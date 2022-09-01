Wine and Whimsy: A Guide to Wine Pairing with Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans

Say you’re partial to the taste of a grass Every Flavour Bean, or even the summer scent of a freshly-mowed lawn: Sauvignon Blanc is your grape! Its signature grassiness accompanies green apple and fresh citrus tones in cooler climates like Sancerre or Pouilly-Fumé in France’s Loire Valley, or with tropical guava notes in warmer climates like Marlborough in New Zealand.

Bertie Bott's Flavor: Marshmallow

Recommended Wine Pairing: Oaked Chardonnay

If the sticky memory of Rice Krispie Treats or s’mores energizes your patronus, look no further than warm-climate, oaked Chardonnay. Along with accents of vanilla from oak, this style of wine sometimes goes through a process called malolactic fermentation which can give it a buttery, textured mouthfeel. If you need an Ollivander to help select your perfect match, ask your local wine shop to steer you toward a bottle that might suit your tastes.

Bertie Bott's Flavor: Ear Wax

Recommended Wine Pairing: Chenin Blanc

Alas! Earwax! Okay—we admit this one’s a little weird for our standards, but hear us out! Sometimes there’s a waxiness when it comes to the texture of a wine, and sometimes it’s accented with the flavor of honeycomb. The versatile Chenin Blanc takes on many forms, but be sure to seek out Vouvray from France’s Loire Valley, which often has a honeyed waxy sweetness that accompanies its pomaceous fruit. For even more of a flavor adventure, seek out the nearby Savennières, which can have an earthy, mushroom-like flavor to complement its waxy texture and apple fruit, especially in aged versions. The latter can be hard to find, so catch that golden snitch if you can!

Bertie Bott's Flavor: Dirt

Recommended Wine Pairing: Bordeaux

Earthiness isn’t an uncommon theme in wine, but we find a reliable streak in red wines from Bordeaux. Mainly crafted from varying combinations of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, flavors of plum, cassis, and herbs can often have an inflections of wet gravel, sandalwood, or soil.

While we know that the polyjuice potion doesn’t exist in our world (for now, at least), the craft of winemaking might be the closest thing we have to potions class. Although they won’t make us shapeshift, who’s to say the flavor of a bright Sauvignon Blanc won’t mentally teleport you to the grassy fields of our childhoods?

KQED Food Engagement Intern Josh Decolongon is a certified sommelier and a holder of the WSET Level 4 Diploma. Follow him on Instagram at @sommeligay.