BottleRock Music Festival Postponed to 2021 as COVID Numbers Rise

After initially postponing its May 2020 dates to October of this year, BottleRock Napa Valley announced today that the music, arts and culinary festival will take place on May 28—30, 2021 at the Napa Valley Expo. Headliners Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band will still perform, and all 2020 passes will be honored for the new dates. Ticket holders can also request refunds.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across California. Earlier this week, the state scaled back some of its reopening efforts with an order to close all indoor bars and restaurants. New COVID-19 cases in California exceeded 10,000 a day for the first time on Tuesday.

Burger Boogaloo, the punk and garage rock festival hosted in Oakland’s Mosswood Park every year, also rescheduled for the second time this week. Featuring Bikini Kill and the Circle Jerks, the festival was originally postponed from July 2020 to October 2020, and is now postponed again to July 2021. Likewise, the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, which draws tens of thousands of fans to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park every August, moved its dates to August 2021 with Lizzo, Tame Impala and the Strokes as headliners. Refunds are available to Outside Lands and Burger Boogaloo ticket holders as well.

—Nastia Voynovskaya (@nananastia)