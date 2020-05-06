California's Coronavirus-Related Gas Price Drop Ends

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in California has increased for the first time in months after dropping steadily due to state and local stay-at-home orders.

On Wednesday, the average stood at just over $2.74, close to half a cent higher than the day before, according to the American Automobile Association.

"As shelter-in-place orders continue to be relaxed we expect to see prices begin to level off and start to increase as more drivers hit the roads," said Sergio Avila, a spokesman for AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah.

The small increase marks the end of a trend that actually began in late October when the average was over $4, according to Avila.

The price gradually fell through the winter. In March, following California's orders for people to stay home, the price at the pump plummeted to its lowest levels since the end of 2016, according to state energy officials.