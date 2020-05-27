KQED is a proud member of
Gym Owners Urge Gov. Newsom to Allow Reopening Soon

Gov. Gavin Newsom and members of his economic recovery task force conducted a "listening tour" Wednesday with representatives from the fitness industry around the state to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them.

The tone was pretty consistent: We can't hang on for much longer under the current shelter-in-place orders, which have shut down all gyms, yoga studios, martial arts dojos and other fitness facilities.

Francesca Shuler, CEO of fitness chain In-Shape Health Clubs, said her company is too large to qualify for relief under the Paycheck Protection Program and had to lay off 3127 employees.

"It's heartbreaking," she said.

Adam Attia, owner of Sacramento gym Fitness Rangers, made a strong plea to move the state into the next stage of reopening, which would include gyms.

"We cannot afford to wait much longer than a week at this stage," he said. "We are literally gasping for air."

Gov. Gavin Newsom and members of his economic recovery task force held a Zoom call on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 to talk with representatives from the fitness industry around the state.
While many fitness centers have been offering remote classes since the pandemic started, yoga instructor Jocelyn Ramirez said the digital divide is affecting her clients, many of whom are seniors and don't have access to the necessary technology.

Task force co-chair Ann O'Leary said guidelines for how and when gyms can reopen may be ready in about a week.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

California Academy of Sciences Announces Sweeping Layoffs, Pay Cuts

The California Academy of Sciences will implement layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts affecting 75 percent of its 504 employees, executive director Scott Sampson announced Tuesday.

The cost-saving measures, including 105 permanent layoffs, go into effect June 13.

The Golden Gate Park research institute and natural history museum has been closed since March 12 in response to the novel coronavirus. A projected $12 million revenue loss forced leadership to make the “extremely difficult” staffing decisions, according to the announcement.

The academy is providing regular salary and benefits to workers through June 12 in part through an $8.1 million loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. (KQED is among the local businesses and media organizations to receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan.)

Pay cuts affecting 165 employees were distributed across the organization, with staff earning the highest salaries seeing the biggest reductions and staff earning less than $75,000 seeing no change. Senior leadership figures including Sampson agreed to 15- to 20-percent pay reductions.

Laid off employees will receive severance pay and a health stipend equal to the cost of six months of their currently enrolled medical and dental health plans.

The academy aims to bring back all 96 furloughed employees at their full regular salaries within three to four months of reopening, which could come as soon as July.

“As a trusted institution sitting at the junction of science and society, we are well positioned to take on a powerful role helping humanity shift course toward a future in which both humans and nonhuman nature thrive,” Sampson said in a statement. “But today we are not looking to some far future. Today we focus on the here and now, reflecting on the loss the Academy is about to endure.” — Sam Lefebvre (@Lefebvre_Sam)

State Considering Temperature Checks at Schools that Reopen

Several Bay Area school districts are considering temperature checks for students and staff — that is, if they reopen physical campuses for the start of the new school year.

In a press event on Wednesday, State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond mentioned temperature checks among the  preventative measures he expects schools to use in order to keep students safe. Other measures are likely to include face coverings for students and staff, physical distancing on buses and on school campuses.

Thurmond said the California Department of Education would issue  guidelines for how schools can reopen in early June. He did not address who would pick up the costs for these measures at a time when districts are facing budget cuts in the economic fallout from the pandemic.

In West Contra Costa Unified, teachers will be asking the district for temperature checks to be in place as part of several demands it has yet to present to the district, according to Demetrio Gonzales, President of the United Teachers of Richmond.

Temperature checks have been used by schools that have reopened   in other countries such as China and Singapore, where they advise two temperature checks a day and students also take their own temperatures.

In Oakland, a district spokesperson said temperature checks were "on the table" though the district is still far from confirming how school will look in the fall. San Francisco Unified  told KQED it is also planning for "major changes in how we deliver instruction" in order to minimize health risks for staff, students and their families.

— Julia McEvoy (@juliamcevoy1)

Pace of Reopening is "Concerning": Santa Clara Health Chief

Santa Clara County's top health official is expressing concern about the pace by which California is lifting some of its COVID-19 lockdown rules.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been expanding guidelines for religious services and retail shopping to resume.

Dr. Sarah Cody, Santa Clara County's Health Officer, told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the rate of reopening worries her. Cody noted that because the incubation period for the coronavirus is 14 days, the effect of recently lifting some restrictions has not been felt yet.

"The state modifications are being made without a real understanding of the consequences of what the last move has been," she said.

Cody singled out the state's recent allowance of religious gatherings and political protests of up to 100 people — saying it "poses a very serious risk for the spread of COVID-19, based on probability alone."

At his press conference on Tuesday, a reporter asked Gov.  Newsom whether he was giving himself enough time to evaluate the knock-on effects of loosening one restriction before moving on to the next. He said that the state's success in ramping up testing rates and the renewed flow of personal protective equipment left him feeling "confident" about the state's ability to respond.

"I'm not naive. We're entering into the unknown, the untested," he said.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Oakland Lacks Enough Wi-Fi for Distance Learning: Councilmember

Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan is calling for publicly accessible Wi-Fi in the city, her office said Tuesday.

The coronavirus health emergency is causing people to rely on the Internet to do schoolwork and business but services are not universally available. The lack of access is especially acute for lower-income families and students in those families.

Distance learning is more difficult when Internet services are not available, according to Kaplan's office. "In the face of COVID-19 response, our efforts should include expanding availability of Internet service to the public, including those who cannot afford service," Kaplan said in a statement.

Recently, donors have given millions of dollars to Oakland schools to help students get the electronics they need to learn during the coronavirus pandemic. But San Francisco has been more proactive in establishing public Wi-Fi hotspots in the pandemic. The city created 25 new "SuperSpots" in April for neighborhoods where students live in public housing, SRO, and other locations least well served by W-Fi.

— Bay City News, with reporting by Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Assembly Gives Lukewarm Response to Newsom's Budget Proposal

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget got a lukewarm response from state Assembly members Tuesday during a rare committee of the whole hearing.

The Assembly has not convened in that way for 25 years. The process allows all members to comment on the governor's budget proposal before they must vote on a final bill. The Legislature is working with a shortened timeline after taking a long recess because of COVID-19.

Newsom’s plan attempts to close a projected $54 billion budget deficit brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers acknowledged they’ll have to make difficult choices. But there was criticism over slashes to education and the social safety net, among other things.

Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, said Newsom’s budget proposes short-term cuts that will cause long-lasting pain.

“It feels like we just dusted off the plan from the last recession and are using the same playbook," Wood said.

Newsom has proposed $14 billion worth of cuts that could be eliminated if the federal government provides more assistance to the state.

“Only the federal government has the capacity to really mitigate the most difficult reductions states and local governments are going to have to make to balance their budgets in the next several years,” said Keely Bosler, Newsom’s chief budget officer.

Read the full story from KQED's Katie Orr here.

NHL to Restart Hockey Season Without San Jose Sharks

Professional sports have been on hold in the U.S.  since the second week of March. Now, leagues are figuring out ways to restart play, but it isn’t all good news for local fans.

The National Hockey League announced Tuesday they have a plan for restarting their season as a tournament with the top 24 teams, but the San Jose Sharks isn't one of them.

The NHL announced the seven teams that were at the bottom of the standings when games were interrupted won’t play again until next season, and that includes the Sharks.

Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson said, in a statement, "While we are disappointed that the San Jose Sharks will not be able to complete our 2019-2020 season, we understand and respect the decision made by the NHL and the NHL Players' Association."

Major League Baseball isn’t as far along with its plans, with owners and the players' union set to negotiate this week.

While they wait to find out what’s next, many MLB teams have started laying off workers. The Oakland Athletics are one of them, KQED has confirmed, with some staff being furloughed and others taking temporary pay cuts.

— Nina Thorsen (@NinaKQED)

