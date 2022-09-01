Wine and Whimsy: A Guide to Wine Pairing with Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans

In the wizarding world of the award-winning theater production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, jumping chocolate frogs and fizzing whizzbees taste like pure magic—but we mere mortals may never know the joy of a trip to Hogsmeade or a Hogwarts Express visit from the Trolley Witch to sample treacle tarts and pumpkin pasties. Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans, however, do exist in our world—or at least a Muggle-friendly version crafted by Jelly Belly—and they delight (and occasionally disgust) with their unusual and unique jelly bean flavors. Plus, while butterbeer isn't a common beverage in our realm, we can’t help but realize that the world of wine and the seemingly endless rows of bottles at your local wine shop call to mind the whimsy and wonder of Ollivander’s Wand Shop.
We're always looking for ways to bring magic to our daily lives, so we've conjured up the perfect pairings for your next spellbinding snack break. For every odd Bertie Bott's flavor that seems to cast a spell as you chew, there’s a wine out there for you!
Bertie Bott's Flavor: Black Pepper
Recommended Wine Pairing: Syrah
If you happen to like the bite of a black pepper Every Flavour Bean, look no further than Syrah—especially those from cooler pockets of France’s Rhône Valley. This signature spiciness joins black fruit and earth in reds from appellations like Saint-Joseph, Crozes-Hermitage, or Côtes-du-Rhône, but for a special candlelit occasion, bring out the nice goblets for wines from Hermitage and Côte-Rôtie. Not into reds? Seek out Grüner Veltliner from Austria, scented with white pepper to join its mouthwatering green apple fruit.
Bertie Bott's Flavor: Grass
Recommended Wine Pairing: Sauvignon Blanc