Point Reyes Station House Cafe to Close

After nearly 50 years in Point Reyes Station, and 15 years under its current ownership, Station House Cafe will close permanently on June 1, 2020 according to a Facebook post.

The statement notes that the beloved restaurant had secured disaster relief funding through the first round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

However, as the note explains, the lease was also due to renew on June 1, and the rent would increase more than 300% from $8,372 per month to $28,000 per month, under the current lease, with no option to renew after one year. According to the statement, the landlord also offered an alternative lease with restrictive conditions.

"Under the best of economic conditions, the Station House Cafe could not have sustained such an increase. In our current economic crisis, it is unfathomable," the post said. "We are open to finding a new location and hope that we can all be together again one day soon."

They will be open for takeout Thursday to Monday and local delivery on Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.