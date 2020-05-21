KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

SF's oldest gay bar, The Stud, to closeOakland and SF 'slow streets' now in Google MapsCalifornia educators: Expect ‘hybrid’ classrooms in the fallVerily launches Bay Area antibody studyOakland A's miss Coliseum rent paymentSocial distance circles come to Dolores Park. (Squares need not apply)Napa County is first to reopen dine-in restaurants
More timeline

SF's Oldest Gay Bar, The Stud, to Close

The coronavirus has claimed another small business: The Stud, San Francisco's oldest gay bar still in operation — until today that is.

Wednesday night, a month before SF's 50th annual Pride celebration, the cooperatively owned LGBT venue announced its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of revenue.

The Stud has operated in San Francisco for 55 years, according to its owners. But don't count it out just yet.

Honey Mahogany, one of the club's owners and alum of RuPaul's Drag Race, said they're all collectively committed to finding a new home for the historic bar, which has played home to so many drag performances, comedy nights, and raunchy, titillating events of all kinds.

"Everyone who is an owner feels strongly this is not the end of The Stud," Mahogany said.

The Stud's cooperative owners are seeking new venues, but it will cost at least $500,000, Mahogany said, which they do not have — yet.

The road ahead is long but, "We're working on it. We have not identified any locations, we are committed to finding one in the future, we just don't know when," Mahogany said.

With shelter-in-place orders in mind, The Stud cannot have a "goodbye" event in the bar, so on May 31 a funeral will be aired on Twitch.tv, Mahogany said.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑

Oakland and SF's Socially Distant 'Slow Streets' Now in Google Maps

'Slow Streets' are in vogue. Since the shelter-in-place orders were instituted, city streets have been closed to vehicle traffic, first in Oakland, then in San Francisco. And now, Google Maps is in on the party.

Oakland initially announced plans to close 74 miles of streets to through-traffic (allowing for local car traffic). In late April, San Francisco followed suit, with 34 miles of streets open to walkers and cyclists (and dog walkers, and rollerbladers, and, if you absolutely must, e-scooters, too).

But the information was dispersed, and useful maps were hard to find.

Now, these designated 'Slow Streets' can be spotted in Google Maps, featuring a convenient dotted line marked "Slow Streets" and "open to pedestrians & cyclists, authorized vehicles only."

Noted Bay Area transit advocate Chris Arvin spotted the changes on Twitter, which was followed by a social media flurry, including a reply from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Director of Transportation Jeffrey Tumlin, who wrote "Wow - @googlemaps is now showing #OpenStreets for most US cities, fostering good municipal competition.  @OakDOT and @seattledot in the lead! San Franciscans: help us catch up in Ph 3 ."

If you're rarin' to see them expand slow streets even further, reach out to share your opinion with San Francisco here and Oakland here.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑

California Educators: Expect 'Hybrid' Classrooms In the Fall

The California schools superintendent said Wednesday he expects school for the state's 6 million students to resume as usual in late August or September, but with classes that look radically different to maintain social distancing standards.

Superintendent Tony Thurmond said he expects a mix of in-person and distance learning with fewer children in classes, hallways and other common areas as campuses try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Students will likely wear masks, as will teachers and staff.

University of California President Janet Napolitano gave a similar forecast Wednesday for how the system's 10 campuses may look come fall, telling a Board of Regents meeting she expects "most if not all of our campuses will operate in some kind of hybrid mode." Campuses are still making decisions on their fall scenarios, which may be finalized in June, she said.

News that K-12 school districts were planning to open as usual in late summer is likely a relief to parents, although the changes required to welcome back students appear daunting. Thurmond said there’s no way schools can open safely without enough masks, sanitizer and wash stations.

He made his remarks in advance of a virtual meeting Thursday with representatives of 1,000 districts.

Sponsored

Read the full story here from The Associated Press.

Top of timeline ↑

Verily Launches Bay Area Antibody Study

This week, the Alphabet-owned company Verily launched the first project of its new COVID-19 research initiative, which is studying antibodies in people previously tested for the novel coronavirus.

The study will collect blood samples from participants three times over the course of several weeks to screen for COVID-19 antibodies, also collecting nasal swab samples to test for current infection.

The serology study is being held in the Bay Area with people tested through the company's Project Baseline, which partners with county health departments to offer community-based testing for SARS-CoV-2.

“The idea is to understand the trajectory of when antibodies form, how long they last, and also which tests are most advantageous,” said Jessica Mega, Verily’s chief medical and scientific officer.

Researchers say determining whether COVID-19 antibodies offer protective immunity will be key to developing treatments and vaccines for the disease, which currently has no cure.

Sponsored

“The more that scientists and public health officials understand about the immune response, the better prepared we're going to be to come up with the right tests, whether they're diagnostics, the right therapeutics, as well as the right vaccine,” Mega said.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Top of timeline ↑

Oakland A's Miss $1.2 Million Coliseum Rent Payment

The Oakland Athletics missed their $1.2 million annual rent payment due April 1, in a public spat first reported by the Mercury News.

Henry Gardner, interim head of the Coliseum Authority, told the outlet that the baseball team told him they "have no ability to pay" rent since the team could not use the stadium to generate revenue.

In a statement to KQED, Catherine Aker, vice president of communications for the A's, said the Coliseum has been kept available by the city of Oakland and Alameda County as a potential surge location for coronavirus patients.

While the team supports those public health directives, "the A's sent notice to the JPA [Joint Powers Authority] in March stating the Club ... would defer annual rent payment, given the building was not available for use, per provisions in the contract," Aker said.

But a board member of the Coliseum Authority, Ignacio De La Fuente, told the Mercury News: "I'm going to make sure we do whatever we can to make them pay."

Major League Baseball has been on hold due to the pandemic, with tentative plans for games to start in July, according to ESPN.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑

Social Distance Circles Come to Dolores Park (Squares Need Not Apply)

Following the lead of places like Brooklyn's Domino Park, San Francisco parks employees drew giant social-distancing circles on the grass in the flatlands of Dolores Park on Wednesday.

Mission District resident Ben Greenberg got a good shot of the renovation project.

The move is no doubt intended to keep sunbathers from fighting over real estate in the coming week, which promises warm and sunny weather.

The circles will also help police officers and other coronavirus health and safety monitors enforce social-distancing rules, which are still very much in effect, despite limited reopening.

Sponsored

And Dolores Park won't be alone, as the Marina Green — just a hop from the Golden Gate Bridge — will also be seeing circles tomorrow, San Francisco Recreation and Parks confirmed.

Knowing San Francisco, residents will probably find interesting ways to share the new spaces.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑

Napa County First to Reopen Dine-In Restaurants

Napa County has been approved by the state to expand further into Stage 2 of California's reopening plan — the first Bay Area county permitted to do so.

County officials are loosening coronavirus shelter-at-home restrictions, although members of high-risk groups are still encouraged to stay home as much as possible. The new regulations will mean that many retail stores and dine-in restaurants can reopen there right away.

Officials say businesses that reopen must follow the state's safety guidelines, including training staff, stepping up sanitation and ensuring employees wear masks.

Schools in Napa County can open June 1, but none of the county's districts plan to open that soon.

Most wineries and tasting rooms are not allowed to open up — yet.

— Kate Wolffe (@katewolffe)

Top of timeline ↑