImmigrants in Bakersfield detention facility go on hunger strike over lack of COVID-19 protectionsMarin County placed on Newsom's COVID-19 watch listSF officials shut down underground club for violating public health orderSanta Clara County sets strict new criteria for reopenings
California Steps Up Enforcement of COVID-19 Restrictions

California regulators stepped up their enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions with thousands of visits to businesses over the holiday weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press briefing Monday.

Officials with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control made 5,986 visits to bars and restaurants between Thursday and Sunday. The goal was increased compliance with the state's guidelines for in-person dining and drinking, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to increase throughout the state.

"The enforcement is not just about being punitive – it's also about educating people, allowing people to make modifications," said Newsom, who added that there were "plenty of citations" against "the bad actors, the folks that are just simply disregarding these orders."

The enforcement was focused largely on bars and restaurants, for which the state has issued strict guidelines requiring face coverings, physical distancing and signs noting new occupancy limits.

A handful of counties under increased scrutiny from the state have rolled back the reopening of indoor dining and bars.

Contra Costa county is back on the state's monitoring list, the result of a spike in disease transmission and hospitalizations. The county announced last week that it would not go ahead with its planned reopening of indoor dining, previously set for July 1.

The outbreak of COVID-19 at San Quentin State Prison is among the factors leading to a spike in cases in Marin County. On Sunday, days after being placed on the state's watch list, Marin ordered the closure of indoor dining, which had only recently reopened.

Newsom said despite the troubling trends in the 24 counties on his administration's watch list – which also includes Solano County – COVID-19 cases account for just 8% of hospitalizations in California.

"We still have ample capacity in our system but we're still monitoring this very closely," Newsom said. "This number may calm the nerves, 8% of total capacity, but there are parts of the state where this number is substantially higher."

- Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)

Marin County Halts Indoor Dining for at Least 3 Weeks

Marin County officials have closed indoor dining in the county, effective 11:59 p.m. July 5, for a minimum of three weeks. The closure comes just a week after restaurants began welcoming guests inside for the first time since March.

The rollback follows the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) adding Marin County to the state's watchlist of counties that are seeing an increase in COVID-19 activity. Marin County is experiencing elevated disease transmission, increasing hospitalizations and limited hospital capacity, according to the CDPH.

As of July 6, the county had around 2,893 total positive cases of COVID-19 and at least 25 deaths. Those numbers include cases and deaths related to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in San Quentin State Prison. Cases from the prison comprise nearly half of those in Marin. The coronavirus case number does not include 165 prison staff who have tested positive for the virus.

Marin's COVID-19 numbers have not improved since the county was first placed on the state's watchlist on July 3, prompting health officials to reinstate the indoor-dining closures.

Outdoor seating and take-out service are still allowed at restaurants as long as public health precautions are taken.

Marin County health officials urge people to wear face coverings, wash their hands regularly, adhere to "social bubble" guidelines limiting social contacts and physically distance.

- Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)

Company Founded by Newsom Received Federal Small Business Loan

A Northern California-based winery and hospitality company founded by Gov. Gavin Newsom received a loan worth $150,000 to $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal rescue package aimed to help small businesses during the pandemic.

The company, PlumpJack Management Group, is part of a portfolio of brands that include an idyllic resort hotel near Lake Tahoe, five restaurants and bars, four Napa Valley wineries, a sports retailer and more.

Before taking office as governor in 2019, Newsom announced he would step away from his businesses and put his assets in a blind trust managed by Shyla Hendrickson, a family friend and attorney.

Hendrickson did not return emails from The Associated Press about whether Newsom’s businesses received any loans under $150,000, data the federal government did not release on Monday. Newsom’s office said they would get back to questions, including which jobs benefited from the low-interest loan, which the federal government will forgive if the money is used on payroll, rent and similar expenses. PlumpJack Management Group reported retaining 14 jobs thanks to the loan, which was approved on April 30.

Newsom founded PlumpJack as a wine and spirits shop in San Francisco in 1992. Financial disclosure forms give an imprecise figure on how much Newsom draws from the five companies making up the entire PlumpJack portfolio. For 2019, Newsom reported on annual state financial disclosure forms making at least $200,000.

Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Editor's note: KQED is among the local businesses and media organizations that have received a PPP loan. This helps us continue to provide essential information and service to our audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immigrants at ICE Detention Facility Begin Hunger Strike Over Lack of COVID-19 Protections

A group of immigrants being held at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center, a detention facility in Bakersfield, began a hunger strike on July 3 to protest conditions there — including what they say are inadequate protections against the spread of COVID-19.

“Many of our toilets don’t work, and some of us are forced to share just two toilets and one urinal with dozens of people," a group that described itself as “People detained in Dorms A, B, C, and D” said in a statement. "Our bathroom floors are covered in disgusting standing water, filled with mosquitos and crickets.”

In June, a worker at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. According to the hunger strikers’ statement, workers have not consistently worn masks or gloves, and people from state prisons with coronavirus outbreaks are being transferred to the facility “without being quarantined or tested for the virus,” increasing the risk of the virus’ spread.

“We take our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of all those in our care and our employees with the utmost seriousness,” a spokesman for GEO Group Inc., the private company that runs the Mesa Verde center, told The Bakersfield Californian. “We will continue to work with the federal government and local health officials to implement best practices for the prevention, assessment and management of COVID-19, consistent with the latest guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Last week, a group of people incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison began a hunger strike, also to protest conditions they said exacerbated the spread of COVID-19.

“We stand in solidarity with the San Quentin hunger strikers, and anyone else in any other facility participating in a hunger strike,” said Asif Qazi, who is detained at Mesa Verde, in a statement provided by Centro Legal de la Raza.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki), Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Marin County Placed on Newsom's COVID-19 Watch List

Marin County was added to Gov. Gavin Newsom's list of counties being closely monitored for increased COVID-19 activity.

Marin joins Contra Costa and Santa Clara as the Bay Area counties on the list.

The California Department of Public Health created the watch list to monitor counties in which the COVID-19 situation has changed significantly in recent days.

The tracking includes spikes in confirmed cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks in congregate settings or an increase in community transmission at workplaces.

Marin County officials said the watch list is based on COVID-19 data and triggers a CDPH review of open business sectors and current coronavirus containment strategies and other factors. This comes just after two people incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison died Friday from what appear to be complications tied to COVID-19, state prison officials said.

Counties on the watch list for three consecutive days or more have been directed by Newsom and the CDPH to close some indoor operations including indoor dining.

Marin County officials said Friday that if the county remains on the watch list though Saturday, indoor dining could be closed as early as Sunday.

Once the CDPH closes an industry sector, the state has indicated that sector will remain closed for a minimum of three weeks, officials said.

— Bay City News

SF Officials Shut Down Another Underground Club For Violating Public Health Order

In a press release sent Friday, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said a nightclub, which was allegedly operating illegally in the Bayview neighborhood, was shut down ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Officials said they obtained a warrant to search the club after two nights of surveillance found multiple people "in club attire" going in and out of the building, along with "loud music." Witnesses said they saw about 75 people going to the building on weekends during the pandemic, according to the release.

According to San Francisco's current reopening plan, clubs will be one of the last places to open up again, along with concerts and live audience sports.

During the search, San Francisco Police Officers also confiscated "four gambling machines, a pool table, a fog machine, DJ equipment, 50 barstools and other nightclub equipment and material."

The underground club was being run, according to the release, by the same individuals who were operating another illegal club in the Bayview neighborhood. That club location was shut down in mid-April.

The people behind the club could not be reached for comment.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Santa Clara County Sets Strict New Criteria For Reopenings

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise, Santa Clara County health officials announced on Thursday a new health order that sets mandatory criteria businesses and activities must meet in order to reopen.

The new order does not include "phases" or specific dates when businesses might reopen. County officials say the strategy is long-term risk reduction. Businesses must:

  • Limit the number of workers to 1 per 250 square feet and customers to 1 per 150 square feet.
  • Report positive cases to the county's health department within 4 hours.
  • File a new social distancing protocol.
  • Make the most of telework and outdoor operations.

Gatherings of up to 60 people outside and 20 people inside are permitted, but "strongly discouraged." Facial coverings will be mandatory in most cases outside the home, in accordance with state guidelines.

Higher-risk businesses such as theaters, indoor restaurants and pools will remain closed at this time.

The new rules are slated to take effect July 13, pending state approval.

"Today’s order offers a long-term containment strategy that we believe will need to remain in place for the coming months,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody in a statement.

–Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

