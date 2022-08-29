Check, Please! Bay Area Brings Magic to KQED This September

We've got some big news to share with you: Check, Please! Bay Area is returning this month with five new episodes, premiering September 1 on KQED!

We've been hard at work making magic in the studio and in the field, meeting with hungry locals and visiting their favorite food spots across the Bay. From Saratoga to El Sobrante, hoagie heaven to the Bavarian beer hall, we can't wait to introduce you to your next go-to local joint. Each week, three local residents join host Leslie Sbrocco to share their favorite places to eat in the Bay Area. After trying each other’s recommendations, they dig into their picks to discuss, dispute, and celebrate their dining experiences with authentic, lively commentary. To close out each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips tries out a fun, off-the-grid dining experience. From California's largest weekly food truck gathering to a multigenerational family operation that's in the business of cheese, you won’t want to miss her picks for fun, food, and festivities from around the Bay.

We’re kicking things off with some high-flying action as we celebrate the longest-running play in San Francisco history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Ready your best dress robes and find your seat on the Hogwarts Express, as members of the cast and crew join host Leslie Sbrocco to take you on an enchanted journey through their can’t-miss Bay Area picks.

The fun begins Thursday, September 1, at 7:30 PM, on KQED 9. Here’s a taste of what you’ll see.