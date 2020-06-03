KQED is a proud member of
SFMOMA Announces Layoffs and Reduced Schedules for 55 Employees

In a public statement issued Tuesday evening, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art announced the layoff or reduced schedules of 55 staff members, to take effect, an employee confirmed, on June 8. This number includes both union and non-union employees, joining the 131 on-call employees SFMOMA laid off April 8. The latest phase of layoffs will impact departments across the museum.

SFMOMA has been closed since March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic and now faces an estimated $18 million deficit. In late March, the museum announced the layoffs of on-call staff and the planned lay off or furlough of an additional 191 regular staff beginning May 1.

But shortly before furlough took effect, the museum received $6.2 million through the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Program, Hyperallergic reported, allowing them maintain employment and shift the furlough date to June 30.

Shortly before the museum received the PPP loan, staff issued an open letter calling on the museum to do everything in its power to retain all staff members during the pandemic. Of the loan, the letter states, “While this is a temporary reprieve for SFMOMA workers, we know that this simply kicks the can down the road.”

Employees who received layoff notices today will retain their full salary and benefits through June 31, thanks to the PPP loan. (SFMOMA is be eligible for loan forgiveness, per the CARES Act, if the 75% of the funds are used for payroll costs during the eight-week period of coverage.)

The museum’s statement concludes: “We anticipate reopening sometime this summer based on City of SF reopening protocols with reduced hours, a revised exhibition schedule and a streamlined program.”

— Sarah Hotchkiss (@sahotchkiss)

Contra Costa County: Indoor Retail, Offices, Child Care Can Reopen Wednesday

Shopping malls, other indoor retail and business offices in Contra Costa County will be allowed to reopen starting Wednesday.

The county's latest health order also permits the resumption of child care for all kids (not just children of essential workers) sports team practices for up to 12 participants (but not games with other teams), and summer camps with "cohorts" of up to 12 people that don't mix with other groups.

Under the new order, libraries can also reopen for curbside pickup service as can other services that don't require close customer contact, such as housekeeping, car washes, plumbing and pet grooming. Protests of up to 100 people will also be permitted.

More changes are also coming starting June 15, including the resumption of religious services (with some limitations). Until then, county health officials say they also intend to consult with state officials about reopening swimming pools and outdoor dining.

Indoor businesses will have to create action plans to protect shoppers and employees before being allowed to reopen, Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County's health officer, told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday. He also urged those who can work from home to continue doing so.

The loosening of restrictions is a reflection of the county's success in limiting the spread of the coronavirus and keeping the infection and death rate low, particularly given the county's density and sizable elderly population, Farnitano said.

"I know there's a lot of frustration out there, but it's important to keep in mind that interventions like social distancing have saved lives," he said, adding that the reopening schools and direct-contact businesses like salons and spas isn't on the table yet.

— Sam Richards, Bay City News

Santa Clara Health Officer Details Plan to Allow Dining, Camping and Other Outdoor Activity

Sara Cody, Santa Clara's top health official, explained to county supervisors today the decision to revise a stay-at-home-order to allow for greatly expanded outdoor activity.

Beginning on June 5, county residents can eat at restaurants, attend religious gatherings, and camp and swim at  pools, subject to restrictions established by county guidelines.

“Our indicators and and all of our data around the prevalence of the virus and where and how it's being transmitted are telling us that we can take this next step and we can do so safely,” Cody said.

The county also expanded some indoor activity and will allow all manufacturing and limited in-store retail shopping to resume.

In the past, Cody has been a leading voice of caution about lifting coronavirus protections too quickly.

Just last week, she criticized the state’s decision to allow religious gatherings and political protests of up to 100 people, saying they could lead to another outbreak.

Cody said testing and outreach show the county’s infection rate is “quite low,” especially in places “where we have had the most transmission and higher rates of hospitalization.”

Santa Clara has contained outbreaks in nursing facilities and other places, she said, and the hospital system has capacity.

— Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Many State Parks Reopen Across the Bay Area

In a move that significantly expands public access to some of California's most scenic places, parking lots at 145 state parks have reopened after being closed for more than two months in the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past two months, access to many of California's state parks has only been by foot or by bicycle. But that's changing rapidly. In the last few days, parking lots have opened, or partially reopened, across the 9-county Bay Area — including Big Basin State Park in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Henry Coe State Park in Santa Clara County, Marin's China Camp State Park and Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve just north of Guerneville.

Only 27 state parks remain fully closed.

But take note: camping and visitors' centers remain closed, and State Parks officials say people should first look at web sites before they venture out.

To see the full list of newly-opened parks, check out this story by Paul Rogers, managing editor of KQED Science.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Alameda County to Open New West Oakland COVID-19 Testing Site

Alameda County will open another COVID-19 testing site Wednesday at the West Oakland Health Center located at 700 Adeline St.

The site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site will remain open for four weeks. Color and Carbon Health, two Bay Area companies, are working with county officials to open the testing site and say test results will be available 24 to 72 hours after taking the test.

Testing will be free to anyone with symptoms, and also to any health care, front line or essential worker, even if they have no symptoms. Insurance isn't required, and COVID-19 testers will not ask about immigration status.

After the new site opens, there will be 31 testing locations across the county, and health workers will be able to conduct 200 more tests per day. At least one testing site in Alameda County — at Allen Temple Baptist Church — is closed temporarily Tuesday.

The city of Oakland remains under curfew and requires residents to stay in their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For a list of testing sites in Alameda County, click here.

— Adhiti Bandlamudi (@oddity_adhiti)

Is It Safe to Keep Loosening Coronavirus Restrictions? Medical Experts Weigh In

The nine Bay Area counties are in the process of incrementally reopening businesses and activities that were shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, with hospitalizations and deaths for COVID-19 having plateaued throughout the region, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties are loosening restrictions according to the state’s road map, while Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties are taking a more deliberate approach. You can see the current reopening status of all the counties here.

But no matter which county you live in, the fact is there are now more people interacting with each other than at any time since the Bay Area basically closed up shop in March, which by definition provides more opportunities for the virus to spread.

To get an epidemiological take on what to expect, KQED asked infectious disease and medical experts from UCSF, Stanford and UC Berkeley what these reopenings could mean for the Bay Area and what health officials should watch for as they grapple with the possibility of having to reinstate closures.

Read the full story by KQED's Peter Arcuni here.

Nearly 26,000 Nursing Home Residents Have Died From COVID-19, Federal Data Show

Newly released data from the U.S. government show that nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 and more than 60,000 have fallen ill. These figures, however, don't account for all nursing homes across the country.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, about 80% of nursing homes nationwide reported data to the CDC as is now required. The remaining 20% could face fines if they don't comply.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma told reporters on a conference call Monday that the data has limitations: Some facilities have reported cumulative figures, and some have reported weekly. She said she expects the discrepancies will even out over time. The figures will be publicly available Thursday on a government website called Nursing Home Compare.

Verma also said CMS had found that the nursing homes with the lowest ratings had some of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19. In March, CMS ordered states to inspect nursing homes for proper infection control. But figures released Monday show that nationwide, a little over half of those inspections have been done.

CMS also announced Monday that it will be stepping up fines for nursing homes that fail to sufficiently control infections.

— Ina Jaffe, NPR

