Gym Owners Urge Gov. Newsom to Allow Reopening Soon

Gov. Gavin Newsom and members of his economic recovery task force conducted a "listening tour" Wednesday with representatives from the fitness industry around the state to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them.

The tone was pretty consistent: We can't hang on for much longer under the current shelter-in-place orders, which have shut down all gyms, yoga studios, martial arts dojos and other fitness facilities.

Francesca Shuler, CEO of fitness chain In-Shape Health Clubs, said her company is too large to qualify for relief under the Paycheck Protection Program and had to lay off 3127 employees.

"It's heartbreaking," she said.

Adam Attia, owner of Sacramento gym Fitness Rangers, made a strong plea to move the state into the next stage of reopening, which would include gyms.

"We cannot afford to wait much longer than a week at this stage," he said. "We are literally gasping for air."

While many fitness centers have been offering remote classes since the pandemic started, yoga instructor Jocelyn Ramirez said the digital divide is affecting her clients, many of whom are seniors and don't have access to the necessary technology.

Task force co-chair Ann O'Leary said guidelines for how and when gyms can reopen may be ready in about a week.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)