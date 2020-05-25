Sonoma County Restaurants Can Now Offer Outdoor Dining

In Sonoma County, restaurants and other food facilities are now allowed to offer outdoor sit-down meals on site.

That is one significant change in the Sonoma County Health Officer's public shelter-in-place order, which expands the list of businesses able to operate as part of the county's move into Stage Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide reopening plan.

The amended county order, which went into effect Saturday, also allows facilities such as wineries, breweries and bars to open for outdoor dining as well as continue to offer curbside, to-go pickup service. Only members of the same household or "living unit" are allowed to sit at the same table.

Outdoor service is allowed because it poses less of a risk of virus transmission, county health officials said.

The newly revised order additionally sanctions modified summer day-camp programs, drive-in movies and drive-in ceremonies such as graduations and worship services. It also also permits libraries to offer curbside pickup of books and other materials, and clarifies that faith-based counseling may be delivered face-to-face when a virtual session via video or audio conference is not possible.

— Bay City News