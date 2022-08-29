KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
KQED food

Check, Please! Bay Area Brings Magic to KQED This September

Coco Keevan
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

We've got some big news to share with you: Check, Please! Bay Area is returning this month with five new episodes, premiering September 1 on KQED!

We've been hard at work making magic in the studio and in the field, meeting with hungry locals and visiting their favorite food spots across the Bay. From Saratoga to El Sobrante, hoagie heaven to the Bavarian beer hall, we can't wait to introduce you to your next go-to local joint. Each week, three local residents join host Leslie Sbrocco to share their favorite places to eat in the Bay Area. After trying each other’s recommendations, they dig into their picks to discuss, dispute, and celebrate their dining experiences with authentic, lively commentary. To close out each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips tries out a fun, off-the-grid dining experience. From California's largest weekly food truck gathering to a multigenerational family operation that's in the business of cheese, you won’t want to miss her picks for fun, food, and festivities from around the Bay. 

We’re kicking things off with some high-flying action as we celebrate the longest-running play in San Francisco history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Ready your best dress robes and find your seat on the Hogwarts Express, as members of the cast and crew join host Leslie Sbrocco to take you on an enchanted journey through their can’t-miss Bay Area picks.

The fun begins Thursday, September 1, at 7:30 PM, on KQED 9. Here’s a taste of what you’ll see.

Sponsored

September 1 

  • An urban oasis with globally inspired bar bites and specialty cocktails at 620 Jones (San Francisco)
  • The ultimate “Kalifornien" Bavarian Beer Hall experience at Radhaus (San Francisco)
  • A classic French bistro that marries familiar favorites with old-world feel at Café de la Presse (San Francisco)

September 8

  • Elevated East Coast sports bar classics with West Coast flair at Philomena (Oakland)
  • Unexpected takes on sushi rolls, clever cocktails, and other classic Japanese favorites at Amakara (Dublin)
  • Hoagie heaven with generous stacked hoagies and a variety of local beer and wine at Palm City Wines (San Francisco)

September 15

  • Traditional Indian cuisine with vibrant California flair at Ettan (Palo Alto)
  • Seasonal offerings highlighting fresh, local produce, including hand-cut pastas, inspired soups, and artistic desserts at Octavia (San Francisco)
  • Authentic Laotian dishes honoring family recipes and traditions at Sue's Kitchen (El Sobrante)

September 22

  • Bold flavors and fresh ingredients deliver a love letter to Filipino food at FOB Kitchen (Oakland)
  • Decadent, dry-aged steaks, sumptuous side dishes, and show-stopping desserts at Tyler Florence's Miller & Lux (San Francisco)
  • Classic dim sum with top-quality ingredients and modern panache at Creek House Dim Sum (Walnut Creek)

September 29

  • Flavorful Asian fusion bar bites served with a wide selection of sake, soju, beer, and wine at Bar Bay Grill (Union City)
  • Brazilian street foods and classic Caribbean favorites for a lunch with tropical vibes at Rio California (Oakland)
  • Shareable plates with seasonal ingredients and imaginative twists on New American standbys at Flowers (Saratoga)