California Lays Out Additional Guidelines for Counties As Some Retailers Prepare to Reopen

Citing progress on several fronts in the battle to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed Thursday that select retail businesses can reopen on Friday, May 8, for curbside pickup and delivery only.

Retail businesses selling things like books, toys, clothing, furniture and sports supplies — along with associated manufacturing and supply chains — can start operating again with modifications to maintain social distancing. Manufacturers and warehouses, for example, are being directed to close break rooms and offer open-air break areas instead, while delivery drivers must keep sanitizing supplies on hand and wear personal protective equipment (PPE) during deliveries.

If this next phase goes well, it will set the stage for other businesses, like restaurants, to eventually reopen. But the governor warned several times in his daily briefing that "if we see numbers go up in a way that causes stress in the system," it could lead the state to slow or reverse plans for opening more facilities.

Additionally, Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly offered a preview of what benchmarks counties would need to achieve to accelerate the pace of reopening. The draft guidelines include:

Having no more than one case of COVID-19 per 10,000 people in the last 14 days

No COVID-19-related deaths in the last 14 days

The ability to protect essential workers with adequate protective gear

A minimum of 1.5 tests available per 1,000 residents

At least 15 people doing contact tracing per 100,000 residents

The ability to provide temporary housing for 15% of people experiencing homelessness and who may contract COVID-19

Skilled nursing facilities must have more than 14 days supply of PPE

Hospitals must have the capacity to set aside 35% of their beds for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases

Final guidelines for counties are expected to be released next Tuesday.

—Monica Lam (@monicazlam)