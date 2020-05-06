Uber to Lay Off 3,700 Workers, CEO to Waive Salary

Uber is cutting 3,700 full-time workers — about 14% of its workforce — and its CEO will give up his base salary with the nation largely still observing social distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place orders.

The San Francisco company said Wednesday that the layoffs and related costs like severance will reach about $20 million.

This announcement comes just one day after another San Francisco-based tech giant, AirBnb, announced it would lay off 25% of its workforce due to a decline in travel.

Uber Technologies Inc. had already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or placed in quarantine.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary through year-end.