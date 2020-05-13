California Hospitals Have Lost More Than $10B in Pandemic Response

California’s hospitals have lost more than $10 billion so far in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state’s leading hospital trade group.

Hospitals have had to buy ventilators and personal protective equipment, as well as construct special facilities to care for COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals have also cancelled elective surgeries and medical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus, which amounted to an average loss of 20-30%, according to Carmela Coyle, the president of the California Hospital Association.

"These challenges have now put hospitals in a position where the revenue losses just can't be sustained. We are now seeing hospitals having to resort to layoffs and furloughs and asking employees to take paid time off," Coyle said.

Coyle is asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide $1 billion in funds by the end of the state’s fiscal year in June.