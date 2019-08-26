Check, Please! Bay Area Kids Show Application

Is your child a budding food critic with a sophisticated palate?

If your child would love to share the inside scoop on their prized local eatery (restaurant, diner, lunch cafe, hole-in-the-wall, food truck, etc.) now’s the time for them to WOW our producers and register for our casting call for upcoming Check, Please! Bay Area Kids episodes.

We’re accepting applications now through September 30, 2019.

REQUIREMENTS FOR CHILD REVIEWERS AND GUARDIANS/PARENTS:

Your child must be between the ages of 10 and 14 years old. You and your child must be available to meet with producers for an in-person interview during the month of October. Exact dates TBD. You and your child must be willing to travel up to 50 miles to visit the other two restaurants on the show. You and your child must be willing to write a review on each of the restaurants you visit and submit it to the producers prior to the taping. You and your child must be available for the show taping at our temporary San Rafael production studio on either Thursday, January 23 or Monday, January 27, exact day will be determined after casting is complete. You and your child must be available for up to four hours on the designated taping day.

A Few Notes

Before you begin the registration process, please check to make sure your restaurant has not already been featured by viewing the Restaurants A-Z list. We love hearing about those restaurants that are off the beaten path — the more interesting the locale or cuisine, the better. The four episodes will air sometime in 2020.



