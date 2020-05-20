No, You're Not Imagining Things: Traffic Is Back

Bay Area streets and highways, like those across the country, emptied out overnight when coronavirus shelter-in-place orders were imposed two months ago.

The low point for traffic came in early April when total miles traveled in most Bay Area counties fell by 80% or more from January levels.

But statistics from transportation analysis firm StreetLight Data show that the cars are coming back. Yes, this means more of us are starting to drive again.

A KQED analysis of Friday traffic over the last five weeks finds that miles traveled have increased 60% since the April low point.

That’s still below "normal" vehicle volumes for the Bay Area. But one sign that more of us are hitting the road: Caltrans activated the Bay Bridge metering lights on Monday — for the first time in two months.

— Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)