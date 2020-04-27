Bay Area Shelter-in-Place Orders Will Be Extended Through May

Later this week, seven Bay Area county public health officers — representing Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, as well as the city of Berkeley — will issue revised shelter-in-place orders that largely keep the current coronavirus-related restrictions in place through May, according to a joint statement issued Monday.

The announcement will extend the current shelter-in-place orders in effect across the seven jurisdictions that are set to expire on May 3, 2020.

"[We] have made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, ensuring our local hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives," the statement reads. "At this stage of the pandemic, however, it is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved together."

The new orders will include a limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities, according to the statement, although no specific details were provided.

