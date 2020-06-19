KQED is a proud member of
San Francisco Symphony, SF Opera Cancel All Remaining 2020 Performances

Performances by the San Francisco Symphony and SF Opera have been canceled through the 2020 calendar year, both organizations announced this week.

The cancellations come “in accordance with statewide guidelines that live concert performances will not be permitted until the final stage of the reopening process,” said San Francisco Symphony CEO Mark C. Hanson in a statement. “The City of San Francisco and the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center have indicated that all performances in Davies Symphony Hall must be canceled through the end of the calendar year.”

The empty stages across from City Hall come at a pivotal time for the Symphony, with the departure of Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas and the onboarding of new director Esa-Pekka Salonen. Due to lost revenue, the Symphony also announced “temporary pay reductions for all employees earning more than $75,000 annually, and a staff restructuring that includes the elimination of some positions and some temporary furloughs of varied duration.”

The fall season for SF Opera, also canceled, had been scheduled to include performances of Fidelio, Così fan tutte, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rigoletto and La Bohème. The popular Opera in the Park event in October is also canceled. In a statement, General Director Matthew Shilvock called the decision "heartbreaking," adding that the company looks eagerly to a Spring 2021 season. “The creative urge to share our art with audiences has never been stronger,” Shilvock said. “We will keep the music alive.”

Both organizations have online events planned in place of live concerts.

—Gabe Meline (@gmeline)

Newsom Orders Californians to Wear Masks in Most Indoor Spaces

California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn't possible under a statewide order issued Thursday.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov Gavin Newsom said in a statement announcing the order. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”

The order comes as California broadly reopens the economy; in most counties, people can now shop, dine in at restaurants, get their hair done and go to church, among other things. Check on Bay Area counties here. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are increasing, something the state says is expected as more people get tested. More than 3,400 people were in the hospital as of Wednesday, the most patients hospitalized since April.

The order requires people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in health care settings like hospitals and pharmacies, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where its not possible to stay six feet apart from other people.

Until now, Newsom had let local governments decide whether to mandate masks, an issue that's become politically fraught as some Americans resist orders to wear them. He said he's issuing the order now because too many people are going out in public without face coverings as businesses, restaurants and other sectors of the economy reopen.

The state's news release didn't say how it would enforce the order or what the penalty would be for people who don't comply.

The order includes several exceptions, including for outdoor recreation and exercise such as walking, hiking, running or bicycling. But if people are doing such activities and cannot stay six feet apart from others, the state says they should wear masks.

-KQED News Staff and Wires

UC Berkeley to Offer Limited In-Person Classes This Fall

UC Berkeley announced on Wednesday it will offer limited in-person classes this fall,  with the option of attending courses entirely online.

"The in-person classes will be restricted to a small number of people, as dictated by factors including public health guidance and our own building density guidelines," the university said. "Instruction in large courses will be offered by remote means. "

The university is planning to release the course schedule in July. Tuition and fees will be the same regardless of whether courses are online or in-person.

Up to 6,500 students will be allowed to live on campus, the university said, and they may have to undergo COVID-19 testing. Campus dining will be on a “to go” basis. The university’s plans still need to be approved by local public health authorities.

State Greenlights San Mateo for Indoor Dining, Hair Salons, Gyms

San Mateo County says the state has granted its request to allow gyms, hotels for tourists, hair salons and museums to open, and for restaurants to serve customers indoors.

With state approval, county health officers can now issue a new shelter-in-place guidance that would accelerate the pace of San Mateo County's reopening.

“This is an important step, but as of now, nothing has changed in terms of the existing Shelter Order,” Michelle Durand, a county spokeswoman, said in an email. "The new order is expected to be issued this week, which will make clear what business may open and what guidelines they must follow."

Last Friday, county supervisors voted in favor of asking the state for a variance during a special meeting after health officials said the county met readiness criteria to reopen businesses.

— Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

de Young, Legion of Honor to Lay Off and Furlough 47 Staff Members

The Fine Art Museums of San Francisco, which includes the de Young and Legion of Honor, announced today that 14 staff members will be laid off and 33 staff members furloughed, starting July 1.

In the announcement released Tuesday, FAMSF stated the organization faces a projected $20 million revenue loss, despite taking “aggressive measures to raise funds and reduce expenses.” Both of its museums have been closed since March 14; reopening is tentatively scheduled for mid-August.

To further reduce expenses, Director and CEO Thomas P. Campbell will take a 10% pay cut through the 2021 fiscal year, and the museums’ executive leadership are taking pay cuts on a sliding scale of up to 5% for the duration of the furlough period.

Though the FAMSF received a $4.1 million Paycheck Protection Program grant through the CARES Act, and has raised just over $5 million so far through the FAMSF Recovery Fund, cuts to programming and non-payroll operating costs still left the institution with a $2.5 million gap in the current fiscal year, which closes at the end of June.

The announcement warns that an expected loss of $11 million in revenue in the next fiscal year could be exacerbated if the museum closure is extended to a later date. Read more here.

— Sarah Hotchkiss (@sahotchkiss)

California Well Prepared for Future COVID-19 Spike, Says Newsom

California has flattened the curve of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday, as he emphasized that the state is prepared to handle future spikes.

Newsom's assurances came as the number of new cases of the coronavirus in the state continue to increase — with thousands of new positive tests every day over the last month — raising alarm among some public health officials and epidemiologists.

"As we mix, as we reopen, inevitably we’re going to see an increase in the total number of cases," Newsom said. "It is our capacity to address that that is so foundational." 

Currently, over 3,100 Californians are hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The governor pegged the state's hospital bed capacity at nearly 74,000.

"If the numbers go up, hospitalizations go up, the question is can we absorb that? And the answer, today at least, is yes," said Newsom. 

During the nearly two months that residents spent sheltering in place, California hospitals built up a supply of protective gear and nearly 11,000 ventilators in the case of a spike in hospitalizations.

As Newsom touted the state's ability to respond to an uptick in cases, he acknowledged the ongoing difficulty in containing the virus in nursing homes. More than half of the coronavirus deaths in California occurred in skilled nursing facilities. The state has required (but not provided) tests for all residents and nursing home workers.

"That is an area of deep focus and ongoing concern," Newsom added. "This remains our top priority."

— Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)

San Francisco Enters New Reopening Phase, Allowing Indoor Retail and Outdoor Gatherings

Shopping malls are welcoming back customers, while summer camps, outdoor exercise classes and religious services are getting back in gear Monday as San Francisco enters the next phase of reopening, which it has dubbed “Phase 2B.”

The following activities are allowed again, with modifications for social distancing:

  • Indoor retail with 50% capacity limits (enclosed malls require approved plans)
  • Non-emergency medical appointments
  • Summer camps with stable groups of up to 12
  • Outdoor exercise classes with up to 12 people, with social distancing
  • Social gatherings held outdoors with up to 12 people, with face coverings and social distancing
  • Religious services and ceremonies held outdoors with up to 12 people, with face coverings and social distancing
  • Indoor household services like house cleaning and cooking
  • Outdoor dining, with modifications for social distancing, was allowed to begin last Friday, June 12.

Professional sports games may also now resume in San Francisco, for broadcast only and without in-person spectators. And while most offices and all manufacturing, warehouse and logistics operations may now resume, people who can work at home should continue to do so.

Other counties in California have already entered similar phases of reopening, but Bay Area public health officials have opted to pursue a slower timeline for reopening. Alameda County has said it will enter a similar stage of reopening this Friday, June 19.

You can read San Francisco’s announcement here.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

