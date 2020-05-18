KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Oakland announces $625,000 in relief for East Bay artistsNewsom: Majority of California counties cleared for limited reopeningLocal Businesses Ask SF’s Largest Landlord to Donate $3.6m from Small Business LoanUber cuts 3,000 jobs in second wave of layoffsSan Francisco, San Mateo and Marin open for curbside pickupBay Area cafe chain Specialty's to close for good, citing COVID-19SF's largest landlord, Veritas, says it will repay controversial loan
More timeline

$625,000 in Relief Announced for East Bay Artists, Nonprofit Arts Workers

The City of Oakland has partnered with multiple private funders to launch the East Bay/Oakland Relief Fund for Individuals in the Arts, which makes $625,000 available directly to artists, and cultural and nonprofit arts workers in Alameda County and Contra Costa County.

Individual grants are capped at $2,000 each, and are unrestricted, meaning the funds may be used in any way that alleviates financial burdens as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The application cycle runs from May 18–June 5.

“With this relief fund, we’re investing directly in our most vulnerable artists and culture workers, who have been incredibly hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement, adding, “I’m grateful to this public/private partnership of funders who’ve stepped forward to support our diverse artistic communities.”

The fund is led by the Kenneth Rainin Foundation together with the Akonadi Foundation; City of Oakland, Cultural Affairs Division; Richard Diebenkorn Foundation; Fleishhacker Foundation; Gerbode Foundation; William and Flora Hewlett Foundation; Nion McEvoy and Leslie Berriman; Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund; Shuler-Heimburger Family Fund at East Bay Community Foundation; Phyllis C. Wattis Foundation; and individual donors.

Details on the fund and instructions for applying can be found here.

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom: Majority of California Counties Cleared for Limited Reopening

The vast majority of California counties will be allowed to ease restrictions on businesses, under new guidelines unveiled by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday.

Under the new benchmarks, Newsom said that 53 of the state’s 58 counties now have the option of allowing more retailers to open for curbside pickup and permitting the resumption of manufacturing.

"We're moving into an important few weeks ahead of us, and we're going to start seeing a lot more activity," Newsom said.

The changes announced on Monday are the result of subtle shifts in the re-opening benchmarks that the Newsom administration has required counties to reach before clearing businesses to resume.

Counties will no longer have to go two weeks without a coronavirus death under the new guidelines; instead they can move into Phase 2 of the state's re-opening by hitting goals based on tests, infections and hospitalizations.

Sponsored

Those include a test positivity rate of under 8% — an alternative to the previous requirement that counties maintain a specific coronavirus case count, which Newsom hinted could discourage counties from testing for the virus.

Smaller counties with few hospitalizations argued that just a few cases would push them above a separate requirement that hospitalizations not increase by 5%. Now, counties can move to re-open as long as no more than twenty people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 over the previous two weeks.

Newsom justified the changes by citing improvements in a number of metrics used to measure California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, Newsom reported that 57,000 tests were conducted in one day, a dramatic jump from the numbers the state was reporting just a week ago.

"The testing capacity is increasing significantly in the state," Newsom said.

The number of Californians hospitalized or placed into intensive care because of the coronavirus has also declined in the last two weeks.

A further relaxing of the rules, such as the opening of barbershops and the launching of live sports (albeit in empty stadiums), could be just a few weeks away, Newsom said.

Top of timeline ↑

Local Businesses Ask SF’s Largest Landlord to Donate $3.6m from Small Business Loan

San Francisco merchants and tenants want the city’s largest landlord, Veritas Investments, to give $3.6 million from its federal small business loan to true small businesses, they wrote in an open letter Monday.

Veritas, which operates 256 properties in San Francisco, is not a small business and therefore does not deserve the federal loan they were awarded, the groups allege.

Libby Straub, a Veritas tenant and owner of DropShadow Signs, said shops in her North Beach where she lives and across San Francisco are far worse off than Veritas.

“They could really benefit from this payback, if Veritas would just give the money back,” Straub said.

On Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the loan should be returned as it was intended for small businesses. Veritas said it will repay the PPP loan within two years when it is due.

Sponsored

The open letter from the Haight Ashbury Merchants Association, Calle 24 Latino Cultural District, The Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco, Veritas Tenants Association, and other groups, also demanded Veritas forgive missed rent for both its commercial and residential tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep front-line Veritas staff financially solvent during local shelter-in-place orders.

Those San Francisco merchants groups also told KQED that “about half” of all small businesses they spoke to were able to obtain a federal PPP loan.

Top of timeline ↑

Uber Cuts 3,000 Jobs in Second Wave of Layoffs

Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides.

The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 people from the payroll earlier this month.

Uber will be re-focusing on its core business, moving people and delivering food and groceries, said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, in a note to employees.

The ride-hailing giant will be closing or consolidating 45 offices globally, and almost all departments will be affected by layoffs. The company is closing its Incubator and AI Labs and will pursue strategic alternatives for its job recruiting app, Uber Works, Khosrowshahi said.

“This is a decision I struggled with,” Khosrowshahi said. “Our balance sheet is strong, Eats is doing great, Rides looks a little better, maybe we can wait this damn virus out...I wanted there to be a different answer...but there simply was no good news to hear.”

Sponsored

The rides business, Uber’s main profit generator, fell 80%, he said.

“Ultimately, I realized that hoping the world would return to normal within any predictable timeframe, so we could pick up where we left off on our path to profitability, was not a viable option,” he said.

Uber lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic decimated its overseas investments. Companies that rely on the sharing economy have been hit hard by the pandemic, as people stay indoors and shy away from shared services to reduce the spread.

Lyft, Uber’s main U.S. rival, laid off 982 people last month, or 17% of its workforce because of plummeting demand. Careem, Uber’s subsidiary in the Middle East, cut its workforce by 31%.

Uber estimates it will incur $175 million to $220 million in charges related to the restructuring, including severance, other benefits and office closing costs, according to a federal filing. Combined with the earlier layoffs, the changes are designed to save $1 billion annually.

One silver lining is that Uber's Eats business has become more important to people staying home and restaurants, and delivery is here to stay, Khosrowshahi said.

“We no longer need to look far for the next enormous growth opportunity: we are sitting right on top of one,” Khosrowshahi said.

He cautioned, however, that the growth in Eats does not come close to covering expenses.

“I have every belief that the moves we are making will get Eats to profitability, just as we did with Rides, but it’s not going to happen overnight," Khosrowshahi said.

— Cathy Bussewitz, Associated Press, @cbussewitz

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin Counties Open for Curbside Pickup

Stores in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties reopened Monday morning for curbside pickup.

The new rules allow some retail stores to reopen with curbside pickup and delivery options only, and manufacturing, logistics and warehouse operations to resume.

Alameda and Contra Costa counties are expected to reopen later this week. Santa Clara County announced on Monday morning that they are also moving toward easing their restrictions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxed the statewide stay-at-home order on May 8. However, he left it up to the counties to decide how and when they would reopen. Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties followed the state plan and allowed some businesses to reopen more than a week ago.

Newsom said that the state is examining six main guidelines for deciding on when to reopen:

  • A decrease or flattening of newly identified cases
  • A decrease or flattening of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, for 14 consecutive days
  • Ability to test 200 people per day, per 100,000 residents
  • A 30-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) at principal health care outlets
  • No more than half of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients
  • Ability to identify 90% of coronavirus cases and people who have come into contact with them, and the capacity to isolate 90% of cases and their contacts

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Bay Area Cafe Chain Specialty's to Close for Good

Specialty's Cafe and Bakery has served its last semisweet chocolate chunk cookies and other beloved baked treats.

The 33-year-old Bay Area cafe chain announced it is closing for good — every one of its 50 locations across three U.S. States — citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues," the company wrote in a statement on its website.

They added, "We sincerely thank you for your business and support over the years."

Specialty's is headquartered in Pleasanton, with locations there and in San Francisco. The company also operates in Illinois and Washington state and is known for its lunch menu and freshly baked goods.

Sponsored

Its last day open is Tuesday, May 19.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

Top of timeline ↑

SF's Largest Landlord, Veritas, Says It Will Repay Controversial Small Business Loan Within Two Years

San Francisco’s largest landlord, with more than $3 billion in assets, says they will return their federal small business loan within two years, the time allotted by the federal government.

Veritas Investments, which manages 256 properties in San Francisco, drew fire from elected leaders for taking the loan.

“We are committed to repaying the (Paycheck Protection Program) loan back in accordance with the Federal rules,” a Veritas spokesperson said in a statement to KQED. The loan is due back in two years, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

On Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Veritas to return the small business loan, saying it was intended for small businesses like nail salons.

“I join San Franciscans in calling on Veritas to return its PPP loan," Pelosi said.

Sponsored

But Veritas shot back, “We are also a business that needed the loan for its intended purpose, to meet our payroll and employ the people responsible for maintaining the buildings that house more than 8,000 San Franciscans."

“We understand that some recipients of the loan are applying to make it a grant, however that is not our intention,” the Veritas spokesperson added. "We will not keep it.”

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter) and Lakshmi Sarah (Lakitalki)

Editor's note: KQED is among the local businesses and media organizations that have received a PPP loan. This helps us continue to provide essential information and service to our audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top of timeline ↑