All People Who Die in San Francisco Will Now Be Tested for COVID-19

A new health order that took effect in San Francisco Thursday ensures that every person who dies in the county will be tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Susan Philip with the San Francisco Department of Public Health told KQED that universal testing for the virus could identify people who may have been asymptomatic or undiagnosed before death – information that could potentially save lives.

“Say there was a death of someone at home,” Philip said. “We have an opportunity to test and to notify people that have been around that individual.”

Forty-eight people have succumbed to COVID-19 in San Francisco, according to a June 25 update on the public health department’s website. Alameda County has reported 122 coronavirus-related deaths. San Mateo County has reported 106.

Part of that disparity may be due to more extensive testing of decedents.

San Mateo’s county coroners have been testing all decedents brought to the morgue for COVID-19 since early March. Alameda County's sheriff-coroner began that same widespread testing in April.

But up until the new health order, post-mortem testing in San Francisco was restricted to people who had pneumonia or flu-like symptoms associated with the virus.

Most COVID-19 fatalities in San Francisco were confirmed and reported by treating physicians, with just a handful reported by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Dr. Philip acknowledged that there were likely some deaths from the virus that were not detected in earlier months because the decedent died outside of a health care facility.

“If somebody passes away in an acute care hospital, if they pass away in a skilled nursing facility, or in a congregate living facility, like a retirement facility, or if they pass away at their own home, they are not necessarily going to go to the office of the chief medical examiner,” Philip said. “So I think the benefit of this order is that it will allow us to require testing at all of the sites.”

Muir Woods to Reopen Monday

The National Park Service announced Friday that it will reopen Muir Woods National Monument on Monday, June 29. Park hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The park has reduced parking capacity by 50%, and visitors must reserve a spot in advance at gomuirwoods.com. Limited food and gift services, as well as restrooms, will be open.

To aid in maintaining social distancing, some trails will be marked as one-way to guide visitors' movements. Also, park ranger tours and talks will not be offered, and the Muir Woods shuttle will not be operating.

Because Muir Woods is part of the national parks system, face coverings are strongly recommended when visitors cannot maintain social distancing and in certain areas of the park, but are not required.

San Francisco Reverses Course, Delays Reopenings Slated for Monday

One day after San Francisco's health director said on Thursday that the city had won permission from the state to accelerate its reopening process, Mayor London Breed announced on Twitter that the city would "temporarily delay" the reopenings scheduled for Monday.

The city was set to allow hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage establishments, tattoo studios, outdoor bars, outdoor museums and zoos to reopen June 29, as long as they employed new safety measures.

Breed cited concern over growing COVID-19 cases in the city as the reason for the now indefinite delay, saying "at our current rate, the number could double rapidly."

"Yesterday we saw 103 cases," Breed tweeted. "On June 15, when we first reopened outdoor dining and in-store retail, we had 20."

Breed encouraged all essential workers and anyone feeling symptomatic to get tested, and said the city's health officials would evaluate the data to determine when to proceed with further reopening. Find a map of free COVID-19 testing sites in the Bay Area here.

Breed and Grant Colfax, San Francisco's health director, reminded residents "to wear face coverings, stay 6 feet apart, stay home if sick, and wash hands frequently."

Read more about where reopening currently stands in San Francisco and across the Bay Area here.

No Coronavirus Spike From Black Lives Matter Protests in Bay Area, Experts Say

Across the Bay Area, as the region battles the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands have taken to the streets in cities like Oakland, San Francisco and San Rafael to protest the killing of George Floyd and to demand systemic changes in policing.

Many Bay Area cities announced support for the right to protest injustice and encouraged people to stay safe by wearing masks and washing hands. But maintaining physical distance at some of the protests was virtually impossible, and health officials worried that marching crowds, protesters huddled together to listen to speeches, and throngs of demonstrators pressed up against police lines would lead to a surge in coronavirus transmissions.

But Bay Area health officials and experts say that while COVID-19 cases are rising, they see little indication — at least so far — that the protests are the cause.

“We investigate every reported COVID-19 case and try to elicit where they may have been exposed,” said Dr. Nick Moss, acting director of the Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention at the Alameda County Public Health Department. “This includes a specific question related to mass gatherings, including protests.”

Attending protests, Moss said, is “not emerging as a risk for the most recent cases that we're seeing in the county.”

Read the full story from KQED Science's Laura Klivans and Kevin Stark here.

Farmworkers Strike for Better PPE After Dozens Test Positive for COVID-19

A group of about 50 farmworkers went on strike Thursday at a Kern County pistachio farm, demanding free face coverings, gloves and information from the farm’s owner after they said they learned from the media that dozens of their coworkers tested positive for the coronavirus, a union official said.

Workers picketed in the town of Wasco outside Primex Farms, which grows pistachio nuts, said Armando Elenes, a United Farm Workers official. Workers' demands also include better sanitation measures and more information from the company, which had not told them about the positive cases, he said.

The farmworkers learned of the cases about two weeks ago when fellow workers started getting sick, but only heard that dozens had tested positive from a report on local television, Elenes said.

Primex, which has 5,000 acres of pistachio orchards in California and also grows other nuts and dried fruits, confirmed that 31 people at the company were infected.

The farm has about 400 workers and is following health guidelines to prevent virus spread, said Mojgan Amin, the company’s chief operating officer. It is closing its plant from Friday until Monday for a deep cleaning and hired a mobile testing facility to offer free testing to all workers on Monday, Amin said.

Veronica Perez, one of the workers, said the company never held a meeting to tell them what was happening and only began providing free masks a few days ago. Previously, she said they sold cloth masks for $8 each.

The company has since brought on new workers to fill in for those who have gotten ill but hasn’t advised them of the outbreak, she said.

—Associated Press

Santa Cruz County Beaches Reopening Friday

Santa Cruz County beaches will reopen on Friday, public health officials announced Thursday. The beaches had been closed during the day for nearly two months to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The change was spurred in part by the public's unwillingness to adhere to the previous restrictions, which made it illegal to be on a beach between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., said Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel.

"We had hoped to continue the beach closure until after Fourth of July weekend, but it's become impossible for law enforcement to continue to enforce that closure," said Newel in a Thursday press conference.

Mandates for wearing face masks in public and observing social distancing protocols are still in place, including on beaches.

The county's shelter-in-place orders are currently set to expire on July 6, after which the county will align itself with statewide orders, said Newel.

Getting Critical COVID-19 PPE in the Bay Area

As the Bay Area continues to reopen, it's seeing increases in coronavirus cases, and hospitalizations that appear to be trending upward. A big issue for hospitals has been the challenge of procuring enough personal protective gear to guard front-line workers against the virus.

Earlier in the crisis, the state asked hospitals how much PPE they had on hand, and KQED obtained the responses through a public records request. In March, about half of California hospitals said they had one to two weeks of commonly used PPE, including N95 respirators, the emblematic face mask worn by health care workers. Hospitals also told the state they were worried about their supply chains, a complex global web of manufacturers, middlemen and medical offices , which were being torn by unprecedented demand for supplies. What resulted was a patchwork response on the part of hospitals, facilities and even the state in buying enough PPE, with groups mostly competing against each other.

Read the full story from KQED's Molly Peterson, Kevin Stark and Lisa Pickoff-White here.

