Bay Area Shelter-in-Place Orders Will Be Extended Through May

Later this week, seven Bay Area county public health officers — representing Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, as well as the city of Berkeley — will issue revised shelter-in-place orders that largely keep the current coronavirus-related restrictions in place through May, according to a joint statement issued Monday.

The announcement will extend the current shelter-in-place orders in effect across the seven jurisdictions that are set to expire on May 3, 2020.

"[We] have made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, ensuring our local hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives," the statement reads. "At this stage of the pandemic, however, it is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved together."

The new orders will include a limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities, according to the statement, although no specific details were provided.

– Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Gov. Newsom Says Crowding at Beaches 'Could Set Us Back'

During his daily briefing on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom had strong words for those who crowded onto beaches in Southern California this weekend, saying “this virus doesn’t take the weekends off.”

While noting that not all beaches experienced overcrowding, Newsom said the state must confront certain locations — like Newport Beach and Ventura — where social distancing guidelines were clearly not being followed.

Officials in Orange County plan to meet tonight to determine if beaches there should be closed again due to public health concerns. Newsom said he will also consider more aggressive enforcement of the statewide stay-at-home order if crowds continue to gather.

"The only thing that will set us back is our behavior," Newsom said.

Over the past 24 hours, there were 1,300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, and 45 deaths.

Additionally, Newsom announced that Colorado and Nevada have joined California, Washington and Oregon in a Western states coronavirus compact, allowing for greater cooperation and data-sharing between the states.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Some Superior Court of Alameda County Documents Can Be Filed by Mail

The Superior Court of Alameda County has expanded the list of
documents the court will accept for fax and drop box filing and has begun accepting filings by mail, court officials announced Friday.

The change is in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the current public closures. A list of the documents the court will accept for fax and drop box filing is available here (New document types accepted are displayed in blue text).

The court will also begin accepting documents via email.

Documents sent by mail and received since the public closure period started on March 17 will also be accepted. Beginning Monday, all accepted documents received by mail between March 17 and April 24 will be stamped as of Monday.

Going forward, documents will be stamped as of the date the court receives them.

— Via Bay City News

Free Childcare Program for Essential Workers in Vallejo

The Solano County Emergency PopUp Childcare Program is now open to healthcare workers, first responders, disaster service workers and essential employees working in Vallejo.

The program is coordinated by First 5 Solano on behalf of the Solano County Office of Emergency Services. A partial list of essential employees eligible includes workers in grocery stores, food delivery, gas stations, auto repair facilities and hardware stores.

To apply, parents and guardians must fill out a questionnaire and will be contacted within 24 hours to verify information and locate the best placement. Parents and guardians must confirm eligibility and acceptance within 24 hours of placement and attend on the first day they accept care or notify the program if their need for care is delayed.

The free program is not available to the general public and drop-in child care is not available.

For more information about placement, call (707) 784-1338, and for information about documents or logistics call (707) 784-1335.

— Via Bay City News

$10 Million to Assist California Workers Impacted by COVID-19

The California Employment Development Department (EDD) and the Labor & Workforce Development Agency has awarded $10 million to 42 local workforce areas.

“The immense impact of COVID-19 has put an incredible financial strain on the lives of many Californians,” said EDD Director Sharon Hilliard. “It is our hope that this funding, along with other ongoing efforts, will help provide some relief to Californians who need it as quickly as possible.”

Each local area will address unique community needs to support emergency funds for underserved populations, specifically those in English Language Learners (ELL) navigator programs and additional assistance for basic needs such as childcare, housing and transportation costs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom originally announced the initiative on April 2, with the aim of supporting workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding assistance for teleworking and Wi-Fi access may also be available for workers in some areas.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

SF-Based Gap Inc. Stops Paying Rent on North American Stores

Gap Incorporated has stopped paying rent on its stores across North America, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. That expense alone costs Gap $115 million monthly.

"We are facing a period of uncertainty regarding the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both our projected customer demand and supply chain," the company said in its filing.

The move comes a month after the clothing retailer furloughed a majority of its store staff in the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.

San Francisco State University economics professor Anoshua Chaudhuri said the retail giant’s cost-saving measure could be the harbinger of many more shuttered stores and empty malls — even after shelter-in-place orders are lifted.

"People are going to hold back on their demand for things that they don't really need," Chaudhuri said. "They're going to save as much as possible. If there's no demand from consumers, it's going to hit these stores very heavily."

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), Shannon Lin

Breed: SF's Missing, Confiscated PPE Deliveries 'Frustrating'

At a press conference on Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed shared the struggles that city staff still face in acquiring personal protective equipment, or PPE -- much of which is imported to the U.S. from countries like China. PPE is a catch-all term that includes N95 and surgical-grade masks, gloves, gowns and visors.

"We've had issues of our orders being relocated by suppliers in China... For example, we've had issues with isolation gowns that were on their way to San Francisco and diverted to France," she said.

Breed described other cases where items that had gone through customs were confiscated by FEMA and diverted to other locations.

"Those items have been taken and put out on the market for the highest bidder -- pitting cities against cities and states against states. It has been really, I gotta tell you, one of the most frustrating things to deal with," Breed added, placing blame squarely on the federal government and its "lack of coordination" in this area.

The city's frustrations were compounded this week by new or worsening outbreaks at three shelters or long-term care facilities.

Four people have died at Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital, a senior nursing facility in the Fillmore District.

The city confirmed its second COVID-positive case at Division Circle Navigation Center, an emergency shelter on Van Ness. Testing of remaining guests and staff is underway, and the city is emptying out the shelter and placing people in isolation hotels, single room occupancy hotels , or other shelters.

And this week, 22 residents and two staff tested positive at Casa Quezada, a supportive housing facility in the Mission District. The San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the first case on April 13. But it wasn't until April 19 that the city tested all the staff and residents.

"We were as timely and responsive as our testing systems allowed," said Dr. Grant Colfax, who directs the Department of Public Health.

"We are continuing to see impacts on our most vulnerable populations," he added. "We know outbreaks are likely to continue as long as the virus is here in our community."

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

