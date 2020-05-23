Tenants Protest Mosser Capital by Staging a Protest at CEO Neveo Mosser’s Home

Tenants living in several buildings owned by real estate investment firm Mosser Capital, created a car caravan to “call on their landlord to commit to no evictions, no rent increases and to end tenant harassment for the duration of the pandemic,” according to a press release from May 23.
The caravan was part of a national day of action calling on Congress to shift the burden of pay to corporate landlords such as Mosser Capital and provide financial support to smaller property owners. At least twelve tenants in buildings owned by Mosser Capital are on rent strike as a result of the current pandemic.
CEO Neveo Mosser was previously sued by the City of San Francisco for forcing single-room occupancy (SRO) tenants to move rooms, thus preventing them from gaining tenants rights. Activists say Mosser is making questionable use of Oakland’s Capital Improvements loophole to sharply increase rents.
Mosser Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
— Lakshmi Sarah (Lakitalki)