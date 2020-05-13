KQED is a proud member of
California hospitals report more than $10B in lossesLawsuit alleges closing California hair and nail salons was "arbitrary"Majority of CSU classes will remain online for fall termBART to Congress: Emergency Funding Needed to Avert Mass LayoffsNew tax vouchers and credits would generate money for the state ASAPBay Area hiring down by 25% since FebruaryButte and El Dorado Counties are the first to reopen dine-in restaurants with modifications
California Hospitals Have Lost More Than $10B in Pandemic Response

California’s hospitals have lost more than $10 billion so far in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state’s leading hospital trade group.

Hospitals have had to buy ventilators and personal protective equipment, as well as construct special facilities to care for COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals have also cancelled elective surgeries and medical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus, which amounted to an average loss of 20-30%, according to Carmela Coyle, the president of the California Hospital Association.

"These challenges have now put hospitals in a position where the revenue losses just can't be sustained. We are now seeing hospitals having to resort to layoffs and furloughs and asking employees to take paid time off," Coyle said.

Coyle is asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide $1 billion in funds by the end of the state’s fiscal year in June.

— Shannon Lin

Lawsuit Alleges Closure of California Hair and Nail Salons is "Arbitrary"

A group representing half a million workers in California's beauty and hair industries is suing Governor Gavin Newsom and demanding the immediate reopening of salons and barbershops statewide.

Nail and hair salons have been shuttered since mid-March, when the state first imposed shelter-in-place requirements amid the growing pandemic.

On Tuesday, Gov. Newsom announced slightly relaxed rules allowing several industries to reopen statewide with restrictions. But salons and barbershops were not among them.

"The whole classification of 'essential' versus 'nonessential' [businesses] is arbitrary. It was done without a due process. It was done without any appeal or opportunity to be heard," said Harmeet Dhillon, the San Francisco-based attorney filing the lawsuit on behalf of the Professional Beauty Federation of California.

Dhillon is a Republican Party official whose firm has filed or threatened to file more than a half-dozen lawsuits against the Newsom administration over its shelter-in-place orders.

Newsom and other public health official say that reopening high-contact businesses too quickly risks sparking a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

— Shannon Lin

Most Cal State Classes Will Remain Online for Fall Term

California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday that CSU students will be taking most of their classes online during the upcoming fall semester across the system's 23 campuses.

White said in a statement the decision was based on the need to protect students' health amid the course of the COVID-19 pandemic during the fall term.

CSU will see variances at campuses across the state, and limited exceptions will be granted for teaching, learning and research activities that can't be done virtually, White said. But some campuses are likely to continue to be online-only, he added.

"This virtual planning approach preserves as many options for as many students as possible," White said.

CSU is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with nearly half a million students.

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

BART to Congress: Emergency Funding Needed to Avert Mass Layoffs

BART joined with major transit agencies from around the country Tuesday in appealing to Congress for a second round of emergency funding as the coronavirus crisis continues to depress ridership.

With patronage down more than 90%, BART General Manager Bob Powers said on a conference call on Tuesday that his agency is facing a $600 million deficit over the next 14 months.

"And unfortunately, ridership is not going to pay those bills. BART isn't accustomed to outside help, but now we must have it," he said.

Powers joined leaders of New York's MTA, Philadelphia's SEPTA and other transit operators in announcing a collective request for $33 billion in federal aid. That's on top of the $25 billion already approved in January.

The agencies say the funding is necessary to avoid mass layoffs that could damage service for years to come, and to ensure they're ready to serve commuters as businesses reopen.

If approved, the money would be part of a new, $3 trillion pandemic relief package just introduced by House Democrats.

The BART board of directors will discuss its future budget and operating plans at its meeting on Thursday.

— Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)

State Senate Leaders Propose Creative Fixes to State Income and Eviction Crises

State Senate Democrats unveiled two unconventional proposals Tuesday to keep California's economy afloat.

The first plan would raise $25 billion using prepaid tax vouchers. Taxpayers would prepay their income taxes at a slight discount to provide money the state can use immediately.

The other plan would relieve pressure on renters with mounting debt — not with direct payments, but with tax credits.

It would work like this: Landlords who agree to participate in the voluntary program would forgive missed rent payments and promise not to evict tenants. In exchange, the state would offer landlords tax credits that they could sell on the open market to get cash now.

Tenants would still be responsible for paying that money back to the state, interest free, over the next 10 years. Anyone who can prove a hardship would be exempt.

State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, said the goal is to avoid major budget cuts while providing immediate relief to both landlords and renters.

The proposal has the support of the California Apartment Association. But it's unclear whether it will win over tenant groups who want corporate landlords, not taxpayers, to cover missed rents.

— Erin Baldassari (@e_baldi)

Hiring in the Bay Area Is Down 25% Since February, Data Show

Hiring in the Bay Area has decreased by 25.3% since February, when concerns over the coronavirus began ramping up in the region, according to LinkedIn hiring data analyzed by the Joint Venture Silicon Valley’s Institute for Regional Studies.

That's compared to a 1.2% decline in January, prior to local and state shelter‐in‐place orders and widespread COVID‐19 cases in the U.S.

The report found that the Bay Area hiring drop since February is greater than the national average, which is at 21%. Nationwide, all but one industry experienced a hiring decline in April. The hardware and networking segment actually rose 2%, data showed.

That said, other metropolitan areas suffered greater declines than the Bay Area, with hiring in Chicago down by 40%, Los Angeles by 38% and Phoenix slipping by 37%.

“Silicon Valley’s dense concentration of semiconductor, ISP, wireless, and networking equipment companies was likely a factor in keeping the hiring decline more muted here than elsewhere,” Rachel Massaro, the institute’s director of research, said in a news release.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

Gov. Newsom Announces Guidance for Reopening Dine-in Restaurants

In his daily press briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants for counties that are approved by the state to move more quickly into stage two of easing the statewide shelter-in-place order.

The key practices for dine-in services to reopen are maximum physical distancing, employees and customers wearing face masks, frequent hand washing and sanitation practices, and employee training on the state's COVID-19 prevention plan.

Butte and El Dorado counties are the first two localities that have been certified to move more quickly through stage two with these modifications and new guidelines. In total, Newsom’s office has been in contact with 27 counties about self-certification.

Newsom also announced that the following industries can reopen with modifications across the state:

  • Curbside pickup at malls, including outlet centers and strip malls
  • Offices that aren’t able to telework
  • Car washes
  • Pet grooming
  • Outdoor museums

Some counties, including most of the Bay Area, are choosing to ease shelter-in-place restrictions more slowly.

"One can choose ... to be a little bit more prescriptive and restrictive," Newsom said. "So not everyone is compelled into this phase, but that phase is afforded everybody."

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

